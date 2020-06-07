Tom Arnold hitting Rob Reiner up for a second Civil War by borrowing their dad’s hunting rifles may accidentally be the funniest thing the G-List actor has ever tweeted. Nothing says you’re a threat like talking about borrowing your daddy’s gun …

Carol Roth was good enough to make an example of him:

And c’mon, Rob Reiner? What does he think Meathead is going to do?

BUT IT’S TIME!!!

Heh.

The laughs don’t stop.

Yup, that flick would go straight to streaming and not because America is in some stupid fraud of a lockdown.

And if he did he most certainly would not loan it to his son.

Play stupid games, win stupid prizes.

We see that more and more. White liberals fighting the good fight without including the very black people they’re supposedly fighting for.

Man, we hope so because if not, CRINGE.

***

