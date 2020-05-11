If you’re looking for more information about what is slowly but surely coming out about Flynn and the shady, dirty tactics the Obama administration was using to try and stop Trump, Techno Fog’s timeline is a wealth of information and he or she does an exceptional job of making it so anyone can understand what the Hades is going on.

This thread on media leaks, Obama, and Sally Yates is definitely worth a read:

Developing… The INITIAL Flynn/Kislyak leak was not to David Ignatius – it

was to WaPo reporter Adam Entous. The leak came directly from “sources [who] saw a transcript and described it to [Entous].” — Techno Fog (@Techno_Fog) May 10, 2020

We suspect the Flynn/Kislyak occurred around 1/5/17 – the same date Obama was allegedly briefed on the call by Clapper. This date coincides with Entous reporting on other "intercepted communications" from Russian officials leaked to Entous. pic.twitter.com/3KsO1qHkRw — Techno Fog (@Techno_Fog) May 10, 2020

Same date Obama was allegedly briefed on the call by Clapper.

Seems all roads lead back to Obama.

Entous: "My sources start whispering to me that there were these mysterious communications" between Flynn and Kislyak. This caused an internal WaPo discussion about whether to run the Flynn/Kislyak story. To his credit, Entous didn't find it newsworthy. pic.twitter.com/AComA7uWB7 — Techno Fog (@Techno_Fog) May 10, 2020

Why did the story go to Ignatius? As a columnist, he was about to throw out the Flynn/Kislyak call and ask "What was it about?" I'm not certain the call was ever independently leaked to Ignatius. pic.twitter.com/JUg9WgDSZL — Techno Fog (@Techno_Fog) May 10, 2020

Further Flynn/Kislyak leaks to Entous on 2/9/17 – perhaps from the same sources who provided the initial leak, and supported by new sources. "Current and former U.S. officials" confirmed the contents of Flynn's call with Kislyak. pic.twitter.com/GZ8qVVEuFa — Techno Fog (@Techno_Fog) May 10, 2020

2/13/2017 – likely DOJ leaks related to (or on behalf of) Sally Yates by "an official familiar with her thinking." Curious if that was McCord or Tashina Gauhar. pic.twitter.com/fbtXOnxhWa — Techno Fog (@Techno_Fog) May 10, 2020

How close was the source to Yates? Close enough to know exactly when Yates saw the intelligence. "when this intelligence came in, which would be in late December, early January . . . Yates saw the intelligence" pic.twitter.com/ScWHGaSj0l — Techno Fog (@Techno_Fog) May 10, 2020

