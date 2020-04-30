Whoa, did Hell suddenly freeze over? Chris Hayes actually covered Tara Reade’s allegations against Biden. Then again, it would be pretty hard for even MSNBC to ignore all of the corroborating evidence that we see coming out and even the dinguses at MSNBC can only be so hypocritical for so long.

Watch.

Chris Hayes covering Tara Reade’s allegations against Biden pic.twitter.com/zs5BJEZGVb — Ibrahim (@ibrahimpols) April 30, 2020

Color us pleasantly surprised.

Shocked even.

And of course, Chris’ words about how important it is for us to be consistent when believing all women, even when they’ve accused someone we support politically, totally moved the Left and suddenly they want Tara to be heard.

JUST KIDDING.

Chris Hayes has been one of the media's most virulent, relentless & arguably effective Trump critics — an all-consuming loathing for the President — but #FireChrisHayes was trending because he covered the sex assault allegations against Biden. Shows what MSNBC has cultivated. — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) April 30, 2020

Nah, Chris pushing for consistency actually caused the Left to meltdown and call for his resignation:

Hey Chris Hayes, you ran such a dishonest story about Joe Biden tonight, #FireChrisHayes is starting to trend. Let's say we make it trend all the way. Hayes needs to retract the story or go do something else for a living.https://t.co/OKaTP4evax — Palmer Report (@PalmerReport) April 30, 2020

Palmer is more emotional and thin-skinned than any high school mean girl.

But then again, this is what the Cancel Culture Crew do so eh.

based chris hayes sorry about your sudden decision to 'quit' MSNBC next week https://t.co/BDQUoAKt0v — june (@shoe0nhead) April 30, 2020

9,616 days not a peep until he runs for president — Kevin C. Hooks (@shyhand) April 30, 2020

No choice but to boycott MSNBC and boycott and or protest Chris Hayes advertisers. #FireChrisHayes — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) April 30, 2020

HA HA HA HA HA HA

If people like Chris Hayes think they're going to #ButHerEmails through this election like they did the last election, they've got another think coming. — LaurenBaratzLogsted (@LaurenBaratzL) April 30, 2020

Oooh, skeery. ‘Lauren’ isn’t going to let a little thing like sexual assault get in her way of turning the country blue!

I always thought Chris Hayes was a little prick. I won’t watch him or Chuck Todd. Both are cut from the same cloth. @MSNBC you are harming your reputation with these two. Send them both to Faux News where they belong #FireChrisHayes — altNPSSupporter (@NpsSupporter) April 30, 2020

Chris Hayes is a bitter Bernie fan. Boycott his advertisers. pic.twitter.com/Pz4cFz7Md8 — Diana Manister (@DianaCialino) April 30, 2020

THERE it is.

They are so damn predictable.

Democratic loyalists are pissed Chris Hayes decided to *checks notes* report the news. Wow. These #BlueMAGA folks really don't like when someone tells the truth about Daddy Biden. Sad! — Speaking_Tree (@PrincipledProg1) April 30, 2020

I know @JoeBiden

And I believe him Screw what Berners,magats and media(Chris Hayes and Ari melber says) I am sticking with this incredible man#Biden2020 — Henry"Joe Biden will be POTUS"Djoutsa (@D_jeneration) April 30, 2020

But is it really sad? Is it?

We think it’s pretty damn entertaining.

Chris Hayes pushing a debunked allegation against Biden is pretty sad. I thought he'd have more journalistic integrity than that. — PNW Jedi Master (@JediMasterPNW) April 30, 2020

So not covering the story would mean he has journalistic integrity?

Alrighty.

Oh here comes Chris Hayes telling us that we can’t believe Joe Biden just because we like him! Hey Chris! We believe Joe Biden because the story is not credible. I am a smart woman, and I don’t need you to lecture me on my critical thinking skills. @chrislhayes #inners — Lisa Glass (@LMplusG) April 30, 2020

She mad.

They all so mad.

via GIPHY

***

