As Twitchy readers know, Hillary Clinton crawled out of her cave to tweet something stupid about the even stupider narrative going around on Twitter claiming Trump told people to inject themselves with disinfectants. We feel stupid even writing that out … Welcome to 2020.

Here’s the tweet if you were lucky enough to miss it:

Please don’t poison yourself because Donald Trump thinks it could be a good idea. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) April 24, 2020

We really hope this was just some silly intern who wrote her tweet because wow.

Greg Gutfeld was good enough to put her and her tweet into perspective:

Meanwhile a bridge in a small village is missing a creature to challenge travelers with riddles https://t.co/YRUdi4Kqj0 — GregGutfeld (@greggutfeld) April 24, 2020

What a terrifying yet hilarious visual.

Thanks for that, Greg.

‘I got bettah.’

Oh, Hillary, “What difference does it make,” what you have to say? Sheesh. — Robin Peterman (@PetermanRobin) April 24, 2020

Sheesh is right.

Hillary is so pre-pandemic… — SJ (@Sjharris2020) April 24, 2020

HA!

She’s sooooo 2016.

Words of wisdom from a (bit) bleach expert. — Diane (@littlemom55) April 24, 2020

We suppose if anyone knows about bleaching things it would be Hill-Dawg.

What is your quest? What is your favorite color? pic.twitter.com/oS97jZaHAW — UCFierce (@Poppa_Ghosts) April 24, 2020

YAAAAS. It looks just like her.

Thank God for her and tweeting this right before I injected bleach. If you really have to be told this then maybe you should do us all a favor and go ahead and go for it. — Todd Daniel (@ToddDan71531086) April 24, 2020

Right?! SHEW! She totally saved our lives and stuff.

Oh, wait.

***

Related:

She is just EVIL: Gov. Gretchen Whitmer doesn’t even try to hide abusing her ‘power’ during the pandemic (watch)

‘You REALLY need to shut-up’: Obama’s attempted dunk on Trump’s ‘plan to navigate’ COVID belongs in BACKFIRE Hall of Fame

Adam Schiff For Brains puts ANOTHER quarter in the nut-punching machine babbling about Trump and injecting disinfectants