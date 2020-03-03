As Twitchy readers know, Donna Brazile flipped out on GOP Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel for even suggesting Democrats could push a brokered convention to take the nomination from Bernie Sanders. And by flipped out we MEAN flipped out, even cursing at McDaniel on live television. Donna addressed her unhinged and inappropriate behavior by blaming McDaniel because she was ‘throwing shade and insults.’

Don’t make that face, we didn’t say it.

Today, I responded to @GOPChairwoman on the DNC process and her response is to throw shade and insults. Seriously, why don’t she join me in working to protect our elections from foreign interference? Why don’t she work to end the purging of eligible citzens from voting? — Donna Brazile (@donnabrazile) March 3, 2020

Nice grammar.

And no, Donna, that was all you.

You guys in the DNC literally paid for Russian information to undermine your political opponent, and spread it to the FBI and the media to weaponize it, dividing the country and being responsible in large measure for the division we have today. Own it. — Nickarama (@Nickarama1) March 3, 2020

But TRUMP!

Remember when she gave Hillary the debate questions ahead of time? Good times.

how can one work with someone that behaved as you did? seriously? and cleaning up voter rolls is not "purging." anyone that is eligible can remain on the rolls. and it isn't that hard to check your registration. puhleeze. — Momster Mel (@melly_stone) March 3, 2020

It was pretty damn embarrassing.

As chairwoman of the #DNC you signed checks to #ChristopherSteele & GPS Fusion. You need to sit this one out. — Milo™ (@chasbottom) March 3, 2020

Truly.

“I told her to go to hell and she responded with shade and insults!” Really? That’s what you’re going with? — Stephe96 (@Stephe96) March 3, 2020

Didn't you leak debate questions to the Clinton campaign in 2016? — Denny Loggins (@DennyLoggins) March 3, 2020

There it is.

You really cant be this dumb. — Lisa H Turnage (@LisaTurnage12) March 3, 2020

Yes, yes she can.

You as a Christian during Lent told someone to "go to Hell" You brought up the Lent thing. — GirlOnFire603 (@ksmoola1) March 3, 2020

Good point.

I was appalled by your words. You can do better. — atilladahoney 🇺🇸🍯⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@atilladahoney) March 4, 2020

Grammar much? — Chris Payan (@Chris_Payan) March 3, 2020

The whole thing is painful, right?

***

