As Twitchy readers know, Donna Brazile flipped out on GOP Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel for even suggesting Democrats could push a brokered convention to take the nomination from Bernie Sanders. And by flipped out we MEAN flipped out, even cursing at McDaniel on live television. Donna addressed her unhinged and inappropriate behavior by blaming McDaniel because she was ‘throwing shade and insults.’

Don’t make that face, we didn’t say it.

Nice grammar.

And no, Donna, that was all you.

But TRUMP!

Remember when she gave Hillary the debate questions ahead of time? Good times.

It was pretty damn embarrassing.

Truly.

There it is.

Yes, yes she can.

Good point.

The whole thing is painful, right?

