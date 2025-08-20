Dems in the Toilet: Cory Booker Has Meltdown on Video Call to Texas...
Liberal White Woman Claims To Have the Cure For Abortion (Watch)

RickRobinson
RickRobinson | 11:00 PM on August 20, 2025
Meme

Just when you think the Left couldn't possibly get any crazier. They go and prove you wrong. 

Check out Liberal Lunacy -- Part Deux 

How bitter and angry do you have to be to decide society, in essence, has to end? The part she doesn't say is this. According to the data, the longer a vasectomy is left in place, the less likely it is that the male subject could father a child at all. 

Per the following information obtained online, Belker et al. (Vasovasostomy Study Group) tracked 1,469 Reversals and published their findings in 1991. 

The Cliff's Notes Version is this. Procedures left in place for 15 years or more showed that 71% ended up showing a return to potential potency; however, they only had a 30 percent rate of pregnancy within that group. Doing simple math, the average reversal age would be sometime between 18 and 20 years of age, using her proposal.

To reiterate, she is talking about having the procedure done at or near birth, society would collapse within a generation or two, by a best guess. 

Yeah, we mentioned they're insane, right?

There's a reason this writer calls them AWFLs:

Affluent

White

Female

Liberals

Where can one find this informative tome? #AskingForAFriend.

You know you thought too! Don't lie!

Now we've all had a bit of fun at this woman's expense, but just to be clear, she isn't alone in her thinking. There were a few postings that agreed with her, thankfully, a blessed few, but they do exist, which should terrify all of us.

Tags:

ABORTION LIBERAL MEDIA MENTAL HEALTH

