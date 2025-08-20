Liberal White Woman Claims To Have the Cure For Abortion (Watch)

Just when you think the Left couldn't possibly get any crazier. They go and prove you wrong.

Liberal woman calls for mandatory vasectomies for all baby boys



Says this will slove all the “root” problems



pic.twitter.com/DZMUFO17if — Defiant L’s (@DefiantLs) August 19, 2025

How bitter and angry do you have to be to decide society, in essence, has to end? The part she doesn't say is this. According to the data, the longer a vasectomy is left in place, the less likely it is that the male subject could father a child at all.

Per the following information obtained online, Belker et al. (Vasovasostomy Study Group) tracked 1,469 Reversals and published their findings in 1991.

The Cliff's Notes Version is this. Procedures left in place for 15 years or more showed that 71% ended up showing a return to potential potency; however, they only had a 30 percent rate of pregnancy within that group. Doing simple math, the average reversal age would be sometime between 18 and 20 years of age, using her proposal.

To reiterate, she is talking about having the procedure done at or near birth, society would collapse within a generation or two, by a best guess.

Oh. So...her "solution" is to sterilize men to "save the women" by WHAT?!



COMPLETE HALT OF HUMAN PROPAGATION?!



An "END" to FATHERS?!



Population collapse "SOLVES EVERYTHING"?! 🤦‍♀️



Make

Asylums

Great

Again pic.twitter.com/gJ7cxa8sYY — Just Sayin’ 🇺🇲 (@catmrow0) August 19, 2025

Yeah, we mentioned they're insane, right?

There's a reason this writer calls them AWFLs:

Affluent

White

Female

Liberals

Where can one find this informative tome? #AskingForAFriend.

This is what population collapse will look like 😂 pic.twitter.com/8TKp4tg1H5 — SonsOfRome (@FiliRomaeAscend) August 19, 2025

You know you thought too! Don't lie!

Now we've all had a bit of fun at this woman's expense, but just to be clear, she isn't alone in her thinking. There were a few postings that agreed with her, thankfully, a blessed few, but they do exist, which should terrify all of us.

