Dana Loesch Shreds The Left On Mail-In Ballots Like Only She Can

We've all heard the tales and read the stories, especially after all of the weirdness that was our 2020 election cycle here in America. President Trump has recently announced setting his sights on mail-in voting because, to the average person, it seems rife with fraud. According to Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold, mail-in ballots are secure.

Advertisement

Objection to facts not in evidence, as noted in Dana Loesch's response.

I literally had fraudulent mail ballots sent to my house in 2020 by other people who tried using my address, so no, they aren’t. https://t.co/RLQ9tMppI1 — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) August 19, 2025

This was not an isolated incident either

I also received a ballot addressed to me from Missouri (we moved to Texas in 2013) to vote in the 2016 election. Both times had to reach out to elections division with each state. Mail-in ballots are absolutely not secure. — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) August 19, 2025

It seems this happened in both 2016 and 2020.

Is this anecdotal evidence? Why of course it is, but as the Left always used to say before their policies turned California into a tinder box, where there's smoke, there's fire.

Yep. I’m still arguing with my home state of Arizona over this.



This mail in madness needs to be stopped. — Tully (@Tully21047012) August 19, 2025

Another problem is that it's happening a lot.

My daughter-in-law received a ballot for her dead mother. Mail in ballots are not secure. My mom received ballots until she died of dementia. Anyone could have “harvested” her ballot. — Lori Olivia #JesusIsComingSoon (@simplylorilee) August 19, 2025

When I lived in Los Angeles, not only what I get my ballot in the mail, but I would get three or four other peoples ballot in my mail. Not only that I would research some of the ballots and those that I could find a lot of times they were deceased. — Frank J McCall (@RealFrankJMcCa1) August 19, 2025

Here are three examples after just a few minutes of scanning the thread.

The ultimate cheat and lies to cover it up. Mail in ballots must be stopped. (That doesn't mean legitimate absentee ballots, requested by verified registered voters and received by midnight of election day) — Tex Sandlin (@TexSandlin) August 19, 2025

The Left also likes to conflate absentee voting and mail-in voting to make it seem as if people who are calling to ensure our elections are more secure are tactually trying to disenfranchise voters.

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy [Insert Site’s] conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.





Join TWITCHY VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!