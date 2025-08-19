Dana Loesch Shreds The Left On Mail-In Ballots Like Only She Can

VIP
RickRobinson
RickRobinson | 11:00 PM on August 19, 2025
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File

We've all heard the tales and read the stories, especially after all of the weirdness that was our 2020 election cycle here in America. President Trump has recently announced setting his sights on mail-in voting because, to the average person, it seems rife with fraud. According to Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold, mail-in ballots are secure.

Objection to facts not in evidence, as noted in Dana Loesch's response.

This was not an isolated incident either

It seems this happened in both 2016 and 2020.

Is this anecdotal evidence? Why of course it is, but as the Left always used to say before their policies turned California into a tinder box, where there's smoke, there's fire.

Another problem is that it's happening a lot.

Here are three examples after just a few minutes of scanning the thread. 

The Left also likes to conflate absentee voting and mail-in voting to make it seem as if people who are calling to ensure our elections are more secure are tactually trying to disenfranchise voters.

