Little Harry Sisson Is Practically Giddy Over the Polymarket Picks For the 2028 Election

If there was ever a person who gave off more of a Chihuahua vibe than Harry here, this writer has not found one.

Gavin Newsom is still leading in the 2028 Democratic nominee market on Polymarket and MAGA is terrified. They know Newsom, or anyone on this list, would crush whoever they run after Trump’s disastrous term. pic.twitter.com/NsE7BeTlPz — Harry Sisson (@harryjsisson) July 30, 2025

Here we see him salivating over the recent numbers from Polymarket showing Gavin Newsom currently holding the top spot for the Left. All this writer can say is yes, please, and thank you! But it does seem to have Chihauhua boy here in a nearly orgasmic tizzy.

Now, as far as MAGA being terrified. We report, you decide.

Gavin Newsom running for President in 2028 would be a gift to the GOP pic.twitter.com/3Vfmt98GyI — Kevin Dalton (@TheKevinDalton) July 30, 2025

Yeah, nobody is terrified of Gavin Newsom running for president. It would actually be very helpful for the Republicans! — Lorrie Ann 🇺🇲🇺🇲🇺🇸 (@LorrieAnn25) July 30, 2025

So say we all.

You said the same about Kamala last year… 🥱 — Hunter Eagleman™ (@Hunter_Eagleman) July 30, 2025

That’s what you said about Kamala… 🤣 pic.twitter.com/5BRAGHv3Kk — American Actual (@OldFashioned_US) July 30, 2025

That’s what y’all said about Kamala and Trump. 😂 — JoSweet 🇺🇸🐊 (@Molnar_Politico) July 30, 2025

This is also true, and jinx!

🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣



EVERY SINGLE COUNTY MOVED FARTHER RED IN 2024 BECAUSE EVERY SINGLE THING DEMOCRATS REPRESENT IS DESTRUCTIVE TO THE COUNTRY AND SOCIETY IN GENERAL. — ThatGuyOnTheRight (@Tom4theright) July 30, 2025

Shhhh, let him find out the hard way!

This is the best you can come up with. Might as well get his VP @BetoORourke ready to lose again. 🤣 pic.twitter.com/1Cyvz4J6hl — Stiofen (@stiofen911) July 30, 2025

Now that would be something to see! LOL

Well, as fun as it is to drag young Mr. Sisson here, it seems his premise is flawed. No one is terrified of Governor Hair Gel trying to run for the White House. There's an eternity between now and 2028, especially in politics, so only time will tell who the Left gives the nod to. This writer doesn't envy anyone trying to take that top spot, especially if their current approval ratings either don't improve or, heaven forbid, worsen.





