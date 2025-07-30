Little Harry Sisson Is Practically Giddy Over the Polymarket Picks For the 2028 Election

'STILL Lying'! Mollie Hemingway, Sean Davis Shred Brennan and Clapper's NY Times Op-Ed
RickRobinson
RickRobinson | 10:00 PM on July 30, 2025
Twitter

If there was ever a person who gave off more of a Chihuahua vibe than Harry here, this writer has not found one.

Here we see him salivating over the recent numbers from Polymarket showing Gavin Newsom currently holding the top spot for the Left. All this writer can say is yes, please, and thank you! But it does seem to have Chihauhua boy here in a nearly orgasmic tizzy.

Now, as far as MAGA being terrified. We report, you decide. 

So say we all.

This is also true, and jinx! 

Shhhh, let him find out the hard way! 

Now that would be something to see! LOL

Well, as fun as it is to drag young Mr. Sisson here, it seems his premise is flawed. No one is terrified of Governor Hair Gel trying to run for the White House. There's an eternity between now and 2028, especially in politics, so only time will tell who the Left gives the nod to. This writer doesn't envy anyone trying to take that top spot, especially if their current approval ratings either don't improve or, heaven forbid, worsen.


Tags:

2028 ELECTIONS DEMOCRAT PARTY GAVIN NEWSOM POLLING REPUBLICAN PARTY

