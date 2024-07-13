Senator James Lankford Speaks Out About Recent Terror Designations At Fort Liberty

This has all happened before, and it will likely happen again. It is probably one of the most genuine sentiments ever. This writer remembers when Obama went after Christians for their love of God, Guns, and The Bible.

I am outraged by the propaganda that was presented to our soldiers at Fort Liberty, labeling pro-lifers as “terrorists.” This is absolutely unacceptable, but it’s also not the first time we’ve seen this from an agency in the Biden Administration. This has to stop. — Sen. James Lankford (@SenatorLankford) July 12, 2024

As you can see under The Cauliflower in Chief, AKA President Joe Biden, everything old is new again, and James Lankford is having none of it. Why is being pro-life suddenly being put on the terror radar?

Time to lock up the Biden Administration and do away with all 3 letter agencies. — Michael Jones (@Okiemaday) July 12, 2024

The weaponization of the government against everyday average Americans needs to stop. The question is, what will Congress do about it?

It’s going to stop . Just as soon as we get a real president and get rid of every rino in DC and that includes you. — Robin Aka horsesarelife (@RobinBroadway4) July 12, 2024

Tweet it out bro. You do nothing but send strongly worded letters and post on X. So glad you are retiring.



PS, you’ll never be our Governor. — Kristi (@TheyCallMeNans) July 12, 2024





Well, that escalated quickly.

Will you be crafting a bill and then vote against it? — Schadenfreudelish (@aggierican) July 12, 2024

Quite possibly.

Do something about it please it’s outrageous out government is doubling down on labeling Americans who believe in God or Pro life as terrorist — LokiTheHusky (@LokiTheHusky70) July 12, 2024

Sadly, anything he tried would probably be as successful as his border fiasco.

BTW, I am pro-life, but I am okay with SCOTUS sending it to the states. The real issue is to support families and support motherhood. — the Republic, for which it stands (@okieranchers) July 12, 2024

This writer believes quite a few people would agree with you.

The fact is this is shameful; what's worse is according to an article written by The Blaze, the soldier who leaked this info also reported they were told to watch their fellow soldiers who are pro-second amendment very closely.

You have a choice to make, dear reader, and the time to do so is coming very soon. All this writer will say is to choose wisely.