Senator James Lankford Speaks Out About Recent Terror Designations At Fort Liberty

RickRobinson
RickRobinson  |  12:00 AM on July 13, 2024
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

This has all happened before, and it will likely happen again. It is probably one of the most genuine sentiments ever. This writer remembers when Obama went after Christians for their love of God, Guns, and The Bible.

As you can see under The Cauliflower in Chief, AKA President Joe Biden, everything old is new again, and James Lankford is having none of it. Why is being pro-life suddenly being put on the terror radar?

The weaponization of the government against everyday average Americans needs to stop. The question is, what will Congress do about it?


Well, that escalated quickly.

RickRobinson
Quite possibly.

Sadly, anything he tried would probably be as successful as his border fiasco.

This writer believes quite a few people would agree with you.

The fact is this is shameful; what's worse is according to an article written by The Blaze, the soldier who leaked this info also reported they were told to watch their fellow soldiers who are pro-second amendment very closely.

You have a choice to make, dear reader, and the time to do so is coming very soon. All this writer will say is to choose wisely.

