Hey Jerry! Would you mind toning down the race-baiting?

“Jordan Neely’s life mattered,” says NY’s Mayor Eric Adams of the Black man choked to death by another subway passenger, a white former Marine Daniel Penny.

Witnesses agree that Penny meant to stop an aggressive threat to himself and fellow passengers.

His lawyers will… — Geraldo Rivera (@GeraldoRivera) May 11, 2023

The truth is this is a terrible situation. It never should have happened and neither man should have ever been in the position they found themselves in.

A jury"s decision would be fine if the prosecution and defense is balanced. Unfortunately it is the location of the jury. Currently I think the outcome will be about the same as a jury's decision for a black man on trial in the Deep South in the 1920's in regards to bias. — Carl Hughes (@CarlHug65445091) May 12, 2023

What do we have left if we can’t trust the justice system?

He put him in the recovery position & two other men were assisting in restraining him. Just stop. — Stacey (@ScotsFyre) May 11, 2023

Geraldo’s hurt feelings don’t care about the facts!

Lock up criminals Keep them safe — Ken (@policy_help) May 11, 2023

There’s a novel idea! The City of New York City FAILED Jordan Neely long before the fateful day being discussed here, and everyone in a leadership position should be ashamed of themselves.

I would stay off the subways now, as everyone will be on their own why people stand and watch! — Independent Thinker (@ssamson21) May 12, 2023

We agree! We are also glad Frank Sinatra hasn’t seen how far the city has fallen. RIP.

Jordan Neely had proved himself incompatible with society on multiple occasions. It’s tragic he died but not surprising and it’s certainly not Penny’s fault. Good Samaritans need to be protected from woke mob prosecutors. — James Ophero (@BasedJamesO) May 12, 2023

Seriously. He was arrested how many times? Shameful, just shameful.

But the reality is that his life didn’t matter, he needed mental help, medication and no one cared, he needed help and no one helped – his life didn’t matter to us which is why he ended up perhaps in a psychotic break – it’s all tragic – — Georges Berges (@GeorgesBerges) May 12, 2023

You say us, but it seems Jordan’s life mattered to his parents, family, and any friends he had. As previously stated, it appears the city failed him; now, that is sad.

Apparently, Jordan Neely had long been dangerous because of failing to get treated for severe mental illness; and Daniel Perry restrained him for too long during a citizen’s arrest. Whoever should have assisted Jordan Neely in seeking mental treatment ultimately failed everyone. — Nitzkiah b’ Avigdor Czarnecki ✡️✝️🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@Nickidewbear) May 11, 2023

That’s what we’re screaming, but Geraldo here: ‘Evil white former Marine is evil!’ That’s another thing, GERALDO. There is no such thing as a FORMER Marine.

Geraldo that was a blessing that marine was there. I bet those people were scared I’ve dealt with vagrants most of my life they can be frightening. I can’t believe a prosecutor would prosecute that case. Unfortunately, the person died that happens. Well it’s New York. — Mark mitchell (@RamDestroyer55) May 11, 2023

PREACH!

You had to bring race into the conversation ?

Why — Rockford Files (@chasminicozzi) May 11, 2023

That is an excellent question. We wonder if Geraldo will ever answer.

Honestly this whole thing is ridiculous. He was protecting the people on the train. I’m liberal and really getting tired of this — ExhaustedsuburbanRN (@LissatheR) May 11, 2023

THANK YOU!

Geraldo, since you call yourself a journalist, you have access to a platform that could have been used to ensure this senseless tragedy and others like it never happen again. Instead, you played the race card. Good job showing everyone who you indeed are.

***

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting of the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!