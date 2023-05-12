Hey Jerry! Would you mind toning down the race-baiting?

The truth is this is a terrible situation. It never should have happened and neither man should have ever been in the position they found themselves in.

What do we have left if we can’t trust the justice system?

Geraldo’s hurt feelings don’t care about the facts!

There’s a novel idea! The City of New York City FAILED Jordan Neely long before the fateful day being discussed here, and everyone in a leadership position should be ashamed of themselves.

We agree! We are also glad Frank Sinatra hasn’t seen how far the city has fallen. RIP.

Seriously. He was arrested how many times? Shameful, just shameful.

You say us, but it seems Jordan’s life mattered to his parents, family, and any friends he had. As previously stated, it appears the city failed him; now, that is sad.

That’s what we’re screaming, but Geraldo here: ‘Evil white former Marine is evil!’ That’s another thing, GERALDO. There is no such thing as a FORMER Marine.

PREACH!

That is an excellent question. We wonder if Geraldo will ever answer.

THANK YOU!

Geraldo, since you call yourself a journalist, you have access to a platform that could have been used to ensure this senseless tragedy and others like it never happen again. Instead, you played the race card.  Good job showing everyone who you indeed are.

