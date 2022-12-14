Sam Bankman-Fried’s new digs are a far cry from his luxury penthouse.

He is being held at the Fox Hill Prison in the Bahamas and the conditions have been described as less than pleasant.

From the New York Post:

Fallen crypto billionaire Sam Bankman-Fried is being held in a Bahamian jail known to be overrun with rats and maggots — one so bad that a warden has called it “not fit for humanity.”

The accused fraudster, once estimated to be worth $32 billion, is being held in the island’s only correctional facility, Fox Hill Prison, until at least Feb. 8 after failing to get bail while fighting against extradition to the US.

The jail was the focus of a damning report last year by the US Department of State into possible human rights violations, including violence and abuse by staff.

“Inmates removed human waste by bucket,” the government report noted of the jail where often six inmates are crammed into tiny cells that are only 6 feet by 10 feet.

Cue the world’s smallest violin.

Does this mean he won’t fight extradition?

It sounds like an American prison would be an upgrade.

