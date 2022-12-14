Sam Bankman-Fried’s new digs are a far cry from his luxury penthouse.

He is being held at the Fox Hill Prison in the Bahamas and the conditions have been described as less than pleasant.

Sam Bankman-Fried's Bahamas jail infested by rats and maggots: 'Not fit for humanity' https://t.co/pP2CnBjs1j pic.twitter.com/rzii3i0ffD — New York Post (@nypost) December 14, 2022

From the New York Post:

Fallen crypto billionaire Sam Bankman-Fried is being held in a Bahamian jail known to be overrun with rats and maggots — one so bad that a warden has called it “not fit for humanity.” The accused fraudster, once estimated to be worth $32 billion, is being held in the island’s only correctional facility, Fox Hill Prison, until at least Feb. 8 after failing to get bail while fighting against extradition to the US. The jail was the focus of a damning report last year by the US Department of State into possible human rights violations, including violence and abuse by staff. “Inmates removed human waste by bucket,” the government report noted of the jail where often six inmates are crammed into tiny cells that are only 6 feet by 10 feet.

Cue the world’s smallest violin.

He stole billions, lived eating the best food, went to exotic places, and never blinked once about it. This is called getting what he deserves. — Masculinity Matters (@Masculinity_) December 14, 2022

Sounds perfect for him! — Benny (@Bjh7777777) December 14, 2022

Does this mean he won’t fight extradition?

I'm guessing that SBF won't be delaying extradition to the US then? — #MerryTXmas 🎄 (@ConservTXmom) December 14, 2022

Looks like he’s not going to fight extradition now! — Earl Kusnierz (@EBitcoinierz) December 14, 2022

I know a few investors who would love to put him up in their homes for a night — Yaacov (@yaacov) December 14, 2022

It sounds like an American prison would be an upgrade.

