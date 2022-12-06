Actor Henry Winkler made his career as ‘The Fonz’ on Happy Days, but like so many liberal celebrities, he thinks his real job is to opine about politics.

He recently tweeted his thoughts about why people should support Democrat Raphael Warnock over Republican Herschel Walker in the Georgia senate race.

See if you can spot the central flaw in his argument.

It’s about being able to form a full sentence? Really?

Has Henry Winkler ever heard of John Fetterman or Joe Biden?

Since when does any of this matter?

Did Winkler even stop to consider the obvious stumbling point here?

As Joe Biden might say, come on man.

Here’s a harsh reality for liberals in Hollywood.

Most people don’t care what you think.

You might want to stick to acting, Henry.

Your political arguments are a little incorrect-a-mundo.

