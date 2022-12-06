Actor Henry Winkler made his career as ‘The Fonz’ on Happy Days, but like so many liberal celebrities, he thinks his real job is to opine about politics.
He recently tweeted his thoughts about why people should support Democrat Raphael Warnock over Republican Herschel Walker in the Georgia senate race.
See if you can spot the central flaw in his argument.
GEORGIA : It’s not about Party … ITS about being able to form a full sentence . VOTE WARNOCK
— Henry Winkler (@hwinkler4real) December 5, 2022
It’s about being able to form a full sentence? Really?
Has Henry Winkler ever heard of John Fetterman or Joe Biden?
Since when does any of this matter?
Yo mean like @JohnFetterman or @POTUS for that matter? https://t.co/RtKtSAntY4
— @Discourse_Lives (@Discourse_Lives) December 6, 2022
That didn’t matter when it came to Fetterman in Pa 🤣🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/1WJITbfFA1
— HeatherLhaney (@heather_lhaney) December 6, 2022
Wow…mocking Herschel Walker not a word about Biden or Fetterman. https://t.co/KuUFRr09eZ
— Katherine Trotter🇺🇸 (@KatATrotter) December 6, 2022
A full sentence, you say? https://t.co/wvxzLeMpop pic.twitter.com/IxM7Yexive
— Defiant Baptist (@DefiantBaptist) December 6, 2022
Did Winkler even stop to consider the obvious stumbling point here?
As Joe Biden might say, come on man.
Well then voting for Biden in Georgia is out of the question now?
— Patrick C. (@Conn4Patrick) December 6, 2022
FETTERMAN AGREE. SENTENCE NEED IS BIG. DO THING RIGHT.
— Rob Smithson (@RobSmithson6) December 6, 2022
Now do Pennsylvania.
— Louis Marinelli (@LouisJMarinelli) December 6, 2022
Here’s a harsh reality for liberals in Hollywood.
Most people don’t care what you think.
this from a guy who made millions saying "Heeeeeey". Irony much?
— Kevin MacFarland (@kevinmacsr) December 6, 2022
I love you man, I do but celebrities should be encouraging people to vote…NOT who to vote for.
— Jayme (@JaymeC1975) December 6, 2022
— FlightDeckerDave (@autobahndave1) December 6, 2022
You might want to stick to acting, Henry.
Your political arguments are a little incorrect-a-mundo.
