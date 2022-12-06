Actor Henry Winkler made his career as ‘The Fonz’ on Happy Days, but like so many liberal celebrities, he thinks his real job is to opine about politics.

He recently tweeted his thoughts about why people should support Democrat Raphael Warnock over Republican Herschel Walker in the Georgia senate race.

See if you can spot the central flaw in his argument.

GEORGIA : It’s not about Party … ITS about being able to form a full sentence . VOTE WARNOCK — Henry Winkler (@hwinkler4real) December 5, 2022

It’s about being able to form a full sentence? Really?

Has Henry Winkler ever heard of John Fetterman or Joe Biden?

Since when does any of this matter?

That didn’t matter when it came to Fetterman in Pa 🤣🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/1WJITbfFA1 — HeatherLhaney (@heather_lhaney) December 6, 2022

Wow…mocking Herschel Walker not a word about Biden or Fetterman. https://t.co/KuUFRr09eZ — Katherine Trotter🇺🇸 (@KatATrotter) December 6, 2022

Did Winkler even stop to consider the obvious stumbling point here?

As Joe Biden might say, come on man.

Well then voting for Biden in Georgia is out of the question now? — Patrick C. (@Conn4Patrick) December 6, 2022

FETTERMAN AGREE. SENTENCE NEED IS BIG. DO THING RIGHT. — Rob Smithson (@RobSmithson6) December 6, 2022

Now do Pennsylvania. — Louis Marinelli (@LouisJMarinelli) December 6, 2022

Here’s a harsh reality for liberals in Hollywood.

Most people don’t care what you think.

this from a guy who made millions saying "Heeeeeey". Irony much? — Kevin MacFarland (@kevinmacsr) December 6, 2022

I love you man, I do but celebrities should be encouraging people to vote…NOT who to vote for. — Jayme (@JaymeC1975) December 6, 2022

You might want to stick to acting, Henry.

Your political arguments are a little incorrect-a-mundo.

***

Editor’s Note:

Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership!