While enjoying Thanksgiving on Nantucket this week, Joe Biden talked with a reporter about his desire to ban semiautomatic weapons, and his choice of words was very revealing.

"The idea we still allow semiautomatic weapons to be purchased is sick," President Joe Biden said as he eyes an assault weapon ban. pic.twitter.com/8ntsqyTBE5 — USA TODAY (@USATODAY) November 25, 2022

“The idea we still allow semiautomatic weapons to be purchased is sick.”

Allow? — Brother Seamus (@WaynePelota) November 25, 2022

Who is we? — Josh (@bills4ever833) November 25, 2022

"allow" — Joey Postlewaite (@JoeyPostlewaite) November 25, 2022

Has Biden ever read the U.S. Constitution?

Our right to bear arms is inherent to our being. Not a privilege handed down at the whims of the state. — Libertarian Party of Colorado (@LPCO) November 25, 2022

Wow! “Allow”? There’s this thing called the 2A, which makes it a right for me to own my Glock. Let him try to repeal if he thinks he can. — DelilahM (@delilahmused) November 25, 2022

You're not allowing anything. It's a Right. — One if by Land (@Indexer14) November 25, 2022

* laughs in 2nd amendment — mikey potts 🎄🎅🏻 (@GolfLifeMJP) November 25, 2022

By the way, Joe Biden sounds like he is describing a specific type of gun.

He isn’t.

Reminder that "semi-automatic" basically means "gun". https://t.co/hyQyJTmIrO — Howard Wall (@HJWallEcon) November 25, 2022

Biden now calling for a ban on all semiautomatic weapons. That's most modern guns. pic.twitter.com/bVozVk3EbZ — Kostas Moros (@MorosKostas) November 24, 2022

What part of “shall not be infringed” does Biden not understand?

