While enjoying Thanksgiving on Nantucket this week, Joe Biden talked with a reporter about his desire to ban semiautomatic weapons, and his choice of words was very revealing.

Watch below:

One more time and louder for the people in the back:

“The idea we still allow semiautomatic weapons to be purchased is sick.”

Did everybody get that?

Trending

Has Biden ever read the U.S. Constitution?

By the way, Joe Biden sounds like he is describing a specific type of gun.

He isn’t.

What part of “shall not be infringed” does Biden not understand?

***

Editor’s Note:

Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership!

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Democratsgun controlJoe BidenSecond Amendment