While enjoying Thanksgiving on Nantucket this week, Joe Biden talked with a reporter about his desire to ban semiautomatic weapons, and his choice of words was very revealing.
Watch below:
"The idea we still allow semiautomatic weapons to be purchased is sick," President Joe Biden said as he eyes an assault weapon ban. pic.twitter.com/8ntsqyTBE5
— USA TODAY (@USATODAY) November 25, 2022
One more time and louder for the people in the back:
“The idea we still allow semiautomatic weapons to be purchased is sick.”
Did everybody get that?
"we still allow" https://t.co/X8uWHesj5Z
— Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) November 25, 2022
Allow?
— Brother Seamus (@WaynePelota) November 25, 2022
Who is we?
— Josh (@bills4ever833) November 25, 2022
"allow"
— Joey Postlewaite (@JoeyPostlewaite) November 25, 2022
Has Biden ever read the U.S. Constitution?
Our right to bear arms is inherent to our being. Not a privilege handed down at the whims of the state.
— Libertarian Party of Colorado (@LPCO) November 25, 2022
Wow! “Allow”? There’s this thing called the 2A, which makes it a right for me to own my Glock. Let him try to repeal if he thinks he can.
— DelilahM (@delilahmused) November 25, 2022
You're not allowing anything. It's a Right.
— One if by Land (@Indexer14) November 25, 2022
* laughs in 2nd amendment
— mikey potts 🎄🎅🏻 (@GolfLifeMJP) November 25, 2022
By the way, Joe Biden sounds like he is describing a specific type of gun.
He isn’t.
Reminder that "semi-automatic" basically means "gun". https://t.co/hyQyJTmIrO
— Howard Wall (@HJWallEcon) November 25, 2022
Biden now calling for a ban on all semiautomatic weapons. That's most modern guns. pic.twitter.com/bVozVk3EbZ
— Kostas Moros (@MorosKostas) November 24, 2022
What part of “shall not be infringed” does Biden not understand?
***
