It’s a relief to know Democrats are focused like a laser on the important issues.

Who cares about things like inflation, crime, or the border when there are pronouns to be celebrated?

Woke Democratic lawmakers celebrate 'International Pronouns Day' https://t.co/GneiNjxlMO — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) October 19, 2022

From the Washington Examiner:

Woke Democratic lawmakers celebrate ‘International Pronouns Day’ Several woke Democratic federal lawmakers celebrated “International Pronouns Day” on Wednesday by sharing which pronouns they go by. “My name is Senator Ed Markey and my pronouns are He/Him/His. On International Pronouns Day, and every day, we must treat everyone with dignity and respect—this includes using their correct pronouns. Let’s create a world where everyone can live comfortably as their authentic self,” Sen. Ed Markey (D-MA) tweeted.

The stupid. It burns.

My name is Senator Ed Markey and my pronouns are He/Him/His. On International Pronouns Day, and every day, we must treat everyone with dignity and respect—this includes using their correct pronouns. Let's create a world where everyone can live comfortably as their authentic self. — Ed Markey (@SenMarkey) October 19, 2022

Using someone's correct pronouns isn't just a sign of respect, it's a way to create a more inclusive and affirming environment for all. My pronouns are she/her. #ShareYourPronouns #PronounsDay — Rep. Pramila Jayapal (@RepJayapal) October 19, 2022

she/her/hers These are my pronouns. Using someone’s correct pronouns is not only a sign of respect — it is essential to creating a more inclusive and affirming environment for all. #PronounsDay pic.twitter.com/lXpDJYI8li — Congresswoman Cori Bush (@RepCori) October 19, 2022

Is this real life?

Well at least they have a day for the mentally challenged now. — 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 Super ultra extreme maga 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@DavidNe97543584) October 19, 2022

Their pronouns are she and it. You put them together. — John Knight (@knigjc122316) October 19, 2022

You couldn’t make this up. No one would believe it.

***

