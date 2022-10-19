It’s a relief to know Democrats are focused like a laser on the important issues.

Who cares about things like inflation, crime, or the border when there are pronouns to be celebrated?

From the Washington Examiner:

Woke Democratic lawmakers celebrate ‘International Pronouns Day’

Several woke Democratic federal lawmakers celebrated “International Pronouns Day” on Wednesday by sharing which pronouns they go by.

“My name is Senator Ed Markey and my pronouns are He/Him/His. On International Pronouns Day, and every day, we must treat everyone with dignity and respect—this includes using their correct pronouns. Let’s create a world where everyone can live comfortably as their authentic self,” Sen. Ed Markey (D-MA) tweeted.

The stupid. It burns.

Is this real life?

You couldn’t make this up. No one would believe it.

***
