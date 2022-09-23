It has gotten to the point where woke ideology is even being embedded in the U.S. Military.

Diversity training at the Air Force Academy is telling cadets not to use terms like ‘mom and dad’ because they aren’t inclusive enough now, or something.

How does this make us safer as a nation?

First, they kick service members out of the military because they don’t want the #COVID vaccine. Now, they don’t want you using the words “mom” and “dad.” No wonder our military can’t hit its recruitment numbers! https://t.co/P0l6ZOEQ76 — Rep. Jim Jordan (@Jim_Jordan) September 22, 2022

From FOX News:

Air Force Academy diversity training tells cadets to use words that ‘include all genders​,’ drop ‘mom and dad’ A diversity and inclusion training by the United States Air Force Academy in Colorado instructs cadets to use words that “include all genders” and to refrain from saying things like “mom” and “dad.” The slide presentation titled, “Diversity & Inclusion: What it is, why we care, & what we can do,” advises cadets to use “person-centered” and gender-neutral language when describing individuals. “Some families are headed by single parents, grandparents, foster parents, two moms, two dads, etc.: consider ‘parent or caregiver’ instead of ‘mom and dad,'” the presentation states. “Use words that include all genders​: ‘Folks’ or ‘Y’all’ instead of ‘guys’; ‘partner’ vs. ‘boyfriend or girlfriend.’”

This is insane.

Soviet propaganda has reached the depths of US military. It took a few more decades than they expected but they succeeded. Discarding mom and dad is how socialists stay in power. pic.twitter.com/QQqGUq3j9N — Marina Medvin 🇺🇸 (@MarinaMedvin) September 22, 2022

Presentation tells cadets to use words that 'include all genders​,' drop 'mom and dad', also tells cadets to be 'Color Conscious' instead of 'Colorblind' Because it's SUPER important for our military to get a woke religious education. #prioritieshttps://t.co/pdvVebsEuF — ryuge (@0ryuge) September 23, 2022

Some of the brainwashing the Democrats are doing to the military. Apparently the words "mom" and "dad" are heterocentric, transphobic hate speech. pic.twitter.com/fan4uz7FSN — Bob Lonsberry (@BobLonsberry) September 22, 2022

Please tell me how erasing “mom and dad” from their vocabulary helps our military readiness.https://t.co/bOCw6eNBX0 — Rep. Brian Mast (@RepBrianMast) September 22, 2022

The Democrats are trying to turn the military into Leftist Extremist.https://t.co/QubpGzGZGA — SH7WN (@SureShotShawny) September 23, 2022

What does any of this have to do with defending the country?

***

Editor’s Note:

Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership!