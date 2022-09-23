It has gotten to the point where woke ideology is even being embedded in the U.S. Military.

Diversity training at the Air Force Academy is telling cadets not to use terms like ‘mom and dad’ because they aren’t inclusive enough now, or something.

How does this make us safer as a nation?

From FOX News:

Air Force Academy diversity training tells cadets to use words that ‘include all genders​,’ drop ‘mom and dad’

A diversity and inclusion training by the United States Air Force Academy in Colorado instructs cadets to use words that “include all genders” and to refrain from saying things like “mom” and “dad.”

The slide presentation titled, “Diversity & Inclusion: What it is, why we care, & what we can do,” advises cadets to use “person-centered” and gender-neutral language when describing individuals.

“Some families are headed by single parents, grandparents, foster parents, two moms, two dads, etc.: consider ‘parent or caregiver’ instead of ‘mom and dad,'” the presentation states. “Use words that include all genders​: ‘Folks’ or ‘Y’all’ instead of ‘guys’; ‘partner’ vs. ‘boyfriend or girlfriend.’”

This is insane.

What does any of this have to do with defending the country?

