Skillet Drops New Version of Classic Christmas Song & Critics Melt Faster Than a Discount Chocolate Santa

Apparently, nothing says 'holiday spirit' like critics tripping over themselves to scold the Christian metal band Skillet for daring to make a Christmas hymn sound—brace yourselves—INTERESTING. Within minutes of the band dropping their amped-up take on 'O Come O Come Emmanuel,' the self-appointed guardians of Proper Christmas Music emerged from their peppermint-scented fortresses to declare that, actually, this is NOT how one should celebrate Advent. Because nothing captures the true meaning of the season quite like nitpicking guitar riffs on social media while pretending your Spotify Wrapped doesn’t expose you as a repeat offender of worse musical crimes.

Advertisement

Give it a listen:

O COME, O COME EMMANUEL OUT NOW. pic.twitter.com/9gEDsfW5B9 — Skillet (@skilletmusic) November 15, 2025

This writer grew up with this band, and she's still the little emo kid at heart, so yeah, this article may be a tad biased LOL

Now, sure, this may not be everyone's cup of tea but remember that God instructs us to simply 'make a joyful noise.' The noises His followers choose to make to glorify Him may not always sound alike, but that doesn't make them wrong or bad. Commenters had different thoughts.

Protestants will call this worship?!? Then, say we dishonor Jesus by loving & honoring his mother. Say what!! — Jennifer (@J6655391045251) November 16, 2025

The song is noise pollution at best! Not Skillet's best look. — thechristiancanuck (@christiancanuck) November 15, 2025

This is protslop. Cringe and awful. — WillThaDisciple⚔️ (@WillThaDisciple) November 16, 2025

Christians using various musical styles as a marketing tool is about as cringe as it gets — Arch Stanton (@ArchTheAtheist) November 18, 2025

It's not like Skillet has been a Christian heavy metal band since 1996 or anything. OH WAIT.

Worship is for God and His glory. This doesn't glorify God. It has nothing to do with taste , worship should have zero to do with your taste. This is chaotic God is not a God of chaos. — DaughterofYeshua (@SealeMiche99851) November 15, 2025

Imagine telling the Creator of the universe that He can handle supernovas, hurricanes, and galaxies colliding, but Skillet’s guitar tone is where He draws the line.

Let’s not ruin the classic Christian songs — Richard Lionheart (@RichardLionH57) November 17, 2025

'Ruin’? Bold claim for a song that’s survived centuries, languages, cultures, and theology debates ... but apparently not Skillet’s guitars.

Some things should not be messed with and this is one of them. The beginning of the video is fine but when it hits this it goes off the tracks. Does not fit at all, sounds like it was added in as an idea to be edgy. Sounds forced and fake and definitely does not capture the song. — 🐦‍⬛℘ąɬɧ🐦‍⬛ (@Kingdomchild99) November 16, 2025

'Some things shouldn’t be messed with.' Ok, tell that to the last thousand years of Christians who rearranged this hymn in every style imaginable and somehow survived.

Of course a band that looks like this desecrates a traditional and ancient Christmas song like O Come O Come Emmanuel. pic.twitter.com/yP1DtrkTEJ — C.Jay Engel 🌲 (@contramordor) November 16, 2025

What is it God says about judging people by their looks rather than their heart? Oh, that's right: 'The Lord sees not as man sees: man looks on the outward appearance, but the Lord looks on the heart.'

Now, not everyone was such an uptight Scrooge about the song, plenty of fellow Christians had nothing but praise for this rendition.

Advertisement

Skillet is and has been exposing non Christians who love heavy metal to Christ for decades. People who wouldn’t step foot in a church are introduced to God because of them. I know. I’ve been to their shows. I’ve seen people saved. God works through heavy metal too. Take your self… https://t.co/fj35J3h0EE — Jessica O’Donnell 🏈 (@heckyessica) November 18, 2025

THIS. This is what the focus should be. The post continues: 'Take your self righteousness back to hell where it belongs.' Girl, YES.

Those hating on this seem to fall into 3 categories:



1. People who think rock & metal are Satan’s music 😈



2. People who hate Israel and the idea of Jesus redeeming Israel



3. People who think women should not play drums or guitar in this year of our Lord, 2025 🥴 https://t.co/QKj8OGJAwr — Jennifer Greenberg 🕊️ (@JennMGreenberg) November 18, 2025

Here’s what we love about @skilletmusic — they drop a stunning Christmas cover and instantly smoke out the last handful of people who think guitars and tattoos are a gateway to the underworld. Peak entertainment. Bless their hearts. https://t.co/CaCKXhFjpm — NewReleaseToday (@newreleasetoday) November 18, 2025

So, I didn’t have defending Skillet to Christian X on my bingo card for today. But here we are. I would recommend that before you criticize this rendition, listen to the whole song. It begins reverently and melodically beautiful. This honors the original beauty of the song that… https://t.co/8QtDLNaTyy — Alisa Childers (@alisa_childers) November 17, 2025

Advertisement

Alisa's post reads. 'So, I didn’t have defending Skillet to Christian X on my bingo card for today. But here we are. I would recommend that before you criticize this rendition, listen to the whole song. It begins reverently and melodically beautiful. This honors the original beauty of the song that expresses a tension and longing for the coming Messiah. Then, Skillet goes hard. This represents a longing that still exists and is intensified …now for the return of Christ in a world that has lost its ever loving mind. It’s the same tension. The same longing. The intensity is appropriate. In fact, it’s fantastic. (And as a singer, I appreciate the otherworldly vocals of Jen Ledger that take it over the top.)'

I listened to it. It's a really good cover of a great Christmas carol. You may not like it because of its style, but calling it an actual desecration is ridiculous. https://t.co/PnMPyerV2M — Jacob 🍜 (@jsrrayburn) November 18, 2025

At the heart of it, Skillet isn’t desecrating sacred music, they’re celebrating it. Yes, the hymn has been sung for centuries, and yes, some notes are louder than pew etiquette might prefer. But music is meant to lift hearts (however that happens for the individual listener), not satisfy critics’ rigid playlists. If a bold arrangement shakes a few comfort zones, maybe that’s a reminder that God’s glory isn’t limited to one sound, one style, or one opinion.

Advertisement

And if anyone still feels scandalized, perhaps it’s worth remembering that even the angels occasionally crash the harmony.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.