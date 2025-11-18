Stacey Plaskett Talks About the Text She Received From Her Constituent, Jeffrey Epstein
Skillet Drops New Version of Classic Christmas Song & Critics Melt Faster Than a Discount Chocolate Santa

Laura W. | 8:30 PM on November 18, 2025
Twitchy

Apparently, nothing says 'holiday spirit' like critics tripping over themselves to scold the Christian metal band Skillet for daring to make a Christmas hymn sound—brace yourselves—INTERESTING. Within minutes of the band dropping their amped-up take on 'O Come O Come Emmanuel,' the self-appointed guardians of Proper Christmas Music emerged from their peppermint-scented fortresses to declare that, actually, this is NOT how one should celebrate Advent. Because nothing captures the true meaning of the season quite like nitpicking guitar riffs on social media while pretending your Spotify Wrapped doesn’t expose you as a repeat offender of worse musical crimes.

Give it a listen:

This writer grew up with this band, and she's still the little emo kid at heart, so yeah, this article may be a tad biased LOL

Now, sure, this may not be everyone's cup of tea but remember that God instructs us to simply 'make a joyful noise.' The noises His followers choose to make to glorify Him may not always sound alike, but that doesn't make them wrong or bad. Commenters had different thoughts.

It's not like Skillet has been a Christian heavy metal band since 1996 or anything. OH WAIT.

Imagine telling the Creator of the universe that He can handle supernovas, hurricanes, and galaxies colliding, but Skillet’s guitar tone is where He draws the line.

'Ruin’? Bold claim for a song that’s survived centuries, languages, cultures, and theology debates ... but apparently not Skillet’s guitars.

'Some things shouldn’t be messed with.' Ok, tell that to the last thousand years of Christians who rearranged this hymn in every style imaginable and somehow survived.

What is it God says about judging people by their looks rather than their heart? Oh, that's right: 'The Lord sees not as man sees: man looks on the outward appearance, but the Lord looks on the heart.'

Now, not everyone was such an uptight Scrooge about the song, plenty of fellow Christians had nothing but praise for this rendition.

THIS. This is what the focus should be. The post continues: 'Take your self righteousness back to hell where it belongs.' Girl, YES.

Alisa's post reads. 'So, I didn’t have defending Skillet to Christian X on my bingo card for today. But here we are. I would recommend that before you criticize this rendition, listen to the whole song. It begins reverently and melodically beautiful. This honors the original beauty of the song that expresses a tension and longing for the coming Messiah. Then, Skillet goes hard. This represents a longing  that still exists and is intensified …now for the return of Christ in a world that has lost its ever loving mind. It’s the same tension. The same longing. The intensity is appropriate. In fact, it’s fantastic. (And as a singer, I appreciate the otherworldly vocals of Jen Ledger that take it over the top.)'

At the heart of it, Skillet isn’t desecrating sacred music, they’re celebrating it. Yes, the hymn has been sung for centuries, and yes, some notes are louder than pew etiquette might prefer. But music is meant to lift hearts (however that happens for the individual listener), not satisfy critics’ rigid playlists. If a bold arrangement shakes a few comfort zones, maybe that’s a reminder that God’s glory isn’t limited to one sound, one style, or one opinion. 

And if anyone still feels scandalized, perhaps it’s worth remembering that even the angels occasionally crash the harmony.

