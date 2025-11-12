WATCH - This Ain’t Camelot, It’s CRINGEALOT: Kennedy Heir Clicked ‘Upload’ & We’re ALL Victims

Back in September of this year, Representative Jerry Nadler announced that he would not be seeking reelection, and lo and behold, just a few short weeks after the October 'No Kings' protest, a young Kennedy whose only actual notable job was with Vogue Magazine (if you can call that an 'actual job') has announced his bid for that seat in Congress. But, good Lord, Dear Readers, the video that came across this writer's desk is ALL the cringe.

JFK’s grandson, Jack Schlossberg, announces his big for Congress in New York to replace Jerry Nadler.



He’s 32 years old and one of the only jobs he’s ever had was working for Vogue magazine. pic.twitter.com/g9sfcarNUa — johnny maga (@_johnnymaga) November 12, 2025

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

It's just so bad. So very bad.

According to ABC News, 'Schlossberg positioned his run as a response in part to the economic agenda put forth by Republicans and President Donald Trump, including Trump's so-called 'Big Beautiful Bill,' which Schlossberg said had led to a 'cost of living crisis' with historic 'cuts to social programs working families rely on. Health care, education, child care.'

Now, we mentioned the 'No Kings' protests for a specific reason. The Kennedy family has always been referred to as 'America's Royal Family.' This family is one of the most prominent political dynasties in American history. Immigrating from County Wexford in Ireland, the reign begins in 1884 with Patrick Joseph "P. J." Kennedy who was elected to public office in the Massachusetts state legislature until 1895. At least one Kennedy family member was serving in federal elective office in every year from 1947 until 2011.

So all those Democrats who participated in the no kings protest gonna support him because he’s a Kennedy or nah? https://t.co/AgOpqmbZXa — (((Aaron Walker))) (@AaronWorthing) November 13, 2025

Nailed it.

Not only is he a Kennedy, but he is also blessed with that big, beautiful (D) next to his name, and as we all know very well, that (D) means the rules don't apply to you!

Same.

The Kennedies used to lobotomize trouble making relatives like this smh https://t.co/Atu4xRaMc9 — Dissident Soaps (@DissidentSoaps) November 12, 2025

It's only funny because it's true, but it's uncomfortable laughter. Read up on Rosemary Kennedy, she was only 23.

The fate of dynasties https://t.co/SMngfy4U1f — Wesley Yang (@wesyang) November 12, 2025

How the mighty have fallen...

This is a humiliation ritual for the entire country



Jack can run this clip in heavy rotation and it won't cost him a single vote.



He will wear the Marilyn Monroe dress and sing Happy Birthday, Mr. President. https://t.co/ZAmJYXt22Y — WriteStuffRey🖋️ (@ReyReviews) November 12, 2025

Now, this writer can only speak for herself ... one the one hand, please God don't make it worse than it already is. But on the other hand? What a GOLDMINE for us here at Twitchy if this were to come to fruition. What's his campaign slogan, 'Make America Thirsty Again?'

And they call @RobertKennedyJr the weird one. I can only imagine JFKJr's thoughts on this video. pic.twitter.com/K25EJANIh2 — Leslie Eastman ☥ (@Mutnodjmet) November 12, 2025

Nothing says 'serious political platform' quite like interpretative dance, right?

America’s class system in one video:



Working people need experience to get a job.



Elites need a last name to get a Congressional district. 🤡 🌎 — Midnight Editor ‎🕛 (@asectomidnight) November 12, 2025

Another nepo-baby theater-kid for the dems to add to their ranks. Their party is a bad episode of Glee without the music. — Drew KoTog (@DKotog) November 12, 2025

Camelot called. They want their TikTok back.

Yep. In New York he’ll win.



Grandpa — the tax cutting, pro-military, pro-merit based president who has the highest approval rating the history of polling… Would be so proud. https://t.co/0iwGueSKop — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) November 13, 2025

The Kennedy legacy really said, 'from moon landing to thirst trapping.' Yeesh.

If NYC voters went for Nadler and now Mamdani they'll certainly elect the grandson of JFK. Doesn't matter whether he's remotely qualified; real qualifications for elected office are inconsequential to Dems. https://t.co/dlIsIDql0W — MilnerBear (@modelerr) November 13, 2025

Oh dear God, please. Just NO. https://t.co/XGM09CXo5E — Dr. Deplorable Belinda MAGA BacktheBlue (@TwizzlerGirl) November 13, 2025

This campaign manager is either a genius or crying in the group chat because JFK's grandson is out here doing the Dougie for democracy.

