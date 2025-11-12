WATCH - This Ain’t Camelot, It’s CRINGEALOT: Kennedy Heir Clicked ‘Upload’ & We’re ALL Victims

White House Trolls Dems Chuck Schumer and Hakeem Jeffries With One Last Sombrero...
Laura W. | 11:30 PM on November 12, 2025
Meme

Back in September of this year, Representative Jerry Nadler announced that he would not be seeking reelection, and lo and behold, just a few short weeks after the October 'No Kings' protest, a young Kennedy whose only actual notable job was with Vogue Magazine (if you can call that an 'actual job') has announced his bid for that seat in Congress. But, good Lord, Dear Readers, the video that came across this writer's desk is ALL the cringe.

It's just so bad. So very bad.

According to ABC News, 'Schlossberg positioned his run as a response in part to the economic agenda put forth by Republicans and President Donald Trump, including Trump's so-called 'Big Beautiful Bill,' which Schlossberg said had led to a 'cost of living crisis' with historic 'cuts to social programs working families rely on. Health care, education, child care.'

Now, we mentioned the 'No Kings' protests for a specific reason. The Kennedy family has always been referred to as 'America's Royal Family.' This family is one of the most prominent political dynasties in American history. Immigrating from County Wexford in Ireland, the reign begins in 1884 with Patrick Joseph "P. J." Kennedy who was elected to public office in the Massachusetts state legislature until 1895. At least one Kennedy family member was serving in federal elective office in every year from 1947 until 2011.

Nailed it.

Not only is he a Kennedy, but he is also blessed with that big, beautiful (D) next to his name, and as we all know very well, that (D) means the rules don't apply to you!

Same.

It's only funny because it's true, but it's uncomfortable laughter. Read up on Rosemary Kennedy, she was only 23. 

How the mighty have fallen...

Now, this writer can only speak for herself ... one the one hand, please God don't make it worse than it already is. But on the other hand? What a GOLDMINE for us here at Twitchy if this were to come to fruition. What's his campaign slogan, 'Make America Thirsty Again?'

Nothing says 'serious political platform' quite like interpretative dance, right? 

Camelot called. They want their TikTok back.

The Kennedy legacy really said, 'from moon landing to thirst trapping.' Yeesh.

This campaign manager is either a genius or crying in the group chat because JFK's grandson is out here doing the Dougie for democracy.

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.

Tags:

2026 ELECTIONS CONGRESS DEMOCRAT PARTY NEW YORK

