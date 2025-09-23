FEEL-GOOD Story of the Day: Man Gets Bear Sprayed Trying to Vandalize Charlie Kirk's Memorial and LOLLL

We all could use a good laugh every now and then, especially being so inundated with negativity in the news and media lately, so we bring you the feel-good video of the day, Dear Readers. Watch as a man gets sprayed with BEAR SPRAY for attempting to vandalize a memorial for Charlie Kirk (NSFW language):

Guy tried to Vandalize A Charlie Kirk Memorial and got Sprayed, was it deserved? pic.twitter.com/5mleYi6w8H — Johnny Midnight ⚡️ (@its_The_Dr) September 23, 2025

Not gonna lie, this writer cackled and then played it again.

Fk's YEAH 🤣🤣🤣🤣



Bear Spray and have a Nice Day 😎 pic.twitter.com/ZkVU8awT9a — Wimpy's World (@_____Wimpy) September 23, 2025

We're gonna go out on a limb and guess that this dude's day was not a very good one LOL

Now, we do not advocate for violence by any means here, that's not what this is. It's just always nice to see karma in action. Remember, folks: karma is only a b**ch if you are.

So sad that he got immediate justice for trying to destroy a memorial. I’m having wine and cheese for dinner. https://t.co/llwx1GOTCA — John Bulkeley (@bulkeley_john) September 23, 2025

Sounds yummy!

Our favorite resident lawyer here at Twitchy weighed in as well...

That seems unlikely to be lethal force, so it’s within the realm of possible legal justification. https://t.co/FQaM2XWeJt — (((Aaron Walker))) (@AaronWorthing) September 23, 2025

The man who recorded the video said it best: 'This is what happens when you f*** with proud Americans. We're gettin' tired of it...'

Nailed it.

He deserved it. You want to behave like an animal you'll be treated like one. Who are you to vandalize a memorial of someone that Millions loved. Ask yourself what's wrong with you that you even thought to do this. I'll pray for you young man https://t.co/o4sjXtQuHa — Sherry Mann (@SherryM24567125) September 23, 2025

Play stupid games, Win stupid prizes https://t.co/mN1NxZZ9CJ — Vincent Marlowe (@VincentMarlowe8) September 23, 2025

Again…….the progressive ideology does not expect to be held accountable for their actions.

Sprayed is a lot better than the people beaten and set on fire by radical progressives.



Yes…..he was held accountable for the destruction he did https://t.co/5ov9gDobRx — Nancy Higginbotham (@nlh1865) September 23, 2025

Good some consequences to their actions for their vandalism https://t.co/V9hMUO1rcu — Bill (@Bill73930856973) September 23, 2025

The left is not accustomed to things like accountability.

It was deserved. Destruction of property is NOT protest....it is a crime — EscapedNY (@NY1Patriot) September 23, 2025

He was there to destroy with physical act and got handled physically. Can't say there is much issue here. Would be different if he was there to calmly protest and meet physical act -- not the case here. — HHope (@hkscoobydoo) September 23, 2025

This distinction is important.

Remember, lefties: if you don't eff around, you won't find out.

