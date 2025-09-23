Rep. Dan Goldman Asks X to Name ONE Member of 'Antifa'
Katie Pavlich Assures Kamala Harris the UN Is Not Laughing at Trump
WATCH: London Cop Threatens to Arrest a Man for Being ‘Openly Jewish’
Teachers Union VP’s Vile Rant on Charlie Kirk’s Murder Proves Leftist Lunacy Runs...
Apple TV+ Indefinitely Delays New Show About Undercover Investigator of Online Hate Groups
You Don't Hate the Media Enough: NBC Claims ICE Used a 5 Year...
WATCH: Ohio School Official on 'Don't Ask, Don't Tell' Policy Regarding Gender Identity...
Expectant Libs Post TikTok Videos of Themselves Gobbling Down Tylenol to Spite Trump,...
Pastor Gets a Face Full of Pepper Spray at ICE Protest—Cue the Holy...
U.K. Labour Party Wants to Redefine 'Islamophobia' to Make it Illegal to Discuss...
Sunny Hostin Asks Kamala Harris About 'Pulling the Pin on the Hand Grenade'...
Jake Tapper: Jimmy Kimmel Suspension ‘Most Direct Infringement on Free Speech’ in His...
This VA School Allegedly Coerced Minors To Abort Their Babies.
Dearborn Dude's Wild 'America Must Fall' Rant: What in the Actual Heck is...

FEEL-GOOD Story of the Day: Man Gets Bear Sprayed Trying to Vandalize Charlie Kirk's Memorial and LOLLL

Laura W. | 8:30 PM on September 23, 2025
Meme

We all could use a good laugh every now and then, especially being so inundated with negativity in the news and media lately, so we bring you the feel-good video of the day, Dear Readers. Watch as a man gets sprayed with BEAR SPRAY for attempting to vandalize a memorial for Charlie Kirk (NSFW language):

Advertisement

Not gonna lie, this writer cackled and then played it again.

We're gonna go out on a limb and guess that this dude's day was not a very good one LOL

Now, we do not advocate for violence by any means here, that's not what this is. It's just always nice to see karma in action. Remember, folks: karma is only a b**ch if you are.

Sounds yummy!

Our favorite resident lawyer here at Twitchy weighed in as well...

Recommended

Rep. Dan Goldman Asks X to Name ONE Member of 'Antifa'
Brett T.
Advertisement

The man who recorded the video said it best: 'This is what happens when you f*** with proud Americans. We're gettin' tired of it...'

Nailed it.

The left is not accustomed to things like accountability.

Advertisement

This distinction is important.

Remember, lefties: if you don't eff around, you won't find out.

===================================================================

Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats try desperately to stop it.  

Help us continue to report on President Trump's successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

CHARLIE KIRK

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Rep. Dan Goldman Asks X to Name ONE Member of 'Antifa'
Brett T.
Katie Pavlich Assures Kamala Harris the UN Is Not Laughing at Trump
Brett T.
WATCH: London Cop Threatens to Arrest a Man for Being ‘Openly Jewish’
Aaron Walker
Teachers Union VP’s Vile Rant on Charlie Kirk’s Murder Proves Leftist Lunacy Runs the Show
justmindy
You Don't Hate the Media Enough: NBC Claims ICE Used a 5 Year Old as Bait and Gets Bodied By DHS
Eric V.
Pastor Gets a Face Full of Pepper Spray at ICE Protest—Cue the Holy Hypocrisy Debate
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Rep. Dan Goldman Asks X to Name ONE Member of 'Antifa' Brett T.
Advertisement