FBI Blocked Probe Into 2020 Chinese Election Meddling to Protect Then-Director Christopher Wray

As if we needed any more reasons to 'drain the swamp', information just keeps coming out to drive that point home. The latest? Former director of the FBI, Christopher Wray, allegedly suppressed a report that the Chinese Communist Party manufactured fake driver’s licenses and shipped them to the U.S. in a scheme to influence the 2020 presidential election in favor of Joe Biden. This was done because it would have blatantly contradicted what Christopher Wray had previously testified before Congress about. Check it out:

FBI blocked probe into alleged Chinese 2020 election meddling to protect Wray from fallout, documents show https://t.co/fqwsf1enpR — Fox News (@FoxNews) July 1, 2025

In June, Fox News Digital reported that current FBI Director Kash Patel located and declassified those documents and passed it along to Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa. The FBI recalled that reporting, dated September 25, 2020, was just ONE DAY after Wray testified before Congress that the FBI had not seen any coordinated voter fraud ahead of the 2020 election.

According to Fox and the declassified report sent to Senator Grassley, the FBI, at the time, had recalled that report 'in order to re-interview the source.' It also directed 'recipients' of the original report to 'destroy all copies of the original report and remove the original report from all computer holdings.'

'Although the source was reengaged and provided additional context to support the initial IIR, FBI Headquarters maintained its position not to republish the report,' Assistant FBI Director Marshall Yates wrote in a letter to Grassley, obtained by Fox News Digital. 'One reason cited for not releasing the IIR was because ‘the reporting will contradict Director Wray’s testimony.’

If the Chinese meddled and the FBI buried it, we need investigations, resignations, and prosecutions.



Enough is enough. Drain it all. — mrblips (@mrblips1980) July 1, 2025

We couldn't agree more, this is infuriating.

Wray was complicit in covering up evidence of 2020 election fraud. Lock him up. — Lib Free or Die (@proantiwoke) July 1, 2025

It’s great to see this come out and show the corruption but unfortunately the people who need to be held accountable will walk away with not even a slap on the wrist. — Rob (@RLP_BR) July 1, 2025

Annoyingly, that does seem to be the way these things go.

Wray was the 3rd most corrupt FBI director in the history of the agency. Sadly, he’ll face the exact same consequences as the other two… https://t.co/SYFO7zJylD pic.twitter.com/01K4TTZxUB — Brandon 🇺🇸🥓🥃 (@Brash_1) July 1, 2025

It’s funny how these guys disappear when their corruption is exposed. Wray should be preparing a legal defense. — Doug Bright (@DougBright1) July 1, 2025

Honestly, it’s like trying to find a needle in a haystack—no wonder folks don’t trust what’s going on behind the scenes. — Yorkshire Lass (@eyup_io) July 1, 2025

Trust in the media and politicians (particularly the Democrats) is at record lows, and it doesn't take a genius to see why.

