FBI Blocked Probe Into 2020 Chinese Election Meddling to Protect Then-Director Christopher Wray

Laura W. | 1:30 AM on July 02, 2025
Twitchy

As if we needed any more reasons to 'drain the swamp', information just keeps coming out to drive that point home. The latest? Former director of the FBI, Christopher Wray, allegedly suppressed a report that the Chinese Communist Party manufactured fake driver’s licenses and shipped them to the U.S. in a scheme to influence the 2020 presidential election in favor of Joe Biden. This was done because it would have blatantly contradicted what Christopher Wray had previously testified before Congress about. Check it out:

In June, Fox News Digital reported that current FBI Director Kash Patel located and declassified those documents and passed it along to Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa. The FBI recalled that reporting, dated September 25, 2020, was just ONE DAY after Wray testified before Congress that the FBI had not seen any coordinated voter fraud ahead of the 2020 election.

According to Fox and the declassified report sent to Senator Grassley, the FBI, at the time, had recalled that report 'in order to re-interview the source.' It also directed 'recipients' of the original report to 'destroy all copies of the original report and remove the original report from all computer holdings.'

'Although the source was reengaged and provided additional context to support the initial IIR, FBI Headquarters maintained its position not to republish the report,' Assistant FBI Director Marshall Yates wrote in a letter to Grassley, obtained by Fox News Digital. 'One reason cited for not releasing the IIR was because ‘the reporting will contradict Director Wray’s testimony.’

We couldn't agree more, this is infuriating.

Annoyingly, that does seem to be the way these things go.

Trust in the media and politicians (particularly the Democrats) is at record lows, and it doesn't take a genius to see why.

