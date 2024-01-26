'LITERALLY an Infringement': Latest Gun Control Bill in Maryland is About as Popular as You'd Expect

Pro Palestine Protestors Showed Up To Fetterman's House and He Let His Israeli...
Laura W.  |  11:00 PM on January 26, 2024
AP Photo/Seth Perlman, File

In the latest effort to trample the constitutionally protected rights of American citizens, Maryland is considering a bill to require gun owners to have a liability insurance policy of AT LEAST $300 thousand dollars before they are legally permitted to carry a gun. Fox News reports 'The controversial legislation, introduced by Delegate Terri Hill, D-Howard County, would prohibit the 'wear or carry' of a gun anywhere in the state unless the individual has obtained a liability insurance policy of at least $300,000.' Check it out:

This is, of course, a major constitutional violation akin to poll taxes, and X users were quick to point this out.

If the bill passes, we predict it'll be thrown out faster than you can say 'shall not be infringed'.

It's possible that Shuttlesworth vs Birmingham, Alabama, along with Murdock vs Pennsylvania could be thrown in for good measure. 

Turnabout is fair play, after all.

That might be Delegate Hill's point.

The interesting part of the bill, however, says that the insurance would only cover claims resulting from an accident. 

A person may not wear or carry a firearm unless the person has obtained it and is covered by liability insurance issued by an insurer authorized to do business in the State under the Insurance Article to cover claims for property damage, bodily injury, or death arising from an accident resulting from the person’s use or storage of a firearm or up to $300,000 for damages arising from the same incident, in addition to interest and costs.

True on all counts. Well said!

This bill raises more questions than it answers. Short of randomly searching gun owners, which is also a constitutional violation on so many levels, authorities would have no way of knowing if a gun is loaded or not.

That didn't escape this writer's notice either. Since the 'Summer of Love' in 2020, the fastest growing demographic of new gun owners have been women, particularly black women. But hey, we all know that gun control is rooted in racism, so color us completely unsurprised that bills like this from the Democrats would disproportionately affect these women.

A Democrat can't change their stripes, it seems.

Without a national registry (which is ALSO unconstitutional, surprise surprise), they would have no ideas who owns the guns that they're requiring owners to have insurance on. This is impossible to enforce without ripping the constitution to shreds, which does seem to be what they're trying to do these days.

We can't expect any sort of consistency from people whose entire worldview is entirely based on emotions. Their views change at the drop of a hat, so we reasonable people need to be the ones to hold the line against their hysteria. Don't allow them to keep chipping away at our most important founding document.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 50% off your VIP membership!


