'LITERALLY an Infringement': Latest Gun Control Bill in Maryland is About as Popular as You'd Expect

In the latest effort to trample the constitutionally protected rights of American citizens, Maryland is considering a bill to require gun owners to have a liability insurance policy of AT LEAST $300 thousand dollars before they are legally permitted to carry a gun. Fox News reports 'The controversial legislation, introduced by Delegate Terri Hill, D-Howard County, would prohibit the 'wear or carry' of a gun anywhere in the state unless the individual has obtained a liability insurance policy of at least $300,000.' Check it out:

Maryland bill would ban gun carry for owners without insurance policy of at least $300K https://t.co/xWHVWhSYnD — Fox News (@FoxNews) January 26, 2024

This is, of course, a major constitutional violation akin to poll taxes, and X users were quick to point this out.

We’ll need a poll tax for democrats then. — Cavalry Doc (@desertveteran) January 27, 2024

Why does Maryland hate poor people?



What's next, a poll tax bill? https://t.co/yfdFH5QZDa — Bonnie Blue (@BonnieBlueTK) January 26, 2024

What are the constitutional rights does Maryland think you need insurance to do? How about voting? First amendment? https://t.co/wrPm5byKGj — commonsense (@commonsense258) January 26, 2024

If the bill passes, we predict it'll be thrown out faster than you can say 'shall not be infringed'.

SCOTUS:

This on is for McDonald

This one is for Heller

This one is for Caetano

This one is for Bruen pic.twitter.com/SmUKb6FW1l — John Regan 🇺🇸🇮🇪🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@jregan11) January 27, 2024

It's possible that Shuttlesworth vs Birmingham, Alabama, along with Murdock vs Pennsylvania could be thrown in for good measure.

Some red state should draft a law where all protesters have to be bonded and insured before they can assemble. https://t.co/jc2pWbqXbG — Department-of-Offense (@offense_dept) January 27, 2024

New law: all journalists must carry half a million in personal liability insurance in case they’re sued for lying. https://t.co/qhrBm3A70m — Mark Noonan (@Mark_E_Noonan) January 27, 2024

Turnabout is fair play, after all.

Won't this affect the poor, blacks, homeless, etc Disproportionally? — Ron Noblett (@TakeLuckPilot) January 26, 2024

That might be Delegate Hill's point.

The interesting part of the bill, however, says that the insurance would only cover claims resulting from an accident.

A person may not wear or carry a firearm unless the person has obtained it and is covered by liability insurance issued by an insurer authorized to do business in the State under the Insurance Article to cover claims for property damage, bodily injury, or death arising from an accident resulting from the person’s use or storage of a firearm or up to $300,000 for damages arising from the same incident, in addition to interest and costs.

First off: it’s unconstitutional. See

Murdock v Pennsylvania and Shuttlesworth v. City of Birmingham.



Secondly: insurance doesn’t cover intentional acts, this only states it’s for accidental discharge.



Thirdly: criminals won’t comply so it doesn’t make anyone safer. — TheFlynDutchman 🇺🇸🇳🇱🇺🇸 (@FlynDutchman466) January 27, 2024

True on all counts. Well said!

"There is also an insurance exemption if a gun is unloaded."



How will anyone know if it's loaded or not? — dalong54 (@dalong67) January 27, 2024

This bill raises more questions than it answers. Short of randomly searching gun owners, which is also a constitutional violation on so many levels, authorities would have no way of knowing if a gun is loaded or not.

The real story is at the top of the article.



👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/2Bm8dMXTxG — Currermell (@currermell) January 27, 2024

That didn't escape this writer's notice either. Since the 'Summer of Love' in 2020, the fastest growing demographic of new gun owners have been women, particularly black women. But hey, we all know that gun control is rooted in racism, so color us completely unsurprised that bills like this from the Democrats would disproportionately affect these women.

A Democrat can't change their stripes, it seems.

“Shall not be infringed”

So in Maryland, only the rich can protect themselves 🤷🏻‍♂️ — LeftRightOut (@userIDtaken) January 26, 2024

Good luck enforcing that — David (@davidlewispac) January 27, 2024

Without a national registry (which is ALSO unconstitutional, surprise surprise), they would have no ideas who owns the guns that they're requiring owners to have insurance on. This is impossible to enforce without ripping the constitution to shreds, which does seem to be what they're trying to do these days.

The NPCs cheering on Maryland's proposed gun insurance law were just a few years ago referring to such things as 'murder insurance'.https://t.co/iyBDOB04VJ — Department-of-Offense (@offense_dept) January 27, 2024

We can't expect any sort of consistency from people whose entire worldview is entirely based on emotions. Their views change at the drop of a hat, so we reasonable people need to be the ones to hold the line against their hysteria. Don't allow them to keep chipping away at our most important founding document.

