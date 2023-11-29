"We're Not Stupid': BLM Leader Endorses ...Wait for It ... TRUMP

On today's episode of 'I did NOT See That Coming!', the co-founder of the Rhode Island chapter of Black Lives Matter, Mark Fisher, threw his endorsement for 2024 president behind former President Donald Trump, the front-runner for the Republican nomination. His reasoning is (somewhat) pleasantly surprising. Read:

BLM leader endorses Trump for 2024, accuses Dems of 'racist' policies: 'We're not stupid'



Wowhttps://t.co/8PZrn0g4qB — Alex Bruesewitz 🇺🇸 (@alexbruesewitz) November 29, 2023

While speaking with Lawrence Jones on Tuesday, Fisher said, 'It's the duplicity of the Democrats, the hypocrisy ... We're not stupid. The brothers are not stupid. We understand when someone's for us and when someone is not, and it's obvious that the Democratic Party is not for us.'

We just about fell out of our chairs reading that. Could the Left actually be waking up to the Democrat Party con game? Our favorite managing editor wrote a piece about this just recently, highlighting how Democrats have used minorities for their own personal gain and never making good on their promises to them.

The responses to this have been fairly mixed, and that's putting it mildly.

Actually, you are stupid. — Jaihawkk (@Jaihawkk) November 29, 2023

Well, it's safe to say that Dems are no longer dumping loads of money into BLM. — Chris B (@ChrisCrbn) November 29, 2023

Well considering Trump let BLM loot, riot and burn cities to the ground with no pushback, they are saying thank you. — JeffSC (@liberalismONCMD) November 29, 2023

There are a LOT of posts in that vein about former President Trump, so we won't bother showing you all of them, but it's safe to say that he's taking his share of flak on this one.

It's also very important to remember what BLM is and what they stand for. This obviously doesn't make the organization Republicans or remotely conservative, but it is nice to have a common enemy sometimes.

BLM leader endorses Trump. Not some Bureau of Land Management joke, but the actual Belligerent Liberals & Marxists who in one summer inspired 3,692 riots worse than J6—then allegedly ripped off their donors.



But considering Biden is their alternative, maybe it’s not surprising. https://t.co/xMmU77vFok — 𝓢ℯ𝒶𝓂𝓊𝓈 𝓝ℴ𝓇𝓉𝒽🪶🦅 (@SeamusNorth) November 29, 2023

People are waking up and fast. There’s a lot we could say about Trump’s personality - but he has solid policies both domestic and international. I don’t want a lifetime politician, I want a businessman who understands what it takes to run a country successfully. — Courtney (@crystalandqueue) November 28, 2023

With Sleepy Joe's abysmal approval ratings, especially among his own constituents, it makes a certain amount of sense.

Fisher is also quoted as saying 'We've been used and abused for so long by that party, they don't value our vote. Their policies are basically racist policies. I believe it's a racist party. Donald Trump is just the opposite. He's going to tell you how it is. He's going to give it to you straight.'

And think of all the money they will promise to donate but can’t locate when Trump comes collecting. https://t.co/YffiUO2hwv — The Palmettoboy (@PalmettoboySC) November 29, 2023

You gotta admit, that's pretty funny.

Is Trump going to denounce this domestic terrorist organization? https://t.co/jkvhjonoKP — Jason (@EmperorJayLay7) November 29, 2023

Love the guy or hate him, this is a perfectly valid question.

The Trump vote is rising among Blacks and Hispanics. pic.twitter.com/CgOTkWy2ID — 🇺🇸 Pismo 🇺🇸 (@Pismo_B) November 28, 2023

This is an excellent point to highlight. A recent poll published by the New York Times and Siena College put Democrats on edge. Support for Trump has increased drastically since 2020. In Nevada, Georgia, Arizona, Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin black and Hispanic voters are registering at a whopping 22% support for Trump. Trump was at 8% in 2020 among those states.

Democrats do not care about Black voters.



They just pander to them, using them as pawns to secure their vote, to obtain power, then discard of them later.



This isn't new.

People are waking up. — ZNO 🇺🇸 (@therealZNO) November 28, 2023

I think more and more people from all walks of life are seeing what the Democrats are doing to our country, it is getting harder and harder for the Democrats to defend their actions and people are noticing their BS more clearly now. — Old School Eddie (@Old_SchoolEddie) November 28, 2023

That's certainly the hope here. We don't think this country, or even our strongest allies, can withstand another term of Democrat policies.

