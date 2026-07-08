US Soccer Star Killed by Uzbek Diversity Visa Semi Driver Who Couldn’t Speak English and Hid His Dash Cam

America is enjoying a World Cup summer and soccer is having a bit of a Renaissance moment.

Toby Forsythe was probably really enjoying the games. He was a Soccer goalie for Umass Lowell, after all. Unfortunately, he lost his life on Sunday.

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Tobias "Toby" Forsythe was just 21, a star goalie for the UMass Lowell soccer team with his whole life ahead of him. On Sunday, his life was stolen.



A massive semi-truck driven by Bekhzod Asrarov rammed the back of Toby’s car on I-71 in Madison County, Ohio, killing him… pic.twitter.com/diNqfujrRc — Secretary Sean Duffy (@SecDuffy) July 7, 2026

R.I.P. Tobias Forsythe, 21-year-old UMass Lowell goalie and native of Gahanna, Ohio, was killed when 2024 diversity visa lottery entrant from Uzbek and Ohio CDL holder, 42-year-old Bekhzod Asrarov's semi-truck rammed the back of Forsythe's Honda Accord on I-71 in Madison County.… pic.twitter.com/V1JD8WiV7D — T🇺🇸B (@Shine_on_2012) July 8, 2026

He was killed by a truck driver who spoke no English and tried to hide the evidence of the crash. This is unacceptable. Why are Americans so complacent about this? People are losing their lives.

Foreigners are behind the wheel of massive weapons of mass destruction (if used improperly) and the operators can't even read American road signs.

Another needless death. Thanks Joe. https://t.co/4k6tHf6frl — Miranda Devine (@mirandadevine) July 7, 2026

There are Americans who speak English who can drive semi-trucks. They should have these jobs and they should be paid fair wages.

There isn't a reason in the world that we should have a single foreign truck driver in America even if he can speak English.



These are great blue collar jobs for Americans. If trucking companies can't find enough Americans to do them, they need to raise salaries on offer. https://t.co/WQO6LPeZ5P — Jeremy Carl (@realJeremyCarl) July 7, 2026

This young man deserved to live his life. American lawmakers failed him.

Do you think illegal foreigners who can't speak English should be allowed to drive trucks on our streets @SusieLeeNV? https://t.co/pUHpHK3DIp — Marty O'Donnell (@MartyTheElder) July 7, 2026

All the Democrats support this. They all want open borders.

WE DO NOT HAVE TO LIVE LIKE THIS. Get these people off our highways, and please, go after the company owners. https://t.co/qeP0prmW8M — maybe danielle 💻🚛🇺🇸 (@maybedanielleee) July 7, 2026

"Truck driver ripped out his dash cam and hid it in his pocket." https://t.co/1FIa56PtcC — JohnFGately (@johnfgately) July 7, 2026

It's sickening.

We either pursue mass deportations at a scale yet unforeseen or suffer the consequences. https://t.co/e5Im6X7EKE — Ryan Matthew Neuhaus (@RyanMNeuhaus) July 7, 2026

Stop letting activist judges interfere.

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Not only should they be digging into the driver, but also the carrier he was working for. Bad carriers hire bad drivers, fix the carriers and you fix the problem of the drivers. https://t.co/LTOKv6N4OD — SuperTrucker 🚛💨→💻 (@supertrucker) July 8, 2026

Yes, start holding the carriers responsible for who they employ. Make their pockets hurt.

How many is this now? How many INNOCENT Americans killed by the illegal aliens driving semis? Can you please explain to @SecMullinDHS how urgent this is?

We need MASS DEPORTATIONS. — CorgusMaximus (@RedRabbit0955) July 7, 2026

This should be priority number one. Governors should instruct state troopers and weigh stations to check every driver and start pulling them off the road if they cannot speak English. We owe it to Toby.

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