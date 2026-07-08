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US Soccer Star Killed by Uzbek Diversity Visa Semi Driver Who Couldn’t Speak English and Hid His Dash Cam

justmindy
justmindy | 11:04 AM on July 08, 2026
AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes

America is enjoying a World Cup summer and soccer is having a bit of a Renaissance moment. 

Toby Forsythe was probably really enjoying the games. He was a Soccer goalie for Umass Lowell, after all. Unfortunately, he lost his life on Sunday. 

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He was killed by a truck driver who spoke no English and tried to hide the evidence of the crash. This is unacceptable. Why are Americans so complacent about this? People are losing their lives.

Foreigners are behind the wheel of massive weapons of mass destruction (if used improperly) and the operators can't even read American road signs. 

There are Americans who speak English who can drive semi-trucks. They should have these jobs and they should be paid fair wages. 

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This young man deserved to live his life. American lawmakers failed him.

All the Democrats support this. They all want open borders.

It's sickening.

Stop letting activist judges interfere. 

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Yes, start holding the carriers responsible for who they employ. Make their pockets hurt. 

This should be priority number one. Governors should instruct state troopers and weigh stations to check every driver and start pulling them off the road if they cannot speak English. We owe it to Toby.

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DHS ILLEGAL ALIEN ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION OHIO WORLD CUP

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