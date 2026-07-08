Tape Bombshell: Nebraska Senate Nominee Dan Osborn's Staffer Admits He Recruited Rape-Accused Dem Platner

Dan Osborn is running for Senate in Nebraska. One of his staffers shared a very interesting factoid. He is responsible for recruiting Graham Platner.

Democrat Dan Osborn staffer confirms he recruited Graham Platner to run in Maine:



OSBORN STAFFER: "There are a few Democrats...this is not really out there publicly, but he recruited Graham Platner."



Q: "Did they know each other?"



OSBORN STAFFER: "Yeah..." pic.twitter.com/qTXPrutsvi — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 7, 2026

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Oh, that's interesting information.

Does Osborn still support Platner after all we know?

Why did Osborn think Platner would be a good candidate?

Is Osborn also a Nazi?

Dan Osborn owes Nebraskans an explanation.



Additionally, the @NebraskaDems owe it to voters to explain why they would endorse a candidate like this and "actively worked to keep the ballot free on his behalf"



This is not what Nebraska stands for. https://t.co/od7tDEnCp2 — NEGOP (@NEGOP) July 7, 2026

It seems like Dan Osborn needs to answer some questions.

A recording of a now-former staffer of Dan Osborn's nonpartisan campaign acknowledging that Osborn helped "recruit" Maine Democrat Graham Platner has dragged Nebraska's U.S. Senate race into the morass of Maine's. The ex-staffer, who declined to comment Tuesday when reached by The World-Herald, quit the campaign last week and moved into private life. The staffer asked not to be named, expressing safety concerns. But the recording, published first by Townhall.com, contradicted the Osborn campaign's comments in a June 10 World-Herald story, in which a staffer said Osborn was "not an endorser or supporter of Platner."

The problem is... when you find out the Truth about the Demoncrat candidate you are PUSHING onto your country, and double-down, and double-down AGAIN, because your sicko ideology is more important than doing what's right.

Demoncrats can't be trusted. — Ready, Steady... (@5_4_3_GO) July 7, 2026

Why was Osborn interested in a Maine election?

Nebraskans best be aware of the wolf in sheeps clothing. That 💩 Osborn is tied to the same POS Daniel Moraff that recruited Platnor! Use your votes wisely. Oh and he's backed by Reform Party which is just socialist centrists (see below) pic.twitter.com/Sb6kBwtqpP — Pops_Woody (@pops_woody) July 7, 2026

How does that saying go? - 'Birds of a feather flock together' — BIG RED (@TruthSeekingRed) July 7, 2026

Fellow misogynists? — Felix Pap21 (@FelixPap21) July 7, 2026

That's a fair question.

Democrat Dan Osborn helped recruit Graham Platner in Maine.



But Osborn is SILENT despite several sexual assault allegations against Platner. pic.twitter.com/tEljbXGrTG — NEGOP (@NEGOP) July 7, 2026

If Dan Osborn tries to distance himself from Platner now, there is a recording of Platner sharing the whole story. Oops!

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Here's a thought. Maybe Nebraska shouldn't elect the guy that recruited Graham Platner.



Dan Osborn can go right back to where he came from...the gay porn scene. https://t.co/XX2FSk1VMm — Haile Mcanally (@hailemcanally) July 7, 2026

Maybe America should stay far away from electing any politician who thought Platner was a good idea.

.@osbornforne is silent after recruiting a rapist to run for Senate in Maine. What is it going to take for him to condemn his buddy, Graham? https://t.co/GdxEezMubq — Maddison Stewart-Young (@mad_stew00) July 7, 2026

Dan Osborn needs to clear this up.

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