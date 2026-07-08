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Tape Bombshell: Nebraska Senate Nominee Dan Osborn's Staffer Admits He Recruited Rape-Accused Dem Platner

justmindy
justmindy | 1:10 PM on July 08, 2026
AP Photo/Bonnie Ryan

Dan Osborn is running for Senate in Nebraska. One of his staffers shared a very interesting factoid. He is responsible for recruiting Graham Platner.

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Oh, that's interesting information.

Does Osborn still support Platner after all we know?

Why did Osborn think Platner would be a good candidate?

Is Osborn also a Nazi? 

It seems like Dan Osborn needs to answer some questions.

A recording of a now-former staffer of Dan Osborn's nonpartisan campaign acknowledging that Osborn helped "recruit" Maine Democrat Graham Platner has dragged Nebraska's U.S. Senate race into the morass of Maine's.

The ex-staffer, who declined to comment Tuesday when reached by The World-Herald, quit the campaign last week and moved into private life. The staffer asked not to be named, expressing safety concerns. 

But the recording, published first by Townhall.com, contradicted the Osborn campaign's comments in a June 10 World-Herald story, in which a staffer said Osborn was "not an endorser or supporter of Platner."

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Why was Osborn interested in a Maine election? 

That's a fair question.

If Dan Osborn tries to distance himself from Platner now, there is a recording of Platner sharing the whole story. Oops!

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Maybe America should stay far away from electing any politician who thought Platner was a good idea.

Dan Osborn needs to clear this up. 

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Tags:

2026 ELECTIONS DEMOCRAT PARTY MAINE NEBRASKA SENATE GRAHAM PLATNER

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