Mommy's Little Senator: 37-Year-Old Texas Dem Talarico Shares a Checking Account With His Bankroller Mom

Literally, every Democrat up and comer is a nepo-baby with a trust fund. Exactly why should working class Americans trust these people who have never known want or held an actual job to care about their needs? PUH-LEAZE!

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“Texas Senate candidate James Talarico, 37, has a single checking account that holds up to $50,000—and he shares it with his mother, a frequent contributor to his political campaigns who pitched in to cover Talarico’s moving expenses when he was 32, records show,” @peterjhasson -… — Eliana Johnson (@elianayjohnson) June 17, 2026

Nice work if you can get it.

Texas Senate candidate James Talarico, 37, has a single checking account that holds up to $50,000—and he shares it with his mother, a frequent contributor to his political campaigns who pitched in to cover Talarico’s moving expenses when he was 32, records show. Talarico's personal financial disclosure lists a single Wells Fargo checking account with a balance between $15,000 and $50,000. Though Talarico is unmarried, the disclosure indicates that the account is owned jointly. A "filer comment" provides clarity: "The account is jointly held by the filer and the filer's mother." Talarico did not disclose any other checking accounts.

Does he have to ask his Mom before he takes a staff member, ahem, girlfriend out on a date?

Does she give him an allowance?

So many questions Freud would be squirming.

The entire new generation of Democrats are just radicals who lived off their parents until they could gain office and start hoovering up taxpayer money. https://t.co/s94LQTjPZi — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) June 17, 2026

These absolute losers couldn't get a real job so their parents decided to pay for them to go into politics (looking at you too, Graham Platner).

An entire party failure to launch kids. https://t.co/ityaVEeMSA — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) June 17, 2026

And they want to be the boss of us.

One could have a field day writing about how the candidates Democrats think will solve their problem with men—whether they are of the Platner or Talarico variety—invariably still live off mommy and daddy. https://t.co/JymDvQBVSm — Legal Phil (@Legal_Fil) June 17, 2026

Oh, here at Twitchy, we are having an absolute ball writing about it.

Could have nailed him as a Mama's Boy from a mile away.

Democrat men are either Mama‘s boys or woman Abusers. https://t.co/cmVHPVGxQS — ElisaNYJM (@CaffMomREDACTED) June 17, 2026

In the case of Graham Platner, it's both.

Talarico and most young Democrats are just losers, living off their parents, until they could gain office and repeat that grift on taxpayers. https://t.co/TVwNpCcy4d — Andrew Follett (@AndrewCFollett) June 17, 2026

Every new Democratic Party candidate is a brokie https://t.co/DsguI6MN04 — Heist (@mapeslover69) June 17, 2026

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Well, they have their parent's money.

Mom needs to know how he spends his money.



Btw - even Graham Platner’s parents wouldn’t share a checking account with him. https://t.co/HOdIhcORHT — Better Maine (@MaineLogic) June 17, 2026

Maybe he was irresponsible with money in the past.

Democrats typically nominate the quintessential beta male (👇).



When they do find an alpha male, it’s a Nazi who fantasizes about rape.



I swear there are no normal, White males capable of running for higher office inside the entire party. https://t.co/t05UORpNLX — IT Guy (@ITGuy1959) June 17, 2026

So far we have mom bailing out Senate candidates in ME & TX & a gubernatorial candidate in CT



The only thing these millennial “men” seem to launch are campaigns https://t.co/BRtKOu7GzE — CTIronman (@CTIronman) June 17, 2026

True that.

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