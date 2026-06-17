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Mommy's Little Senator: 37-Year-Old Texas Dem Talarico Shares a Checking Account With His Bankroller Mom

justmindy
justmindy | 10:20 AM on June 17, 2026
Grok

Literally, every Democrat up and comer is a nepo-baby with a trust fund. Exactly why should working class Americans trust these people who have never known want or held an actual job to care about their needs? PUH-LEAZE!

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Nice work if you can get it.

Texas Senate candidate James Talarico, 37, has a single checking account that holds up to $50,000—and he shares it with his mother, a frequent contributor to his political campaigns who pitched in to cover Talarico’s moving expenses when he was 32, records show.

Talarico's personal financial disclosure lists a single Wells Fargo checking account with a balance between $15,000 and $50,000. Though Talarico is unmarried, the disclosure indicates that the account is owned jointly. A "filer comment" provides clarity: "The account is jointly held by the filer and the filer's mother." Talarico did not disclose any other checking accounts.

Does he have to ask his Mom before he takes a staff member, ahem, girlfriend out on a date?

Does she give him an allowance?

So many questions Freud would be squirming.

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These absolute losers couldn't get a real job so their parents decided to pay for them to go into politics (looking at you too, Graham Platner).

And they want to be the boss of us.

Oh, here at Twitchy, we are having an absolute ball writing about it.

Could have nailed him as a Mama's Boy from a mile away. 

In the case of Graham Platner, it's both.

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Well, they have their parent's money.

Maybe he was irresponsible with money in the past.

True that.

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Tags:

2026 ELECTIONS DEMOCRAT PARTY TEXAS GRAHAM PLATNER JAMES TALARICO

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