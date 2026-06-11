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Predator App Patron Platner’s New Plan: Hammer the Epstein Class and Pray Voters Forget His Record

justmindy
justmindy | 10:10 AM on June 11, 2026
Meme

Graham Platner has a new campaign strategy. He's just going to do nothing but talk about Epstein island.

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Yes, the guy who (up until LAST WEEK) had an active account on a site many child predators used to meet children wants to talk about the Epstein class. The guy who said he would rape a robber wants to talk about 'Epstein'. The dude who abuses his romantic partners and says women are responsible for their own rapes wants to pivot to an 'Epstein' message. 

Perhaps he should stick to worrying about his Nazi tattoo.

Oh, the Democrats have a whole bunch of Dummies. Most of them, actually.

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It's still early. He still might say that. Half of his party would like him more if he did. That's the scary part.

Half the party are now raging Anti-Semites. They love his Nazi tattoo.

All the Left cares about is power.

He would have been in his element. He could have run around the island in his little white towel.

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From now on, Platner will just go around saying 'Epstein Class' every five minutes and the Democrats hope that will drag him over the line. 

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2026 ELECTIONS ANTISEMITISM DEMOCRAT PARTY JEFFREY EPSTEIN GRAHAM PLATNER

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