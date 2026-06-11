Predator App Patron Platner’s New Plan: Hammer the Epstein Class and Pray Voters Forget His Record

Graham Platner has a new campaign strategy. He's just going to do nothing but talk about Epstein island.

Maine Democrat Graham Platner—who has an active account on a “predator’s playground” app— on his new ad about the “Epstein class”:



“it's the perfect encapsulation of what everybody knows already to be true, which is that there is a class of people in our society who are… pic.twitter.com/Xwori5X60p — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) June 11, 2026

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Yes, the guy who (up until LAST WEEK) had an active account on a site many child predators used to meet children wants to talk about the Epstein class. The guy who said he would rape a robber wants to talk about 'Epstein'. The dude who abuses his romantic partners and says women are responsible for their own rapes wants to pivot to an 'Epstein' message.

The gaping lack of self-awareness from this guy...



Using consultant-driven talking points that an "Epstein class" avoids accountability...



While literally... being Graham Platner. https://t.co/85KhVAe4r4 — Matt Whitlock (@MattWhitlock) June 11, 2026

Perhaps he should stick to worrying about his Nazi tattoo.

I'm given to understand Graham Platner DOES like "gaping." pic.twitter.com/Q0pPT3s7eZ — Tripp Whitbeck (@trippwhitbeck) June 11, 2026

Well the dems have certainly loaded up on these morons recently. This disgrace, Crockett, AOC, .. pick one. — Andrew Ingram (@grhomestore) June 11, 2026

Oh, the Democrats have a whole bunch of Dummies. Most of them, actually.

He is a completely workshopped candidate. he doesn't have a single original thought because even the people who plucked him and gave him $1 million for the Senate know that if this dude says anything on his mind it's probably like "kill all of the Jews and bathe in their blood"… https://t.co/MNGHfMECov — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) June 11, 2026

It's still early. He still might say that. Half of his party would like him more if he did. That's the scary part.

He was chosen by the modern day Todd and Lisa. pic.twitter.com/F8Ugau0yks — FugitiveMama (@fugitivemama) June 11, 2026

The left thinks that what it takes to "be a man" is a Nazi tattoo. — Populo Iratus (@astronomy89) June 11, 2026

Half the party are now raging Anti-Semites. They love his Nazi tattoo.

Is @jrpsaki suffering from a form of political battered women syndrome? Does she want to believe Platner will never be abusive again? https://t.co/BMi31Zop12 — AAE (@AAC0519) June 11, 2026

All the Left cares about is power.

Graham has some deep seated resentment about never having been invited to Epstein island. https://t.co/m7coqojdbC — Mike (@syntheticmpathy) June 11, 2026

He would have been in his element. He could have run around the island in his little white towel.

@MSNOWNews @PsakiBriefing picks up where @Morning_Joe left off. Full throated partisanship supporting Platner & ignoring his thuggish behavior, misogyny, racism, hatred for fellow veterans, predator app participation & oh yeah his Nazi Tottenkopf tattoo. MSNOW is not a news… https://t.co/gUJRB3Bcqa — William Rapfogel (@WRapfogel) June 11, 2026

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From now on, Platner will just go around saying 'Epstein Class' every five minutes and the Democrats hope that will drag him over the line.

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