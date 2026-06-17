PA Supreme Court Smacks Down Soros DA Krasner: Needs Adult Supervision Before Freeing Convicted Killers

Just in case you don't think Soros backed District Attorneys are actually dangerous to the health of a community, read this story. This is crazy.

This is pretty crazy: The 5-2 Democrat Court finds Larry Krasner is so quick to falsely concede error in murder cases (to try to free convicted murderers) that it has tasked the Pennsylvania Attorney General with checking to make sure he's not lying. I've *never* seen this pic.twitter.com/ZbIucCvTF9 — Eric W. (@EWess92) June 16, 2026

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This panel is made up of Democrats and by a big majority, they want Larry Krasner's decisions checked. They think he could be lying to allow murderers to get off without punishment. That's wild.

This is a split decision, but shows that the presumption of regulatory for Soros-funded radical leftwing DA Krasner is gone. The Pennsylvania Supreme Court has had enough. It needs someone to "enhance the reliability" of proceedings. Yikes! — Eric W. (@EWess92) June 16, 2026

When you've lost the liberal Pennsylvania Supreme Court.

I can say that in my 13+ years of practice I have never seen anything like this. From the court’s opinion (and keep in mind this is about letting murderers out of jail): “Again and again the DAO has made unreliable concessions unsupported by the facts and law. And when conceding… https://t.co/fwCUA6KAq0 — Abhi Kambli (@AbhiKambli1984) June 17, 2026

It's that serious. This is setting killers free.

It also points to a larger problem with the office. For those who remember, Krasner made public statements about arresting ICE officers for conducting their official duties. It is long past time for that office to focus on protecting people. Hopefully they change course ASAP. — Abhi Kambli (@AbhiKambli1984) June 17, 2026

Krasner is focused on involving himself in political spats and not protecting citizens.

This is a complete smackdown of Soros DA No. 1 Larry Krasner. Basically puts him on probation for the rest of his tenure whenever he tries to overturn a conviction or sentence by having him have seek review by the state attorney general's office first. And by a 5-2 Dem court. https://t.co/8OfGd3DOFW — Varad Mehta (@varadmehta) June 16, 2026

He now has to have a babysitter and that is a good thing.

This is Prison Abolition by other means, carried out by Soros’ handpicked District Attorney to achieve the Communist agenda of emptying the prisons of all the horrific murderers, rapists, and other heinous criminals. https://t.co/Ls35q2AWIs — Douglass Mackey (@douglassmackey) June 17, 2026

And put them back on the streets with your children and grandchildren. That's terrifying.

You must read this. A democrat court has had enough of far left prosecutors who tear down civil order. https://t.co/qfAPDC0teZ — Right Wise Owl (@dlmanch) June 17, 2026

The fact the the Court took it on a King’s Bench Perition (does any other Sate or Commonwealth still have this?) is extraordinary. — Christian Schuon (@ChristianSchuon) June 17, 2026

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For all the lawyers and the legal eagles in the comments, this part is fascinating.

We had the same problem in Cook County, Illinois with the recently departed State’s Attorney Kim Foxx (also supported by Soros), who testified in deposition her office gave certificates of innocence to people she believed to be guilty of heinous crimes.https://t.co/w0tqCob8Aa — champagneayatollah (@champayatollah) June 17, 2026

What is the lesson here? Democrats should never ever have power.

Don't forget to vote.

Editor's Note: Unelected federal judges are hijacking President Trump's agenda and insulting the will of the people.

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