OUCH! CNN Sinks Gavin Newsom's Spin on Why California's 'First Partner' Is Under...
No Late Night Waffle House for Iran: Iranian World Cup Team Booted from...
'A Million Times Worse Than Epstein': New UK 'Groomer' Gang Report Is a...
Impeach Cobbler: Scott Jennings Knows What Dems Are Cooking Up for Midterms and...
Chicago Mayor Says Flaming Cross Lit to Protest Trump and Christians Is Reminder...
Swindler’s Tryst: X Users Clamor for SPLC Agent and Neo-Nazi Rom-Com Movie (Based...
JK Rowling Has Thoughts on ‘Woman’ Arrested for Pleasuring ‘Herself’ in Front of...
Hern Replaces Mullin: Trump-Backed Candidate Claims Oklahoma Senate Nomination
Sean Penn to Direct Film About Capitol Police Officer Defending the Capitol on...
Trump’s Man Mike Collins Wins Georgia Senate Nod — Now Comes the Real...
VIP
Forget History, Repeat It: PA House Dems Vote to End School Choice
San Francisco Chronicle: Giants ‘Defaced’ Their Uniforms With Bible Verses
'Your Mom Traded You for Drugs': Viral Leftist Attack on JD Vance’s Family...
LIVE Election Results With TWITCHY! Primary Night in Oklahoma, California, DC Mayor, Georg...

PA Supreme Court Smacks Down Soros DA Krasner: Needs Adult Supervision Before Freeing Convicted Killers

justmindy
justmindy | 9:45 AM on June 17, 2026
AP Photo/Matt Rourke

Just in case you don't think Soros backed District Attorneys are actually dangerous to the health of a community, read this story. This is crazy. 

Advertisement

This panel is made up of Democrats and by a big majority, they want Larry Krasner's decisions checked. They think he could be lying to allow murderers to get off without punishment. That's wild.

When you've lost the liberal Pennsylvania Supreme Court. 

It's that serious. This is setting killers free. 

Recommended

'A Million Times Worse Than Epstein': New UK 'Groomer' Gang Report Is a Nightmare of Horrors
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

Krasner is focused on involving himself in political spats and not protecting citizens. 

He now has to have a babysitter and that is a good thing.

And put them back on the streets with your children and grandchildren. That's terrifying.

Advertisement

For all the lawyers and the legal eagles in the comments, this part is fascinating.

What is the lesson here? Democrats should never ever have power.

Don't forget to vote.

Editor's Note: Unelected federal judges are hijacking President Trump's agenda and insulting the will of the people.

Help us expose out-of-control judges dead set on halting President Trump's mandate for change. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Tags:

CRIME DEMOCRAT PARTY PENNSYLVANIA SUPREME COURT

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

'A Million Times Worse Than Epstein': New UK 'Groomer' Gang Report Is a Nightmare of Horrors
Grateful Calvin
OUCH! CNN Sinks Gavin Newsom's Spin on Why California's 'First Partner' Is Under Investigation
Doug P.
No Late Night Waffle House for Iran: Iranian World Cup Team Booted from US Soil Hours After Soccer Match
justmindy
Impeach Cobbler: Scott Jennings Knows What Dems Are Cooking Up for Midterms and George Conway Proves It
Warren Squire
JK Rowling Has Thoughts on ‘Woman’ Arrested for Pleasuring ‘Herself’ in Front of Nurses
Brett T.
Chicago Mayor Says Flaming Cross Lit to Protest Trump and Christians Is Reminder of Anti-Black Racism
Warren Squire

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

'A Million Times Worse Than Epstein': New UK 'Groomer' Gang Report Is a Nightmare of Horrors Grateful Calvin
Advertisement