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We Finally Found 'Criminals' Philly's Leftist DA Wants to Throw in Jail (Harmeet Dhillon Calls BS)

Doug P. | 9:18 AM on March 25, 2026
Meme

Back in January we told you about Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner -- who never met a criminal he couldn't try to keep out of jail and on city streets -- and his promise to hunt down ICE agents and hold them accountable. Hold them accountable for what? Well, enforcing federal immigration laws and deporting the Democrats' most cherished demographic: Illegal aliens. Krasner said, “If we have to hunt you down the way they hunted down Nazis for decades…we will find your identities!”

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So, yeah, that guy's not at all crazy. 

Fast forward a couple of months and Krasner has finally spotted some "criminals" who he's threatening to arrest: ICE agents working to move things along at the airport during Chuck Schumer's shutdown stunt: 

This guy sure does have his "priorities."

The DOJ's Harmeet Dhillon needed just one word to describe Krasner: 

That, and then some. 

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We expected nothing less from a Soros-backed DA. 

*****

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump, illegal immigration into our great country has virtually stopped. Despite the radical left's lies, new legislation wasn't needed to secure our border, just a new president.

Help us continue to report the truth about the president's border policies and mass deportations. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership. Thank you!

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