We Finally Found 'Criminals' Philly's Leftist DA Wants to Throw in Jail (Harmeet Dhillon Calls BS)

Back in January we told you about Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner -- who never met a criminal he couldn't try to keep out of jail and on city streets -- and his promise to hunt down ICE agents and hold them accountable. Hold them accountable for what? Well, enforcing federal immigration laws and deporting the Democrats' most cherished demographic: Illegal aliens. Krasner said, “If we have to hunt you down the way they hunted down Nazis for decades…we will find your identities!”

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So, yeah, that guy's not at all crazy.

Fast forward a couple of months and Krasner has finally spotted some "criminals" who he's threatening to arrest: ICE agents working to move things along at the airport during Chuck Schumer's shutdown stunt:

Philly DA Larry Krasner threatens ICE agents working at the airport with arrest:



"The president cannot pardon you. I will put you in handcuffs. And if necessary, I will put you in a jail cell."



Krasner was promising to hunt down ICE agents like Nazis a couple of months ago. pic.twitter.com/dJFnhmYffm — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) March 25, 2026

This guy sure does have his "priorities."

The DOJ's Harmeet Dhillon needed just one word to describe Krasner:

That, and then some.

Weird because he never puts illegal murderers, rapists and fentanyl pushers in jail. — LESIL5S1 (@S1Lesil5) March 25, 2026

Exactly. The only people he wants to hunt down and lock up is the people tasked with enforcing federal immigration law. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) March 25, 2026

We expected nothing less from a Soros-backed DA.

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Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump, illegal immigration into our great country has virtually stopped. Despite the radical left's lies, new legislation wasn't needed to secure our border, just a new president.

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