Bombshell Betrayal: Spencer Pratt Teams Up With Karen Bass’ Brother to Sue Her for Destroying Their Homes

Spencer Pratt is teaming up with the brother of Karen Bass (yes, you read that correctly) to sue her for what happened to their homes.

I am proud to be teaming up with Karen Bass' brother in suing his sister for her reckless negligence that led to the destruction of our homes. I hope their Thanksgiving dinner isn't too awks. I know ours hasn't been the same since last year... pic.twitter.com/d8YyGjJ775 — Spencer Pratt (@spencerpratt) June 14, 2026

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It's sad the Pratt family hasn't had a nice family holiday in their homes since they burnt down.

This is INSANE! For Pratt and Bass' own BROTHER teaming up against her to expose her insane amount of incompetence and corruption. Pratt for 2028? 🤣 https://t.co/5pGIjm0mKf — The Daily Discourse (@TheDDiscourse) June 14, 2026

The Democrats will never allow it. We saw that this last go round.

There have been a lot of epic messages via video to come from @spencerpratt

BUT THIS IS

EXTRAORDINARILY EPIC https://t.co/jB6Bv2x0fT — Tonia Arey (@arey4supervisor) June 14, 2026

Spencer should sue Karen Bass for every penny she owns and then redistribute her wealth back to the 20,000-30,000 people who lost their homes in the Palisades.



ALLof Karen’s remaining assets should be funneled to the families of the 12 fire victims who lost their lives https://t.co/hPfV6r2aKQ — Missy in So Cal 𝄞𝄢 🇺🇸 (@MissyIsMaga) June 14, 2026

Sounds fair since Karen believes in Socialism so much. She can start by spreading her money around.

𝗣𝗮𝗹𝗶𝘀𝗮𝗱𝗲𝘀 𝗿𝗲𝘀𝗶𝗱𝗲𝗻𝘁𝘀: Secede from failing City of Los Angeles and incorporate as your own city.



Stop paying sky-high taxes for third-world fire response and zero accountability.



Elect your own leaders who actually work for you.



Secede.



Incorporate.



Prosper.… https://t.co/rFhLpM4NHp — Rhein Amacher (@RheinAmacher) June 14, 2026

@spencerpratt continues to be a thorn in their liberal arses. Good! Fight Fight Fight! :) https://t.co/vxCDxkTG9W — SV (@VA_Patriots) June 14, 2026

As it should be.

A sibling hasn't gotten screwed that hard since Ilhan & her brother! — Quality Learing Center (@QualityLearing_) June 14, 2026

Spencer Pratt, thank you for relentlessly standing up for the victims of poor local leadership. Your voice gives real hope to families who have been let down for far too long. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) June 14, 2026

Karen Bass' brother walking into Thanksgiving dinner like 👇👇👇 ~Kind Regards~ pic.twitter.com/2aKXBgFpvO — Katina M. Stamper (@KatinaStamper) June 14, 2026

Wouldn't it be great to be a fly on that wall?

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