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Bombshell Betrayal: Spencer Pratt Teams Up With Karen Bass’ Brother to Sue Her for Destroying Their Homes

justmindy
justmindy | 8:00 PM on June 15, 2026
Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP, File

Spencer Pratt is teaming up with the brother of Karen Bass (yes, you read that correctly) to sue her for what happened to their homes. 

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It's sad the Pratt family hasn't had a nice family holiday in their homes since they burnt down.

The Democrats will never allow it. We saw that this last go round.

Sounds fair since Karen believes in Socialism so much. She can start by spreading her money around.

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As it should be.

Wouldn't it be great to be a fly on that wall? 

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CALIFORNIA KAREN BASS LAWSUIT LOS ANGELES SPENCER PRATT

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