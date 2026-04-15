Hug It Out in Beijing: Trump Says Xi’s Giving Him a ‘Big Fat Hug’ After China Vows No Weapons to Iran

President Trump announced today China has agreed to not send weapons to Iran and he thinks Xi is pretty dang happy with him. So happy, he'll want to give him a big, fat hug.

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BREAKING: President Trump reveals China will not send weapons to Iran as Operation Epic Fury continues to play out in the Middle East:



"They have agreed not to send weapons to Iran. President Xi will give me a big, fat, hug when I get there in a few weeks. We are working… pic.twitter.com/WmNLPoxKBv — Fox News (@FoxNews) April 15, 2026

Can't you just feel the love?

Trump says China agrees not to send Iran weapons - and predicts Xi will give him 'big, fat hug' https://t.co/cLRnDSlPjb pic.twitter.com/apzzeUZ1eM — New York Post (@nypost) April 15, 2026

WASHINGTON — President Trump said China has agreed not to send weapons to Iran amid reports it plans to give Tehran new air defense systems — and predicted Chinese leader Xi Jinping “will give me a big, fat hug” when they meet next month. Trump further claimed Wednesday that Xi is “very happy” about his efforts to open the Strait of Hormuz, a day after officials in China slammed his blockade as “dangerous and irresponsible.” “China is very happy that I am permanently opening the Strait of Hormuz. I am doing it for them, also — And the World,” Trump crowed on Truth Social. “This situation will never happen again. They have agreed not to send weapons to Iran.

Fingers crossed China keeps its word.

Uh, maybe forgo the hug. He does have Xi exactly where he wants him, though.



At what point, I wonder, will everyone who has being babbling about war crimes and crazy irrational blah blah blah figure out the world just got rearranged. For the better. Usually takes 10 or 20 years. https://t.co/FIsDR4kekT — Northern Barbarian (@xnoesbueno) April 15, 2026

Let him have his PDA as long as China stays in its own lane.

It's wonderful news.

China is on the ropes. They’re losing oil and allies because of Trump’s policies. Let’s pray they don’t get desperate and launch an invasion of Taiwan. — Jesse Hughes ✝️🇺🇸 (@JesseHughes) April 15, 2026

This is what happens when you have a closer in the White House instead of a career politician. The globalists spent decades begging for scraps while Trump just forced their hand in a weekend. The art of the deal is back and the enemies of freedom are officially out of moves. — Adam Jones Jr. (@AdamJones424) April 15, 2026

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Trump is always a few steps ahead of the American Corporate Media and they can't stand it.

Hopefully if there is going to be any fighting, the USA and China will stand together against any adversary! — Earl Gertsma (@GertsmaEarl) April 15, 2026

There will be no fighting.

First attack their strategy (economic coercion of the strait of Hormuz), next attack their allies (no weapons for the Islamic regime from China at the moment)…(Sun Tzu) strategy to compel Iran to do our will. Remove their hope of sticking to their strategy. https://t.co/ARUziYjkXO — John Spencer (@SpencerGuard) April 15, 2026

Never underestimate Donald Trump and always pray for our Nation.

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