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Hug It Out in Beijing: Trump Says Xi’s Giving Him a ‘Big Fat Hug’ After China Vows No Weapons to Iran

justmindy
justmindy | 9:45 AM on April 15, 2026
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

President Trump announced today China has agreed to not send weapons to Iran and he thinks Xi is pretty dang happy with him. So happy, he'll want to give him a big, fat hug.

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Can't you just feel the love?

WASHINGTON — President Trump said China has agreed not to send weapons to Iran amid reports it plans to give Tehran new air defense systems — and predicted Chinese leader Xi Jinping “will give me a big, fat hug” when they meet next month.

Trump further claimed Wednesday that Xi is “very happy” about his efforts to open the Strait of Hormuz, a day after officials in China slammed his blockade as “dangerous and irresponsible.”

“China is very happy that I am permanently opening the Strait of Hormuz. I am doing it for them, also — And the World,” Trump crowed on Truth Social. “This situation will never happen again. They have agreed not to send weapons to Iran.

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Fingers crossed China keeps its word.

Let him have his PDA as long as China stays in its own lane.

It's wonderful news.

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There will be no fighting.

Never underestimate Donald Trump and always pray for our Nation. 

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CHINA DONALD TRUMP IRAN XI JINPING OPERATION EPIC FURY

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