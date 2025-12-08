Frasier Goes Full 'Based': Grammer Crowns Trump 'One of the Greatest Presidents' Amid Hollywood Backlash

If Dr. Frasier Crane says he is one of the best Presidents ever, it must be true. Particularly because anyone supporting Trump who also wants to work in Hollywood is making it very very difficult for themselves.

Kelsey Grammer calls Trump ‘one of the greatest presidents we’ve ever had’ at Kennedy Center Honors https://t.co/2Yaojv9UQ7 pic.twitter.com/k6CnSfKab0 — New York Post (@nypost) December 8, 2025

Kelsey Grammer thinks President Donald Trump is “one of the greatest presidents we’ve ever had.” Earlier Saturday, Trump awarded the 2025 Kennedy Center honorees with their medals in the Oval Office. After the ceremony, the State Department Kennedy Center Honors medal presentation dinner was held. This year’s recipients are Sylvester Stallone, Gloria Gaynor, George Strait, Michael Crawford, and the members of KISS. Speaking to Fox News Digital ahead of the dinner, Grammer, who was accompanied by his daughter Faith, called Trump “extraordinary.” “I think he’s extraordinary. He’s one of the greatest presidents we’ve ever had. Maybe the greatest. There are some things he still wants to get done, and I think that’s terrific, but there was a big hill to climb,” Grammer said. “And we were left with some very interesting things going on,” he concluded. The “Cheers” star also touched on Stallone being honored during this year’s ceremony and said he’s “over the moon” about it.

Frasier is one of the best sitcoms of all time https://t.co/hmLhtqa0wM — Caroline Downey (@carolinedowney_) December 8, 2025

Plus, he knows his politics.

Kelsey Grammer is RIGHT 👍 https://t.co/eV612Y3t6g — Paul Radlund (@PRadlund) December 8, 2025

Kelsey Grammer didn’t just honor Trump—he broke the script. At the Kennedy Center, a Hollywood icon called out what elites deny: Trump’s presidency delivered strength, deals, and no new wars. https://t.co/GatHe1tJKK — Matthew Newgarden (@a_newgarden) December 8, 2025

He clearly isn't cowed by any Hollywood threats.

Always have felt that Kelsey Grammer had humane instincts. And his show was WITTY. Loved his blue collar dad. That was Kelsey's choice to have someone like that on the show. https://t.co/JKbLRONRZP — JustNancy (@nancy_incognito) December 8, 2025

When a Hollywood legend stands at the Kennedy Center and hails Trump as one of America’s greatest, it’s more than applause—it’s history catching up to the record of peace, prosperity, and strength the media tried to bury. https://t.co/GatHe1tJKK — Matthew Newgarden (@a_newgarden) December 8, 2025

Frasier Crane < Frasier BASED https://t.co/z38PhcdT4k — Josh (@justjoshwalker) December 8, 2025

So based.

I always liked that guy https://t.co/JmFlQwvEyf — The Dark Crusader (@DarkCrusader909) December 8, 2025

And he just followed the absolute worst we have ever had in Biden — J 🎙️ (@blackhawkce457) December 8, 2025

Isn't that the truth.

Bold statement… no wonder Hollywood has shut him out — Libertarian LaXer 🗽🥍 (@mdrn_cnservativ) December 8, 2025

Grammar is right. President Trump is one of the presidents who is trying the hardest to bring the United States back to its fullest power and sovereignty.

America is stronger and successful with President Trump. 🇺🇸 — Simply Curiousity. (@denisedegracia8) December 8, 2025

Thank goodness we have Trump as President rather than Kamala. America is back on a path to success now.

