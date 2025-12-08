DUH: John Kennedy Uses VERY Small Words to Describe Legal Versus ILLEGAL Immigration...
Frasier Goes Full 'Based': Grammer Crowns Trump 'One of the Greatest Presidents' Amid Hollywood Backlash

justmindy
justmindy | 3:00 PM on December 08, 2025
Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP, File

If Dr. Frasier Crane says he is one of the best Presidents ever, it must be true. Particularly because anyone supporting Trump who also wants to work in Hollywood is making it very very difficult for themselves. 

Kelsey Grammer thinks President Donald Trump is “one of the greatest presidents we’ve ever had.”

Earlier Saturday, Trump awarded the 2025 Kennedy Center honorees with their medals in the Oval Office. After the ceremony, the State Department Kennedy Center Honors medal presentation dinner was held.

This year’s recipients are Sylvester Stallone, Gloria Gaynor, George Strait, Michael Crawford, and the members of KISS.

Speaking to Fox News Digital ahead of the dinner, Grammer, who was accompanied by his daughter Faith, called Trump “extraordinary.”

“I think he’s extraordinary. He’s one of the greatest presidents we’ve ever had. Maybe the greatest. There are some things he still wants to get done, and I think that’s terrific, but there was a big hill to climb,” Grammer said.

“And we were left with some very interesting things going on,” he concluded.

The “Cheers” star also touched on Stallone being honored during this year’s ceremony and said he’s “over the moon” about it.

Plus, he knows his politics. 

He clearly isn't cowed by any Hollywood threats. 

So based.

Isn't that the truth.

Thank goodness we have Trump as President rather than Kamala. America is back on a path to success now. 

