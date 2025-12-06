NYT's Peter Baker Ignites Outrage with False 'Trump Birthday Giveaway' Hit Job—It's Just Flag Day, Dummy

Hair always on fire hysterical 'journalist' Peter Baker of the 'New York Times' is out with another doozy of a story.

Trump administration makes Trump's birthday a free-admission day for national parks while canceling free admission for Martin Luther King Jr. Day and Juneteenth, according to park service web site. @Katmarwong https://t.co/BH8gC77XT0 — Peter Baker (@peterbakernyt) December 6, 2025

In 2026, Americans will get free admission to national parks on President Donald Trump's birthday but no longer on Juneteenth and Martin Luther King Jr. Day, according to the National Park Service website. Previously, the National Park Service included these two federal holidays among its free-entry days for its 116 parks. Federally recognized in 2021 under the Biden Administration, Juneteenth has been celebrated for more than a century and a half. The day commemorates the final end of slavery in Confederate states just after the end of the Civil War. The NPS also added more free-admission days for next year – calling them "patriotic fee-free days" – such as Trump's birthday on June 14, July 4th weekend and the 110th Birthday of NPS.

Wow! That seems pretty narcissistic of the President, if true. This is not a dictatorship and we don't worship the birth of 'Dear Leader' like that.

It's not true, though. The President's birthday is also on 'Flag Day'. That is the reason the fees were suspended for admittance. It had nothing at all to do with Trump's birthday. Oh.

June 14th triple threat 🇺🇸



🎉 President Trump’s birthday

🇺🇸 Flag Day

🪖 The U.S. Army turns 250!



Happy Birthday @realDonaldTrump!



We’re so thankful you were born! pic.twitter.com/jKBWxPvcX7 — Tiffany Justice (@4TiffanyJustice) June 14, 2025

A quick throwback to a June tweet shows all the significant patriotic events on President Trump's birthday.

Literally Flag Day.

You only think you hate the media enough but you really don't. https://t.co/ThOtJlNYoT pic.twitter.com/VXwTDN1M3o — Dana Sharpe (@DanaSharpe18) December 6, 2025

Can this possibly be true? https://t.co/zcxS1MLq3a — Gregg Nunziata (@greggnunziata) December 6, 2025

No, it can't because it isn't.

It’s Flag Day, you insufferable moron — which also happens to be President Trump’s birthday. But you already knew that.



You’re sick and pathetic, Lil’ Pete. https://t.co/zymRaj2Ttp — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) December 6, 2025

Of course he already knows that, but he hopes his readers don't know that and he can get them really worked up.

Every year we do this flag day/Trump’s birthday thing and every year people like Peter somehow go to sleep at night without debilitating shame setting in — Zachary Faria (@ZacharyFaria) December 6, 2025

Liars are always going to lie.

If the lefties are full of rage over this, it means something right and really American is being done. — Essential Network (@EssentialNetOnX) December 6, 2025

If they are upset, the Trump Administration is doing something right.

