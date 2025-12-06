Pure Evil in a Tiara: Georgia Woman Murders 18-Month-Old Son of Boyfriend
NYT's Peter Baker Ignites Outrage with False 'Trump Birthday Giveaway' Hit Job—It's Just Flag Day, Dummy

justmindy
justmindy | 8:00 AM on December 06, 2025
AP Photo/Vincent Thian

Hair always on fire hysterical 'journalist' Peter Baker of the 'New York Times' is out with another doozy of a story. 

In 2026, Americans will get free admission to national parks on President Donald Trump's birthday but no longer on Juneteenth and Martin Luther King Jr. Day, according to the National Park Service website.

Previously, the National Park Service included these two federal holidays among its free-entry days for its 116 parks.

Federally recognized in 2021 under the Biden Administration, Juneteenth has been celebrated for more than a century and a half. The day commemorates the final end of slavery in Confederate states just after the end of the Civil War.

The NPS also added more free-admission days for next year – calling them "patriotic fee-free days" – such as Trump's birthday on June 14, July 4th weekend and the 110th Birthday of NPS.

Wow! That seems pretty narcissistic of the President, if true. This is not a dictatorship and we don't worship the birth of 'Dear Leader' like that.

It's not true, though. The President's birthday is also on 'Flag Day'. That is the reason the fees were suspended for admittance. It had nothing at all to do with Trump's birthday. Oh.

A quick throwback to a June tweet shows all the significant patriotic events on President Trump's birthday.

No, it can't because it isn't.

Of course he already knows that, but he hopes his readers don't know that and he can get them really worked up. 

Liars are always going to lie.

If they are upset, the Trump Administration is doing something right. 

