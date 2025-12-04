Mollie Hemingway Nails It — FBI Sat on Jan 5 Pipe Bomb Intel While Destroying J6 Grandmothers

Rep. Ilhan Omar Claims She Knew Nothing About $250 Million Welfare Fraud Scheme
justmindy
justmindy | 6:40 PM on December 04, 2025
Chip Somodevilla/Pool via AP

Mollie Hemingway of 'The Federalist' has a very good question about January 5 pipe bomber revelations today. 

Not only did the FBI track these grandmothers down, they did their best to make sure they were locked up for the longest time possible. They ruined them financially because they had to hire attorneys to try and keep them from years long jail sentences. The pain was intentional. 

They are responsible for so much division. 

It certainly looks that way. 

Wray's only goal was to bring down Trump. He didn't care about collateral damage. 

As soon as they saw they couldn't lay him on 'MAGA', they wanted nothing to do with the evidence.

All the matters to Democrats is making 'MAGA' and Trump look bad. If the evidence leads elsewhere, it's not useful to them. 

It's past time for some accountability. 

