Mollie Hemingway Nails It — FBI Sat on Jan 5 Pipe Bomb Intel While Destroying J6 Grandmothers

Mollie Hemingway of 'The Federalist' has a very good question about January 5 pipe bomber revelations today.

I am trying to come up with a reasonable explanation for why Chris Wray’s FBI sat on this info on the ***pipe bomber*** while spending millions of dollars and moving heaven and earth to destroy the lives of grandmothers who entered a public building on a workday. https://t.co/pt5wg4GmQ0 — Mollie (@MZHemingway) December 4, 2025

Advertisement

Not only did the FBI track these grandmothers down, they did their best to make sure they were locked up for the longest time possible. They ruined them financially because they had to hire attorneys to try and keep them from years long jail sentences. The pain was intentional.

The process is the punishment - for noticing that the 2020 national elections were fraudulent. https://t.co/Wf4vy2MvK8 — Scott Melrose (@ScottJMelrose) December 4, 2025

This man needs to be publicly shamed for this and all of his political lawfare. First Comey, then this traitor https://t.co/gITmdYM3Ej — estef (@estef85570001) December 4, 2025

They are responsible for so much division.

Wray was corrupt to his core? https://t.co/U6UptgCfZq — 🇺🇸 Lyn 🐈‍⬛ (@FiveofFiveOR) December 4, 2025

It certainly looks that way.

Reasonable explanation: Wray was complicit at least wanting the Jan 6 Trump insurrectionist narrative to destroy Trump so buried evidence that contradicted the narrative. May not be true but is a reasonable explanation. https://t.co/NaxkQu1xtP — Elizabeth neale (@KERBYVAPES) December 4, 2025

Wray's only goal was to bring down Trump. He didn't care about collateral damage.

There certainly is one possible explanation and working hypothesis that FBI resources may have been directed to ignore this information and prioritize the apprehension and prosecution of J6 protesters for political considerations. Any reform of that agency must include a sworn,… https://t.co/E3TTegaA2R — Rick Mik (@Rick_mik) December 4, 2025

It's amazing what you can avoid finding when you try hard enough not to look. https://t.co/cAzW9teAQi — Don Wolt (@tlowdon) December 4, 2025

Looks like the J6 pipe bomb case (bombs placed outside RNC/DNC HQs on Jan. 5, 2021) was buried not for lack of evidence, but because an "anarchist" suspect like Brian Cole Jr. would've shattered the "MAGA insurrection" narrative the Biden FBI and Dems hammered for four years.… https://t.co/JbKDHnJcU8 — AgaObF (@AgaObF) December 4, 2025

As soon as they saw they couldn't lay him on 'MAGA', they wanted nothing to do with the evidence.

Only one explanation. They didn’t want it solved. It reflected poorly on Dems. https://t.co/656g6Bli2E — Mike Sumner (@MikeSum08351101) December 4, 2025

All the matters to Democrats is making 'MAGA' and Trump look bad. If the evidence leads elsewhere, it's not useful to them.

Advertisement

No bigger corrupt, compromised POS than Chris Christie’s referral, Chris Wray. There should be criminal charges for his partisan, selective, malicious prosecutions. https://t.co/pBqerolufR — Reno Ciccotta (@RenoCiccotta) December 4, 2025

How many crimes must the fbi and cia be busted for covering up before someone, anyone goes to jail? It’s like, look we solved it, now forget about how we were actually suppressing the entire thing for five years. https://t.co/aaFfeQB1H5 — Mike D🇺🇸🍊 (@raftoregon) December 4, 2025

It's past time for some accountability.

Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at Twitchy, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.