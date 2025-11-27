Worst Possible Timing: 'Fully Vetted' Afghans Protest in Doha Demanding U.S. Entry – We’re Full

Afghan Nationals being held at Camp As Sayliyah in Doha protested today because they still have not been brought to the United States as they expected. This was a really bad day for this X account to push out this 'protest'. Also, from the looks of the protestors, they probably wouldn't assimilate well to western society and should not be in the United States.

Advertisement

More protests at Camp As Sayliyah in Doha.



Every single one of those people were brought to this U.S. government facility by the State Department after extensive vetting. Each of them were supposed to come to the United States. pic.twitter.com/wFz20hPGib — #AfghanEvac (@afghanevac) November 26, 2025

There is zero reason to bring these people to the other side of the globe to a country they know nothing of, that doesn’t comport to any of their culture or worldview.



They can stay in Doha. It’s safe there. https://t.co/IN4VrwDJ7F — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) November 27, 2025

Certainly, they can settle in another Muslim majority country and feel much more at home. Across an ocean in a secular country is the wrong place.

That vetting didn't work so well, apparently.

Pro-tip, pushing this - right now, is the absolute stupidest thing to do. https://t.co/pk4TwCtCUi — Commissar Geo Bartlette (31st Harakoni Warhawks) (@GeoGDF01) November 27, 2025

This is incompatible- don’t want them https://t.co/y9fryY9pen — Karen Darring (@DarringKar82602) November 27, 2025

According to USCIS, any movement on the migration status of Afghans is on hold as of today, so they should settle in.

Hey uh better idea, how about absolutely none of them are allowed to come here? https://t.co/kGCS34zLKY — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) November 27, 2025

"Each of them were supposed to come to the United States."



Yeah I think we're good, man. https://t.co/LNn50Ap2mA — Sunny (@sunnyright) November 27, 2025

After today, we are all filled up.

Not saying they have to go back to Afghanistan but they sure as hell aren’t coming to America. https://t.co/Fx0YpdWWVd — John Clark (@BFullM2) November 27, 2025

They don't have to go home, but they can't stay here.

The Vetting: “how many of your future generations of your family will still hate America and want to commit terror attacks on our citizens while receiving extensive benefits? At least 3 of them? That’s fine it’s within the margin of error for us. Welcome!” https://t.co/gw5ahkVc3Q — Muscle Sultan of Abu Dhabi (@MECCA_velli) November 27, 2025

Advertisement

The scary part is that is not so far from the truth.

Every time you hear the term "after extensive vetting" you can virtually guarantee that there was zero vetting, whatsoever. https://t.co/m2P004nqKu — Smells Like Teen Statism (@BlueEightySix) November 27, 2025

They all need to be sent back to Afghanistan. The war has been over for years. They are not refugees. https://t.co/MzKU9MXmji — BasilianThought (@BasilianThought) November 27, 2025

It's time to move on.

Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at Twitchy, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.