Worst Possible Timing: 'Fully Vetted' Afghans Protest in Doha Demanding U.S. Entry – We’re Full

justmindy
justmindy | 11:00 AM on November 27, 2025
Twitchy

Afghan Nationals being held at Camp As Sayliyah in Doha protested today because they still have not been brought to the United States as they expected. This was a really bad day for this X account to push out this 'protest'. Also, from the looks of the protestors, they probably wouldn't assimilate well to western society and should not be in the United States.

Certainly, they can settle in another Muslim majority country and feel much more at home. Across an ocean in a secular country is the wrong place. 

That vetting didn't work so well, apparently. 

According to USCIS, any movement on the migration status of Afghans is on hold as of today, so they should settle in. 

After today, we are all filled up. 

They don't have to go home, but they can't stay here. 

The scary part is that is not so far from the truth.

It's time to move on. 

AFGHANISTAN QATAR TERRORISM

