From 61 Murders to 24: National Guard Works, Gets Shot, The New Yorker's Jane Mayer Still Blames Trump

The Leftist Media really can't help themselves. Two brave American Guardsmen were shot and they are already blaming it on Trump.

This is so tragic, so unnecessary, these poor guardsmen should never have been deployed. I live in DC and watched as they had virtually nothing to do but pick up trash. It was for political show and at what a cost. https://t.co/ABkOHNHAvG — Jane Mayer (@JaneMayerNYer) November 26, 2025

So, because Trump deployed the National Guard, they deserved to be shot or something.

2 national guards man where just shot and the conclusion was they where just there not being violent? The logical issues I see people posting are insane and tone deaf. Where they shot for just picking up trash? What is you point Jane are dc NIMBYS this far gone? https://t.co/TQP5Fv2zyV — Carl of RNG (@Rngcarl) November 26, 2025

The fact there are people walking around DC willing to MURDERED innocent people proves that their presence was absolutely necessary. https://t.co/vtL6AE2AD2 — The Super (@AtTheSuper) November 26, 2025

It definitely proves there are murderers roaming the streets.

National Guard deployed to DC on August 11th.



From August 11 through today, there have been 24 DC homicides



In the identical time period last year, there were 61.



The national guard have absolutely saved lives in DC. It's an insult to say they've done nothing. https://t.co/dkRQF6SJ1Z pic.twitter.com/2DKUBwPk8G — Logan Dobson (@LoganDobson) November 26, 2025

It seems that their presence is important and has saved many lives actually.

When presented with obvious stats that show the National Guard made a difference in public safety, the “journalist“ calls it “mansplaining.”



How is this real I’m dying https://t.co/p3g0A9Tx1c — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) November 26, 2025

Of course, when presented with facts, Mayer called it 'mansplaining'. It's easier to make up nonsense than just to admit you're wrong.

Willing to bet Jane Meyer’s work at the New Yorker doesn’t bring her to Ward 8 much. Out of sight, out of mind. https://t.co/sUOQ1fg0d4 pic.twitter.com/GMQoE3iibt — Philip Letsou (@philipletsou) November 26, 2025

Didnt judge order them out of DC? What’s sad is the first thing I thought was it’s all a set-up & pretext for the takeover they all want. After fakies assassination attempt we know they have no scruples about taking life. and so soon after meeting w/ the bonesaw prince. Hmmm. https://t.co/NXivDI8DpX — cactus killa' (@aime_ama) November 26, 2025

Some Leftists even accused the Right of having the guardsmen shot so Trump could take over and order martial law. These people are so nuts.

Here is your hourly reminder that they want us dead. Maybe try and explain this to your family members tomorrow during Thanksgiving dinner. https://t.co/RoRo4cCEy5 — Cade Foster (@CadeFoster2022) November 26, 2025

If murders are still on the streets there is obviously plenty more for them to do https://t.co/st4fH2ozrR — David (@Davidthelamdan) November 26, 2025

Maybe more should be deployed honestly.

I could post one of these headlines every minute for an hour and not even scratch the surface. See the irony?? https://t.co/cTKQHiV24X pic.twitter.com/uADVs641Nr — JeffHanson (@IronLeagueThug) November 26, 2025

Stop it.



There’s a reason they were deployed. Guess what, now you’re gonna get more. You should really just shut up. Just shut up. https://t.co/Pc4DDZwDaz — GAgirl1967❤️🖤 prays for America. (@SavvyTamz_57) November 26, 2025

That's an excellent idea.

Your argument is that it’s the fault of those who deployed them, who are responsible for their being attacked. — Charles C. W. Cooke (@charlescwcooke) November 26, 2025

Reading data is hard. Maybe you should write for Craigslist or something instead. — Burt Macklin (@BurtMaclin_FBI) November 26, 2025

Maybe she should grow a soul before she writes again.

