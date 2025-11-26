Journo Blames West Virginia Governor for Sending National Guard 'To Die for a...
Shocking Shooting: National Guard Members Targeted Near White House, Suspect in Custody

From 61 Murders to 24: National Guard Works, Gets Shot, The New Yorker's Jane Mayer Still Blames Trump

justmindy
justmindy | 7:30 PM on November 26, 2025
Townhall Media

The Leftist Media really can't help themselves. Two brave American Guardsmen were shot and they are already blaming it on Trump. 

So, because Trump deployed the National Guard, they deserved to be shot or something. 

It definitely proves there are murderers roaming the streets.

It seems that their presence is important and has saved many lives actually.

Of course, when presented with facts, Mayer called it 'mansplaining'. It's easier to make up nonsense than just to admit you're wrong.

Some Leftists even accused the Right of having the guardsmen shot so Trump could take over and order martial law. These people are so nuts. 

Maybe more should be deployed honestly.

That's an excellent idea.

Maybe she should grow a soul before she writes again.

