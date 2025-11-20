From ‘Hiding in Shadows’ to Campaigning in Broad Daylight: Illegals Helped Elect NYC’s Far-Left Mayor

In the least surprising news you'll read this morning, Zohran Mamdani bragged about illegals canvassing for him while he was running for Mayor. That should have been enough reason for New York City to not elect him, but it was not.

Zohran Mamdani says illegal aliens canvassed for him because they were afraid of being deported:



"I heard from an older Bangladeshi woman who told me she canvassed me over the course of this campaign in fear of being picked up." pic.twitter.com/rifyw1yz4n — Greg Price (@greg_price11) November 20, 2025

Maybe she was in 'fear' because she was in a country she doesn't belong in.

Wild: New York City’s communist mayor Zohran Mamdani says illegal aliens canvassed for him. pic.twitter.com/geRJWJc6xD — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) November 20, 2025

That’s not “wild.” It’s totally predictable that Mamdani would have illegal aliens canvassing for him. The ends justify the means v https://t.co/GlkguzgwuZ — Roger Simon (@realrogerlsimon) November 20, 2025

He wants more and more of them in America so it makes complete sense.

And stuffed ballot boxes https://t.co/pSqmckhEAC — Jim Bryan (@gtojim56) November 20, 2025

And upper middle class white women elected him — Old Macdonald Farms, CIEIO (@olmcdonaldcieio) November 20, 2025

The 'Karens' destroying America.

Taking advantage of cheap labor like a true capitalist — Joe (@DrEvil1996) November 20, 2025

It's what Democrats do.

Haha...illegals went from "hiding in the shadows" to boldly knocking on strangers' doors to ask for a vote for a Commie on their behalf. — Kevin Joseph (@ShiloZafun) November 20, 2025

so he's saying he illegally employed illegals? — B (@BCamTX) November 20, 2025

It sounds like he just made them work for free.

So an illegal alien actively interfered in the NYC mayoral election?



I thought the left hated foreign election interference????? https://t.co/N6BYaqirkG — Brianna Lyman (@briannalyman2) November 20, 2025

On the ground I find that Muslim voters are the most motivated in America. By a lot. https://t.co/ZaxJwanZ1D — David Marcus (@BlueBoxDave) November 20, 2025

That seems important.

Zohran Mamadani is now bragging about support from people here illegally because that’s what the modern Democratic Party has become https://t.co/WEtRW4sB5l — Ian Miller (@ianmSC) November 20, 2025

That's their whole party platform at this junction.

This should make him illegitimate since foreigners interfered in the election https://t.co/pm28VYDRdR — The Highland Knight (@KnightHighland) November 20, 2025

It should, but he's a Democrat so there are never consequences for them.

Quite the admission there. If you’re on the side of the law breakers that says a lot. https://t.co/FogJh28JWw — Seth (@conservative013) November 20, 2025

I am sure having illegals canvas for you would be considered illegal the same as accepting illegal foreign donations, which Mamdani is accused of doing too. — Larry Watts MD (@lkwattsmd) November 20, 2025

Someone needs to ask him how he can advocate for international law when he so blatantly ignores federal law — AEKouri (@AEKouri) November 20, 2025

That's easy. He has no respect for America or its laws, so of course he has no respect for our laws.

