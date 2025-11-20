From ‘Hiding in Shadows’ to Campaigning in Broad Daylight: Illegals Helped Elect NYC’s Far-Left Mayor

Fly on the Wall Alert: Trump's Oval Meeting with Zohran Mamdani Scheduled for...
justmindy
justmindy | 7:30 AM on November 20, 2025
AP Photo/Seth Wenig

In the least surprising news you'll read this morning, Zohran Mamdani bragged about illegals canvassing for him while he was running for Mayor. That should have been enough reason for New York City to not elect him, but it was not. 

Advertisement

Maybe she was in 'fear' because she was in a country she doesn't belong in. 

He wants more and more of them in America so it makes complete sense. 

The 'Karens' destroying America.

It's what Democrats do.

It sounds like he just made them work for free. 

That seems important. 

That's their whole party platform at this junction. 

It should, but he's a Democrat so there are never consequences for them. 

That's easy. He has no respect for America or its laws, so of course he has no respect for our laws. 

