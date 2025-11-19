When Jim Cramer Says the Stock Market is Miserable, That’s the Ultimate Buy Signal

If the Cramer Inverse Principle is still true, the stock market is about to go crazy.
JUST IN: Jim Cramer says the stock market is “miserable”— Polymarket (@Polymarket) November 18, 2025
This probably means people should buy stocks immediately.
— Sean Agnew (@seanagnew) November 19, 2025
We are so back boys— KB (@kbmoneyyy) November 19, 2025
This is the best news Americans have had in days. At least the ones who invest in the stock market.
Some of the sweetest words Ive heard fom ol Jimbo— Old Bull Walkin (@MikeUlman1) November 19, 2025
There should be dancing in the streets.
Buy literally everything.— Flappr (@flapprdotnet) November 19, 2025
Nancy and Paul are buying like crazy at this news.
Bullish— Brittany Rae (@legitbrittFLA) November 19, 2025
“The best time to buy is when there’s blood on the streets”— Thrilla the Gorilla (@ThrillaRilla369) November 19, 2025
Then, this is the perfect time with the current state of America.
Thanks Jim! We needed this.— Karama Ram (@Kramaramb) November 19, 2025
I’m buying a boat! We’re back!— David Santa Carla (@TheOnlyDSC) November 19, 2025
The sun will come out tomorrow.
If Cramer says it’s miserable, that’s probably the most bullish signal we’ll get all week— DefiBagira (❖,❖) (@defibagira) November 19, 2025
So we should expect it to finish out the week on all time high?— Scott Goad (@Scott_Goad73) November 19, 2025
It's very likely.
This man is the most reliable contrarian indicator on Earth.— xGunst. (@xGunst) November 19, 2025
If Jim Cramer's calling the market miserable, that's our cue to load up on shares because the guy's track record screams the opposite. Remember when he begged folks to flee stocks right before the biggest rebound ever? Or hyped dotcom trash that tanked billions? Wall Street's playground for insiders like him got greedy again, dumping AI hype while regular savers eat the losses. His gloom is gold for patient buyers—prove the elites wrong by betting against their panic.— totinho (@Totinhiiio) November 19, 2025
Well if he thinks it’s rough it’s probably about time for it to make a positive turn.— Ambersulfr (@Ambersulfr) November 19, 2025
Happy days are here again.
