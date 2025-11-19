LOL-OOF! Jasmine Crockett Learns the (EMBARRASSING) Hard Way That Her Epstein Bombshells A...
When Jim Cramer Says the Stock Market is Miserable, That’s the Ultimate Buy Signal

justmindy
justmindy | 7:30 AM on November 19, 2025
AP Photo/Jason DeCrow, FIle

If the Cramer Inverse Principle is still true, the stock market is about to go crazy.

This probably means people should buy stocks immediately.

This is the best news Americans have had in days. At least the ones who invest in the stock market.

There should be dancing in the streets.

Nancy and Paul are buying like crazy at this news. 

Then, this is the perfect time with the current state of America.

The sun will come out tomorrow.

It's very likely.

Happy days are here again.

