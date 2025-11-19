If the Cramer Inverse Principle is still true, the stock market is about to go crazy.

JUST IN: Jim Cramer says the stock market is “miserable” — Polymarket (@Polymarket) November 18, 2025

This probably means people should buy stocks immediately.

We are so back boys — KB (@kbmoneyyy) November 19, 2025

This is the best news Americans have had in days. At least the ones who invest in the stock market.

Some of the sweetest words Ive heard fom ol Jimbo — Old Bull Walkin (@MikeUlman1) November 19, 2025

There should be dancing in the streets.

Nancy and Paul are buying like crazy at this news.

“The best time to buy is when there’s blood on the streets” — Thrilla the Gorilla (@ThrillaRilla369) November 19, 2025

Then, this is the perfect time with the current state of America.

Thanks Jim! We needed this. — Karama Ram (@Kramaramb) November 19, 2025

I’m buying a boat! We’re back! — David Santa Carla (@TheOnlyDSC) November 19, 2025

The sun will come out tomorrow.

If Cramer says it’s miserable, that’s probably the most bullish signal we’ll get all week — DefiBagira (❖,❖) (@defibagira) November 19, 2025

So we should expect it to finish out the week on all time high? — Scott Goad (@Scott_Goad73) November 19, 2025

It's very likely.

This man is the most reliable contrarian indicator on Earth. — xGunst. (@xGunst) November 19, 2025

If Jim Cramer's calling the market miserable, that's our cue to load up on shares because the guy's track record screams the opposite. Remember when he begged folks to flee stocks right before the biggest rebound ever? Or hyped dotcom trash that tanked billions? Wall Street's playground for insiders like him got greedy again, dumping AI hype while regular savers eat the losses. His gloom is gold for patient buyers—prove the elites wrong by betting against their panic. — totinho (@Totinhiiio) November 19, 2025

Well if he thinks it’s rough it’s probably about time for it to make a positive turn. — Ambersulfr (@Ambersulfr) November 19, 2025

Happy days are here again.

