Charlotte’s Affluent Karens Line Up to Save Illegal Kids – Zero Show Up for Struggling American Ones

Liberal wine moms continue to be a scourge on society. This time, they are lining up at bus stops to ensure kids in America illegally make it safely home. Wonder if they ever thought about helping poor American kids? They could have tutored kids, volunteered in schools, mentored disadvantaged kids, or even been foster parents.

Concerned adults gathered at a bus stop in the Berryhill area of Charlotte to help ensure kids got off the school bus safely, as Border Patrol agents were spotted in multiple parts of the city on Monday, Nov. 17.#charlotte #nc #borderpatrol pic.twitter.com/YYEqQmjAVK — The Charlotte Observer (@theobserver) November 17, 2025

They don't really care. It's simply their new cause de jour so they look like good people.

You couldn’t create a more stereotypical affluent female white liberal with AI https://t.co/roUM8hq7uK — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) November 18, 2025

The jokes write themselves.

She wants to wave at them leaving like the Martha’s Vineyard wine moms did. Little does she know that they’ll be cooped up in their houses afraid to leave for months, and eventually she will get sick of the grocery runs. All her virtue signal noticing will stop, and so will she. — 𝐋𝐚𝐮𝐫𝐞𝐧 ~🎙️🇺🇸 (@RogueLou18) November 18, 2025

White liberal women pic.twitter.com/fjGMn0crEy — Common Sense Todd (@CommonSenseTodd) November 18, 2025

They think they are the Great White Hope.

The poster wine mom.

Too funny! Another reason to support the Border Patrol; they drive karens to do weird things. — Chip Marce - For a Free and Autonomous Utah (@The_Chip_Marce) November 18, 2025

Oh, this has them really worked up.

All these self-admitted obstructors of justice should be imprisoned. Not jailed, imprisoned. I don't care if they sing temperance hymns and draw more supporters to cheer them on their way. Lock them up. — Mark Graybill (@saundby) November 18, 2025

Wait til she's driving through the Rockies on a ski vacation and she sees this sign...then it dawns on her, the guy in the 18 wheeler can't read or speak Englais pic.twitter.com/hqP8z1iSj6 — TimoPepere (@MolzenTimo37258) November 18, 2025

Think about that.

I can speak for others who live in and/or are from the Charlotte area: we support @ICEgov taking these affluent white liberal women and deporting them first.



Does @nayibbukele have a prison that serves only Chardonnay and Prozac? https://t.co/yyPljsUnos — Constantine (@SinnerSaved45) November 18, 2025

Sounds like a plan!

Aiding and abetting illegal aliens is according to Title 8 U.S. Code § 1324, makes it a crime to assist unauthorized aliens in entering OR remaining in the United States. So now these liberal pearl clutchers are making themselves criminals. Brilliant. ⬇️ https://t.co/X1tgxWKkvX — Zenergy01 (@Zenergy01) November 17, 2025

Lock them up!

