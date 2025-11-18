Charlotte’s Affluent Karens Line Up to Save Illegal Kids – Zero Show Up for Struggling American Ones

WOOF! Kathy Hochul's Lies About Her Record Are ALMOST as Awful as Her...
justmindy
justmindy | 7:30 AM on November 18, 2025
Twitchy

Liberal wine moms continue to be a scourge on society. This time, they are lining up at bus stops to ensure kids in America illegally make it safely home. Wonder if they ever thought about helping poor American kids? They could have tutored kids, volunteered in schools, mentored disadvantaged kids, or even been foster parents.

They don't really care. It's simply their new cause de jour so they look like good people.

The jokes write themselves.

They think they are the Great White Hope.

The poster wine mom.

Oh, this has them really worked up.

Think about that.

Sounds like a plan!

Lock them up!

