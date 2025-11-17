Trump's Epic Reversal: 'Release the Epstein Files!' – Baiting Dems Into Their Own Panic Trap

In a major reversal, President Trump now says House Republicans should release the Epstein files to the public. What will Jake Tapper tweet about now? Surely, this will thrill his worried soul and he can sleep again at night.
Trump says House Republicans should vote to release Epstein files in stunning reversal: ‘Nothing to hide’ https://t.co/q6aM4xFN2j pic.twitter.com/qJm5Fh7RoK— New York Post (@nypost) November 17, 2025
President Trump said Sunday that House Republicans should vote to release the files related to late convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein — a surprising reversal after previously dissuading the GOP from backing the measure.
“House Republicans should vote to release the Epstein files, because we have nothing to hide, and it’s time to move on from this Democrat Hoax perpetrated by Radical Left Lunatics in order to deflect from the Great Success of the Republican Party,” he wrote on Truth Social Sunday evening.
A discharge petition for the House to vote to force the Justice Department to release all additional Epstein files received its final signature on Wednesday.
The House voted on the Epstein Files Transparency Act, authored by Reps. Ro Khanna (D-Calif.) and Thomas Massie (R-Ky.) in July.
All House Democrats and Republican reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia, Nancy Mace of South Carolina, and Lauren Boebert of Colorado signed the petition – much to Trump’s ire.
On Wednesday, the House Oversight Committee released more than 20,000 pages of documents provided by Epstein’s estate.
Three emails — from 2011, 2015, and 2019 — among the trove of documents suggested that Trump could have had more detailed knowledge of Epstein’s perversions than previously claimed.
“I DON’T CARE!” Trump wrote in his social media post Sunday. “All I do care about is that Republicans get BACK ON POINT.”
Apparently, Trump is ready to move on from this Epstein issue and start focusing on getting things done for the American people.
Promises made, promises kept. https://t.co/3dd1NZi3JS— America First (@KihneSheila) November 17, 2025
Lol.— James (@tiredofthemall) November 17, 2025
Democrats are about to shoot themselves in the foot.
Trump baited them. 😂
Trump always gets them to trip over themselves. He is the master at it.
Trump’s playing chess; the Democrats are busy proudly mastering tic-tac-toe.— 🖖Dave 🇺🇸🇮🇱🎗️✌️ (@TheMenchNYC) November 17, 2025
Foiled again.
Now watch Democrats scramble.— Truth and Crazy News (@jatony57) November 17, 2025
The Epstein files were always going to be released when Trump decided to do so.— Billy Bob (@The_Real_Solyad) November 17, 2025
Apparently that time has come.
I can think of a half dozen major democrats who better lawyer up FAST.
Grab your popcorn.
5-4-3-2-1 …— Phillip Jackson (@PEJ1952) November 17, 2025
Waiting for Democrats to demand the files remain private to “protect the victims”.
Don't give them any ideas.
He has nothing to hide. The Democrats on the other hand have some nasty things in their closet.— Tired of being politically correct (@USBornNRaised) November 17, 2025
you guys got played.— GettingTrumpNow.com (@gettingtrumpnow) November 17, 2025
Amazing how dumb you are. This was always a trap.
Boom!
