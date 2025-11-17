Trump's Epic Reversal: 'Release the Epstein Files!' – Baiting Dems Into Their Own Panic Trap

In a major reversal, President Trump now says House Republicans should release the Epstein files to the public. What will Jake Tapper tweet about now? Surely, this will thrill his worried soul and he can sleep again at night.

Trump says House Republicans should vote to release Epstein files in stunning reversal: ‘Nothing to hide’ https://t.co/q6aM4xFN2j pic.twitter.com/qJm5Fh7RoK

President Trump said Sunday that House Republicans should vote to release the files related to late convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein — a surprising reversal after previously dissuading the GOP from backing the measure.

“House Republicans should vote to release the Epstein files, because we have nothing to hide, and it’s time to move on from this Democrat Hoax perpetrated by Radical Left Lunatics in order to deflect from the Great Success of the Republican Party,” he wrote on Truth Social Sunday evening.

A discharge petition for the House to vote to force the Justice Department to release all additional Epstein files received its final signature on Wednesday.

The House voted on the Epstein Files Transparency Act, authored by Reps. Ro Khanna (D-Calif.) and Thomas Massie (R-Ky.) in July.

All House Democrats and Republican reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia, Nancy Mace of South Carolina, and Lauren Boebert of Colorado signed the petition – much to Trump’s ire.





On Wednesday, the House Oversight Committee released more than 20,000 pages of documents provided by Epstein’s estate.

Three emails — from 2011, 2015, and 2019 — among the trove of documents suggested that Trump could have had more detailed knowledge of Epstein’s perversions than previously claimed.

“I DON’T CARE!” Trump wrote in his social media post Sunday. “All I do care about is that Republicans get BACK ON POINT.”