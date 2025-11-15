Epstein's Live Coaching: How a Predator Schooled a Dem Congresswoman on Torpedoing Trump in Real Time

This doesn't look good for the Democrats. During one of Trump's hearings, one of them was texting Jeffrey Epstein for suggestions on what to ask Michael Cohen.

Breaking news: Newly released documents from Jeffrey Epstein’s estate show that he appeared to be texting a member of Congress during a congressional hearing investigating Donald Trump, and that those texts may have influenced the lawmaker’s questions. https://t.co/OdojYFnfm5 — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) November 14, 2025

Advertisement

The newly released documents from Jeffrey Epstein’s estate show that the convicted sex offender texted with a Democratic member of Congress, Del. Stacey Plaskett of the U.S. Virgin Islands, during a congressional hearing with Michael Cohen, and that those text messages may have influenced the congresswoman’s questions of Cohen, President Donald Trump’s former personal attorney and fixer.

In the texts, Epstein appeared to be watching the February 2019 hearing in real time and at one point informed Plaskett — whose name is redacted from the documents — that Cohen had brought up former Trump executive assistant Rhona Graff in his testimony. At the time, Cohen was testifying before the House Oversight Committee against his former boss, alleging that Trump was racist, manipulated financial records and directed hush money payments to cover up his extramarital affairs — allegations Trump denied. The president said on social media that Cohen was “lying” before testimony began.



pretty convincing evidence here that Democrat Stacey Plaskett was getting real-time advice from Jeffrey Epstein about what to ask anti-Trump witness Michael Cohen during a congressional hearing in 2019 https://t.co/yLm7M36zSw pic.twitter.com/Svrvc4iRlD — Jerry Dunleavy IV 🇺🇸 (@JerryDunleavy) November 14, 2025

On one hand the Democrats want to pretend Epstein and Trump were best buddies, but on the other, Epstein was ACTUALLY helping Democrats try to bring down Trump and his associates.

Amazing. And we wrote a couple years ago about how Jeffrey Epstein helped @StaceyPlaskett pull off a political upset for her Virgin Islands seat https://t.co/ddjvVRBjNw pic.twitter.com/Cs985Wzizf — Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) November 14, 2025

Oh.

So Epstein was being counseled by The NY Times and was coaching Democratic members of Congress. Got it. https://t.co/CAFlxkK0qt — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) November 15, 2025

That about sums it up.

No wonder Dems had no compunction about accusing Virginia Giuffre of being a liar. It's because they had no compunction about teaming up with Jeffrey Epstein if he could help them hurt Trump. https://t.co/EaNXCgAEcA — Varad Mehta (@varadmehta) November 14, 2025

They have no morals at all.

Huh.



Democrats working with a pedophile?



That fits. https://t.co/QSih2HzwAm — RBe (@RBPundit) November 15, 2025

Least surprising news today.

So wait… Epstein was working with Dems to target Trump? https://t.co/TNSP5LQidm — Be a Decent Human Being (@survive22morrow) November 15, 2025

Advertisement

Looks that way.

Weird to not mention the congressman is a Democrat https://t.co/hdRZhCBy3U — Matthew Foldi (@MatthewFoldi) November 15, 2025

So strange that they leave that little nugget out.

Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at Twitchy, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

THANK YOU FOR YOUR ATTENTION TO THIS MATTER!