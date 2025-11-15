Michelle Obama: Grow Up, Peasants—Then Maybe I’ll Grace You With a Presidential Run
Epstein's Live Coaching: How a Predator Schooled a Dem Congresswoman on Torpedoing Trump in Real Time

justmindy
justmindy | 8:30 AM on November 15, 2025
New York State Sex Offender Registry via AP, File

This doesn't look good for the Democrats. During one of Trump's hearings, one of them was texting Jeffrey Epstein for suggestions on what to ask Michael Cohen.

The newly released documents from Jeffrey Epstein’s estate show that the convicted sex offender texted with a Democratic member of Congress, Del. Stacey Plaskett of the U.S. Virgin Islands, during a congressional hearing with Michael Cohen, and that those text messages may have influenced the congresswoman’s questions of Cohen, President Donald Trump’s former personal attorney and fixer.


In the texts, Epstein appeared to be watching the February 2019 hearing in real time and at one point informed Plaskett — whose name is redacted from the documents — that Cohen had brought up former Trump executive assistant Rhona Graff in his testimony. At the time, Cohen was testifying before the House Oversight Committee against his former boss, alleging that Trump was racist, manipulated financial records and directed hush money payments to cover up his extramarital affairs — allegations Trump denied. The president said on social media that Cohen was “lying” before testimony began.


On one hand the Democrats want to pretend Epstein and Trump were best buddies, but on the other, Epstein was ACTUALLY helping Democrats try to bring down Trump and his associates. 

Oh.

That about sums it up.

They have no morals at all.

Least surprising news today. 

Looks that way.

So strange that they leave that little nugget out. 

