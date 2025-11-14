Maine Dem Platner Misses Financial Disclosure Deadline Amid Nepo Baby Scrutiny and Past Nazi Ties

DeSantis Schools Polis on Pot: FL Rejects Corporate Weed Push as CO's $3B...
justmindy
justmindy | 8:00 AM on November 14, 2025
AP Photo/Caleb Jones

The Democrat candidate in Maine who apparently used to dream of being a Nazi has not filed his personal financial disclosure forms. That could possibly be because he is also a nepo baby trying to pose as a working class guy and well, those disclosures probably tell a different story. That's a possibility, at least. 

Also, a possibility. 

Democrats in general are bad and this is why Susan Collins should win again.

It's very very bad and the only thing saving him is his rich family. 

He's raging against the machine and stuff.

He's just like every man and stuff. 

It's almost like nepo babies aren't good at follow through.

Honestly, that wouldn't be shocking either.

To the Republicans, at least.

