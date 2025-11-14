Maine Dem Platner Misses Financial Disclosure Deadline Amid Nepo Baby Scrutiny and Past Nazi Ties

The Democrat candidate in Maine who apparently used to dream of being a Nazi has not filed his personal financial disclosure forms. That could possibly be because he is also a nepo baby trying to pose as a working class guy and well, those disclosures probably tell a different story. That's a possibility, at least.

Another Platner scoop for you:



His campaign still hasn't filed his personal financial disclosure, which was due eight weeks ago.



Senate Office of Public Records told me they don't have it, which means he never filed it.



No response from spox @the_vello pic.twitter.com/nzKym2XHQ9 — Timmy Facciola (@TimmyFacciola_) November 13, 2025

Maybe he used campaign funds to get his Nazi tattoo covered https://t.co/1ujJJOQ8BL pic.twitter.com/eC3nlnPg0R — Dan (@Dan_From_Reddit) November 14, 2025

Also, a possibility.

I haven't said much about the Maine primary but I gotta say Platner is looking like a genuinely awful candidate and completely unfit to run for public office and Mills being a poor candidate as well doesnt negate that https://t.co/EN18wsJvLg — The Duval Mapper (sell the team SZN 5-4) (@Brookeon114110) November 14, 2025

Democrats in general are bad and this is why Susan Collins should win again.

Weird, usually his type are sticklers for paperwork https://t.co/qJ9AurJAgd — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) November 14, 2025

Genuinely don't know if I've ever seen a campaign with so many red flags...and we're barely 2 months in. https://t.co/fojn7hjwU9 — Centrism Fan Acct 🔹 (@Wilson__Valdez) November 14, 2025

It's very very bad and the only thing saving him is his rich family.

Excited to hear the excuses people make for this one. Assume it’s along the lines of “real voters like someone who’s willing to give a middle finger to the establishment.”



Or



“He drunkenly misplaced his PFD, very relatable to young men” https://t.co/enytoGfhAp — Caitlin Legacki (@caitleg) November 13, 2025

He's raging against the machine and stuff.

I guess add obscure financial details from the voters to the list. Where are we at now ??? Totenkopf tattoo, worked for blackwater, was at Abu graib, is paying his wife with campaign funds, uses NDA's like he is Trump, is hemorrhaging staff.



I assume leftists will say its fine https://t.co/Bc7lBcqfuT — Guy (@Guy_Incognito84) November 14, 2025

He's just like every man and stuff.

Herr Platner, your papers are not in order. https://t.co/fLGJL6abaO — Jason (@jasonhsv) November 14, 2025

Platner's papers, you zee- zhey are not een order. Zees ees zomething we did natzee coming. https://t.co/uZl0wMlOYX — a Statement of Fact (@fringeaggressor) November 14, 2025

Can’t believe the rich failson is failing again. https://t.co/ScSoU5VVKA — Carl Paulus (@CarlPaulus) November 14, 2025

It's almost like nepo babies aren't good at follow through.

i'm getting the feeling platner's online following and push is less actual people and, ooh 90% bots programmed to further bernie propaganda. — c artis (@ctkatz8086) November 14, 2025

Honestly, that wouldn't be shocking either.

Mr Nazi😒😒He's a gift that keeps giving — Puff up the Pillow (@kathyspillow) November 14, 2025

To the Republicans, at least.

