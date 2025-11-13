Rubio Tells EU to Shove It: U.S. Won't Play by Their Rules While Blasting Narco-Terrorists

Marco Rubio has made it very clear the United States won't be taking advice about what is legal from the EU.

🚨 HOLY CRAP! Sec. Marco Rubio DROPS THE MIC on the EU accusing President Trump of violating "international law" by striking narco-terrorists



"I find it INTERESTING all these countries want us to send nuclear-capable Tomahawk missiles to defend Europe. But when the United States… pic.twitter.com/8LjFCeDc15 — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) November 12, 2025

Advertisement

Just because the EU rolls over and allows any and everything, doesn't mean the United States has to follow suit.

Suggested area to avoid if you’re a narco-trafficking boat https://t.co/EFUWV2oeqi pic.twitter.com/JxMLveJlkZ — AC (@AC_SL8TR) November 13, 2025

Good advice.

Marco is the gift that keeps on giving https://t.co/hLk1XWUrIX — Derek. 🇺🇸 (@SuitablePolitic) November 13, 2025

No one in Trump’s cabinet has surprised me more than Marco. He’s fantastic! https://t.co/21IgKg9Y0q — Tim Carr (@CowboyShepherd2) November 13, 2025

Rubio is the big surprise, (to me anyway), on the Trump team. He's just doing a stellar job! https://t.co/ygmYhTa6Fz — Anthony Bazzo (@Bazzomanifesto) November 13, 2025

He always stands up for American interests.

America Defends America; Deal With It

The U.S. does not need to ask Brussels for permission to protect its borders.



Trump's team has greenlit a wave of precision ops since Oct., labeling Venezuelan regime-linked cartels (like Tren de Aragua) as "foreign terrorist organizations"… https://t.co/f6wyhRYeXV — AgaObF (@AgaObF) November 13, 2025

It's time for the U.S. to withdraw from its entanglements with the elites of Europe.

Enough is enough. https://t.co/mKsxQCcCPx — Ted Joy (@TedJoy71) November 13, 2025

It's long past time.

They don't like it when we spend our money defending our own country. Too bad! https://t.co/9fgcC9ZCEV pic.twitter.com/HTjSfiqigu — Lisa Mei (@TheNotoriousLMC) November 13, 2025

They think we should spend it on them.

Time to bring back the Monroe doctrine — Bobby Hamner (@HamnerBobb6053) November 12, 2025

The common sense of the Trump administration is just off the charts! Bravo Marco! — Michael Goolsby (@MichaelGoolsbyV) November 13, 2025

As it should be.

Editor’s Note: After more than 40 days of screwing Americans, a few Dems have finally caved. The Schumer Shutdown was never about principle—just inflicting pain for political points.

Help us report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.

THANK YOU FOR YOUR ATTENTION TO THIS MATTER.