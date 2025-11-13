VIP
Fetterman Hospitalized After Fall: Conservatives Offer Prayers, BlueSky Descends into Vile Attacks

justmindy
justmindy | 2:55 PM on November 13, 2025
Townhall Media

Senator John Fetterman had a medical incident causing a fall, and it required medical treatment. 

The Left is having a real normal one, per usual. One would think Democrats could be normal in the wake of a medical emergency. One would be wrong.

That sums up the Democrats.

All the nastiest people migrated there. 

Because the Right is not insane.

Just because he did the right thing.

Fetterman is on the Left and they are still being rude. 

Fair question.

It's good news to hear Senator Fetterman is resting and receiving good care. This sounds as if it could have been way more serious. Prayers up for his full recovery. 

