Fetterman Hospitalized After Fall: Conservatives Offer Prayers, BlueSky Descends into Vile Attacks

Senator John Fetterman had a medical incident causing a fall, and it required medical treatment.

Statement from Sen. Fetterman’s Spokesperson:



“During an early morning walk, Senator Fetterman sustained a fall near his home in Braddock.



Out of an abundance of caution, he was transported to a hospital in Pittsburgh.



Upon evaluation, it was established he had a ventricular… — U.S. Senator John Fetterman (@SenFettermanPA) November 13, 2025

Blue Sky is an absolute cesspool right now in the wake of the news about John Fetterman's fall. pic.twitter.com/fNKhvXEGuQ — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) November 13, 2025

The Left is having a real normal one, per usual. One would think Democrats could be normal in the wake of a medical emergency. One would be wrong.

Liberals are such a hateful bunch of people... https://t.co/PkKC7g5oho — Mr. Conte (@Suspensionboss) November 13, 2025

This is so evil and godless https://t.co/rYxD2P7g57 — Nicole Silverio (@NicoleMSilverio) November 13, 2025

That sums up the Democrats.

Blue Sky, which only exists because X was supposedly "too crass," has always been a cesspool. — The Pure Pop Pub (@IconicMidW) November 13, 2025

All the nastiest people migrated there.

Compare that with what conservatives are posting on "toxic" X right now: pic.twitter.com/kXKJSh8TGJ — The Galaxy's Shortest Wookie (@Crapplefratz) November 13, 2025

Because the Right is not insane.

He has been under a lot of stress and nasty attacks from Democrats this past month. Wishing him well. https://t.co/HlrZfRgZsq — sarainitaly 🌷🌷🌷 (@sarainitaly) November 13, 2025

Just because he did the right thing.

ALERT: @OutnumberedFNC @FoxNews just broke the news of Senator John Fetterman’s fall and the care that he is getting. From the post below including his humorous quote, the prognosis is good. Blessings to Sen Fetterman and all those who worry about him. https://t.co/tTE4ciMnyO — HARRISFAULKNER (@HARRISFAULKNER) November 13, 2025

Read all the replies to this from Republicans wishing him well and then imagine if the parties were switched https://t.co/o0u1lHf8mW — Whale Psychiatrist ™️ (@k_ovfefe2) November 13, 2025

Fetterman is on the Left and they are still being rude.

Party is irrelevant!



I wish you a speedy recovery Senator. 🙏 🤲



This was V-fib, NOT A-fib.



MUCH MORE SERIOUS! https://t.co/qp1q61JBjO — Ladylawyer (@Ladylaw31256058) November 13, 2025

Glad he's ok.



RELATED: Does anyone know if Hillary Clinton was anywhere in the vicinity of Braddock, PA today in the early morning? https://t.co/pKGI456CBy — RBe (@RBPundit) November 13, 2025

Fair question.

According to the Mayo Clinic this is not a boo-boo, this is a life threatening emergency https://t.co/8kZaqiDTiW https://t.co/fJHCfmlNQx pic.twitter.com/BpOxdQ9gLJ — Drew Savicki (@DrewSav) November 13, 2025

It's good news to hear Senator Fetterman is resting and receiving good care. This sounds as if it could have been way more serious. Prayers up for his full recovery.

