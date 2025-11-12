NYC Mayor-Elect's Wife Pushed 'Gaza Genocide' Lies to Influencers Just Days After October...
Dem Rep Rendered Speechless While CSPAN Caller Dropped Truth Nukes About the Shutdown...
GOP Oversight Reveals How Low Dishonest Dems Sunk to Push Their Latest 'BOMBSHELL'...
John Harwood Says Trump, Vance and Hegseth Aren't Fit to Shine Man of...
SCHUMER SHUTDOWN SALE: FINAL HOURS! The Dems Caved, Don't Miss Out!
'Charlamagne Tha God' Crowns Jasmine Crockett Queen of the New Democrat Party
VIP
Sen. Mike Lee Has a GREAT Question After Report on 'Mostly Peaceful' Mob...
Politico Warns That Obamacare Could Soon Collapse (and Just GUESS Whose Fault It...
Bill de Blasio's Cross-Country Cheating Scandal: From Nomiki Konst to Mayor Mom Roxanna...
Why Is Bernie Sanders Always So Angry? X Has a Few Theories
Joe Rogan’s Dire Warning: Leftists Mocking Charlie Kirk’s Death Are Driving America Straig...
Seattle's Nepo-Baby on Brink of Victory: Wilson Poised to Win in a Nail-Biter,...
Scott Jennings Confronts Young Dem Who’s Worried Venezuela Will Attack U.S. Over Blasted...
On-Air Arrogance: CNN’s Abby Phillip Says Her Job Is to Bring ‘The Facts’...

Columbia's Genius Plan: Pay Drug Dealers $750K in Taxpayer Cash to Narcan Customers They Just Poisoned

justmindy
justmindy | 2:35 PM on November 12, 2025
AP Photo/Mary Altaffer

We, at 'Twitchy' write daily about the craziest stuff on X, but this story just might take the cake.

Advertisement

Yes, they are paying drug dealers to administer treatment for overdoses after they sell the customer the drug that makes them overdose. Obviously, the sale was also illegal. So, they are paying criminals to administer a temporary fix so the person doesn't die from the crime they just committed. It's like shooting someone and then taking them immediately into surgery to try and stop the bleeding.

It seems a better choice to maybe help them stop using drugs. 

Recommended

Dem Rep Rendered Speechless While CSPAN Caller Dropped Truth Nukes About the Shutdown AND O-care
Doug P.
Advertisement

Apparently, they want lots of drug addicted people.

Maybe, these universities should work on educating American students and stop focusing on all this other nonsense. What a concept. 

Of course, it will.

Advertisement

Our founders would roll over in their graves if they heard this. 

That's an excellent question!

Editor’s Note: After more than 40 days of screwing Americans, a few Dems have finally caved. The Schumer Shutdown was never about principle—just inflicting pain for political points.

Help us report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.

THANK YOU FOR YOUR ATTENTION TO THIS MATTER.

 

Tags:

COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY CRIME FENTANYL HEALTHCARE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Dem Rep Rendered Speechless While CSPAN Caller Dropped Truth Nukes About the Shutdown AND O-care
Doug P.
GOP Oversight Reveals How Low Dishonest Dems Sunk to Push Their Latest 'BOMBSHELL' About Trump
Doug P.
NYC Mayor-Elect's Wife Pushed 'Gaza Genocide' Lies to Influencers Just Days After October Massacre
justmindy
Why Is Bernie Sanders Always So Angry? X Has a Few Theories
Eric V.
Joe Biden’s Surprise Visit to a Virginia Restaurant Creates a New Meme That Represents Us All
Warren Squire
Scott Jennings Confronts Young Dem Who’s Worried Venezuela Will Attack U.S. Over Blasted Drug Boats
Warren Squire

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Dem Rep Rendered Speechless While CSPAN Caller Dropped Truth Nukes About the Shutdown AND O-care Doug P.
Advertisement