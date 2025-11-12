Columbia's Genius Plan: Pay Drug Dealers $750K in Taxpayer Cash to Narcan Customers They Just Poisoned

We, at 'Twitchy' write daily about the craziest stuff on X, but this story just might take the cake.

I need you guys to understand that Columbia university just got a $750,000 grant to pay 45 Hispanic drug dealers in Philadelphia to administer Naloxone to their customers. https://t.co/3grDCEDFa1 — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) November 12, 2025

Advertisement

Yes, they are paying drug dealers to administer treatment for overdoses after they sell the customer the drug that makes them overdose. Obviously, the sale was also illegal. So, they are paying criminals to administer a temporary fix so the person doesn't die from the crime they just committed. It's like shooting someone and then taking them immediately into surgery to try and stop the bleeding.

DHHS doesn't think drug dealers and users will ever stop. They don't think they'll hold down jobs or contribute to society. Maybe it’s a case of the woke being more correct, but I don't understand how it's righteous or moral to keep people addicted and on the street. https://t.co/6H88izoYCd — Heurisko (@Heurisk0) November 12, 2025

It seems a better choice to maybe help them stop using drugs.

I am not obligated to respect a generation who built such a maddening system. Boomers, their politics, and the general tilt they’ve given the nation were failures. https://t.co/FZrKrI3XLw — Scott Howard (@ConservaMuse) November 12, 2025

This is a good time to recall that the enemy is within, its other Americans acting on behalf of greedheads that are doing everything possible to dissolve and tear our society apart. https://t.co/1MYpC6dBQI — Gord ‘Anti-Social Media Defluencer’ Magill (@GordMagill) November 12, 2025

Apparently, they want lots of drug addicted people.

I'm tired.



I not only DO NOT care that universities will go out of business without millions of foreign students.



I'm praying that they will.



We can't go on like this. If these institutions fail under their own weight. So be it. https://t.co/abgWSlVNoU — Truthseeker (@Truthseeke84081) November 12, 2025

Maybe, these universities should work on educating American students and stop focusing on all this other nonsense. What a concept.

No accountability! Aren't we supposed to put citizens first? https://t.co/zETLSwPNnX — Nancy Racies (@gotanaxe) November 12, 2025

This is literally an insane waste of taxpayer money. $750,000 will mostly go to "administrative" costs because the government give naloxone away for free. https://t.co/emj0ERkixa — SAM ✝️🇺🇸 (@AmericafirstSam) November 12, 2025

Of course, it will.

“Harm reduction” be like https://t.co/QFwCzE7urf — Stephanie Winn, LMFT | ROGD Repair (@sometherapist) November 12, 2025

Can our government get any more ridiculous? $750,000 to pay 45 Hispanic drug dealers in Philly to administer Naloxone to their customers? Who are the people who approved these grants? It's time for radical transparency on all grant awards. Our Founders never envisioned this. — TheBreeze 🇺🇸 (@TheFineBreeze) November 12, 2025

Advertisement

Our founders would roll over in their graves if they heard this.

I just want to know how a university administers and contracts such a grant. Do you sign a contract with the drug dealers? How do you enforce it if they don’t do what they said? Take them to court? Sounds hilarious — Alex (@Afo3) November 12, 2025

That's an excellent question!

Editor’s Note: After more than 40 days of screwing Americans, a few Dems have finally caved. The Schumer Shutdown was never about principle—just inflicting pain for political points.

Help us report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.

THANK YOU FOR YOUR ATTENTION TO THIS MATTER.