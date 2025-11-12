Why Is Bernie Sanders Always So Angry? X Has a Few Theories
Bill de Blasio's Cross-Country Cheating Scandal: From Nomiki Konst to Mayor Mom Roxanna Valenzuela

justmindy
justmindy | 8:30 AM on November 12, 2025
AP Photo/Craig Ruttle, File

Bill de Blasio may have killed a groundhog, but he is a busy little beaver.

It's hard to believe Bill de Blasio can get one woman, but he's apparently juggling a couple currently. 

Bill de Blasio’s other other woman is … also a mayor.

The former hizzoner of New York City has shacked up with herroner of South Tucson, Mayor Roxanna Valenzuela.

De Blasio and Valenzuela — a mother of two — had a short-lived fling allegedly overlapping with the ex-mayor’s relationship with 41-year-old progressive activist Nomiki Konst, The Post confirmed. 

First of all, it's important to note Bill is still married to his wife. Yes, the one who lost all the money while he was still Mayor. Apparently, they have no intention of divorcing. Then, he stepped out with a former host of 'Young Turks'.

The 64-year-old lothario had been dating the former “Young Turks” correspondent and Bernie Sanders campaign surrogate for 10 months when she was reportedly blindsided by her two-timing beau. 

“She was really, really happy, and then, when it happened, I was like ‘What!?’” 

The Post was the first to break the news of the split. 

That girlfriend was named Nomiki Konst.

De Blasio and Valenzuela first crossed paths in June, when she shared a photo of them posing with their arms around each other at an Arizona fundraising dinner, where Konst and Gotham’s ex-hizzoner were both speakers. 

Then, he met a woman who is the Mayor of South Tuscon, Arizona and they began a fling. Apparently, she is head over heels, but Bill may be not so into her.

While Konst is heartbroken, Valenzuela is reportedly pretty chuffed about bagging de Blasio — and eager to flaunt it now that the jig is up. 

“She’s telling everyone in Tucson, so that’s how the story got out,” a source close to her family confided to the Daily Mail — but said Valenzuela seemed ill-prepared for the amount of attention that was about to be heaped on her and her family.

“I don’t think she gets the level of what she’s doing is going to ruin people’s lives,” the source said.

But while the whirlwind tryst has already fizzled, sources say Valenzuela has tried to keep it alive — despite de Blasio’s failed attempts to dodge her advances. 

Some even say she may be stalking poor Bill.

“What is happening with Bill, and now that it’s out and people close are concerned: It’s like a mental episode he’s having to be honest,” the source said, noting that the Arizona official has started “stalking” de Blasio.

“Most of this is because she was telling people for days after [their fling] she was going to be with him.”

It's quite confusing as to why she is so enamored, love is a strange thing.

That he does.

Tags:

ARIZONA NEW YORK

