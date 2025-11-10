Illinois Senate Dem's Double-Jab Brag Backfires: 'Lazy Virtue Shilling' Ratios Him into Oblivion

Robert Peters is currently a State Senator in Illinois. He is running for Congress. In a show of 'concern for his neighbor', he took a picture of himself getting the Covid shot and the flu shot at the same time.

Just got both my Covid and Flu shots. This is about protecting myself and my vulnerable neighbors. pic.twitter.com/bTW6ZpjOgl — Robert Peters (@RobertJPeters) November 9, 2025

its crazy that people are still getting the jab https://t.co/mYuguHrqA6 — Captain Credible (@dudeabides4now) November 10, 2025

And bragging about it online.

Are they back to doing this again? I haven't even heard of anyone having covid for years. There are so many more beneficial ways to protect yourself from getting sick, this is simply lazy virtue shilling for big pharma corporatism control https://t.co/KYdycDpOuk — CD🇺🇸 (@cannonballcaleb) November 10, 2025

Watch your weight and exercise is a great first start.

Just here for the ratio https://t.co/culkQ1BDFV — Kira (@RealKiraDavis) November 10, 2025

He deserves every bit of it.

When someone has ‘organizer’ in their bio, you know they are not a good person. https://t.co/ctE6ptCbUb — Kevin LaCombe (@KevinMLaCombe) November 10, 2025

It's a sure sign they are missing brain cells and really long to be Obama.

If you still get these vaccines, you are just a hopeless moron. They are not effective, and they are not safe. MRNA injections are a crime against humanity. https://t.co/7aeYkXaOMT — El Duderino (@thedude_no) November 10, 2025

It's certainly not protecting your neighbor.

Kuinka saada twiitille 200 000 näyttökertaa ja 136 tykkäystä?



Injektoi itseesi pari huonoa tuotetta.

👇 https://t.co/bl46jtVwNN — Kat (@Kat918345) November 10, 2025

COVID is 99.8 percent survivable, but this oaf is still getting jabbed with a booster which is only 90 percent effective.



This would be hilarious if it weren't so sad. https://t.co/AVbM7dD9ot — Chicago Contrarian (@ChicagoContrar1) November 9, 2025

It's very terrifying people are still brainwashed after all these years.

Still keeping the con after 4 years.

...and they put your band-aid on upside down 🙂 https://t.co/LQlTSVkEaY — Tom (@Pipeline2016) November 10, 2025

Why do some people want to share their idiocy with the world? https://t.co/pA2SgS9xdD — KindofaDick (@DicksTrash) November 10, 2025

Good question!

Honestly, I’m really worried about this whole thing. There are so many red flags that people seem to ignore. I just hope everyone who takes it ends up fine because something about it doesn’t sit right. https://t.co/pezAFI2wBx — JOHNNEY (@johnnelbabe) November 10, 2025

For Robert's sake, he'd better hope so.

