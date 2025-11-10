‘Just a Mom’ Begs for Mercy After Being Pulled Over for Interfering With...
Harvard Hoards Billions but Threatens to Halt Breast Cancer Cure After Trump Admin Funding Cuts

justmindy
justmindy | 8:30 PM on November 10, 2025
Imgflip

A Harvard researcher claims she is very close to having the ability to prevent breast cancer, but she can't because federal funding for her research was cut.

Matt Walsh had an interesting retort.

Surely, they should be willing to spend some of those tax free BILLIONS to stop breast cancer. If they aren't, why not? Does Harvard hate women?

Apparently, they aren't willing to use some of their billions to help save humanity. Maybe Trump and the federal government aren't the problem here. Sounds like they are pretty greedy there at Harvard.

Also, they want to be able to harass Jewish students and not have any pushback. That about sums it up.

Please don't call Harvard full of humanitarians. 

It's truly disgusting behavior.

Funny how that works. 

Also, apparently she is a big fat con artist. Good to know!

