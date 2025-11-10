Harvard Hoards Billions but Threatens to Halt Breast Cancer Cure After Trump Admin Funding Cuts

A Harvard researcher claims she is very close to having the ability to prevent breast cancer, but she can't because federal funding for her research was cut.

Harvard researcher Joan Brugge says her work has the potential to prevent breast cancer, but she was notified last spring that her federal funding was terminated. “It was just like a gut punch. My knees buckled, and I had to sit down,” she says. pic.twitter.com/WrIzR5rRPI — 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) November 10, 2025

Matt Walsh had an interesting retort.

Wait Harvard has the cure for breast cancer but they won't spend any of their 50 billion dollar endowment to develop it and instead demand that the taxpayers give them the money? Wow these people are even more evil than I ever imagined. https://t.co/RYxzjrmc8x — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) November 10, 2025

Surely, they should be willing to spend some of those tax free BILLIONS to stop breast cancer. If they aren't, why not? Does Harvard hate women?

60 Minutes could have asked her about Harvard’s $50 billion endowment, but just said… naah. https://t.co/soGLeYNmvs — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) November 10, 2025

At... Harvard?



As if they're struggling for cash? https://t.co/PnhUzUKbsz — RBe (@RBPundit) November 10, 2025

The implication of these stories is “Trump doesn’t care about [insert cut program here].”



But Harvard has a $57 billion endowment. Guess they don’t care about breast cancer research enough to fund it.



It goes both ways. https://t.co/4lviz1fEp0 — Eduardo Neret (@eduneret) November 10, 2025

Apparently, they aren't willing to use some of their billions to help save humanity. Maybe Trump and the federal government aren't the problem here. Sounds like they are pretty greedy there at Harvard.

I can remember when @60Minutes used to investigate fraud and theft of government funds.



I miss the good old days. https://t.co/e1hXQHhvfJ pic.twitter.com/YrYEK2vgG3 — ⚡Critical ⚡Pathology⚡ (@james37144) November 10, 2025

Another way of stating Harvard's position: "Being able to engage in racial, ethnic, and sex discrimination in admissions, hiring, promotion, and awards is so important to us that we would rather not cure cancer than stop doing it." https://t.co/7vmKVoiJFT — Noah Pollak (@NoahPollak) November 10, 2025

Also, they want to be able to harass Jewish students and not have any pushback. That about sums it up.

Evidently Harvard does not believe her research is quite so path-breaking or it would dip into its $50 billion endowment and fund her itself. https://t.co/sSYJhT9hc8 — Dinesh D'Souza (@DineshDSouza) November 10, 2025

Please don't call Harvard full of humanitarians.

Harvard has received tens of billions of grants - and cancer rates will hit a record high this year.



Grants are still flowing - but the goal is now REVERSING disease.



The fact that Harvard scientists claim they now have the cure for cancer - after decades of rank failure -… https://t.co/4ANJYvvcHz — Calley Means (@calleymeans) November 10, 2025

It's truly disgusting behavior.

Cases of breast cancer have been recorded since Ancient Egypt and my entire lifetime - it seems - has been drives devoted to finding a cure. How weird that this particular woman stumbled on the answer after 5,000 years RIGHT as the Trump admin cut funding! Such a coincidence! — Ann Bauer (@annbauerwriter) November 10, 2025

Funny how that works.

I am actually the lead and corresponding author on the most cited research paper of this person's career. Someone told me that today, and I verified it.



The claim that her work has had any substantial effect on breast cancer is a dramatic overstatement.



Like much of what’s… — Jason Locasale (@LocasaleLab) November 10, 2025

Also, apparently she is a big fat con artist. Good to know!

