Biden’s Brownshirts Jail Diesel Mechanic: Trump Pardons Hero from EPA Gulag

This story is an excellent reminder Democrats are willing to destroy anyone who doesn't submit to their religion of Leftism. It isn't just other politicians or people who stormed DC on January 6. It's also a diesel mechanic who did nothing but try to help people with ailing engines.

Presidential pardon. Trump Pardons Cheyenne Diesel Delete Mechanic Troy Lake.



President Donald Trump pardoned Troy Lake on Friday. The 65-year-old Wyoming diesel mechanic spent seven months in federal prison for tweaking and removing emissions systems on ailing engines. When he… pic.twitter.com/ScYIHcXcSy — Samuel Pascal Redfern (@SamUSOH) November 8, 2025

This is a Senior Citizen who did nothing other than modify a diesel engine. He spent months in jail for it. This should infuriate Americans.

President Donald Trump pardoned Troy Lake on Friday. The 65-year-old Wyoming diesel mechanic spent seven months in federal prison for tweaking and removing emissions systems on ailing engines. He was originally sentenced to one year and one day in prison, but was released early to home confinement with an ankle monitor in September. He and his business Elite Diesel were also fined $52,000. Though relieved to be free of the dismal prison in which he spent his 40th wedding anniversary and his 65th birthday, Lake said that he believed he’d spend the rest of his life as a convicted felon, unable to vote, hold public office, or possess or hunt with firearms. Until Friday. He was standing in his kitchen when he noticed he had a voicemail, Lake told Cowboy State Daily on Friday. It was from U.S. Sen. Cynthia Lummis, calling to congratulate Lake on receiving a full, complete, unconditional pardon from the president. Lummis said she found it shocking the pardon was even needed, in a copy of the voicemail Lake sent Friday to Cowboy State Daily. “But I just wanted to call and … let you know how very sorry I am that this even happened to you guys, but how delighted I am that the pardon has come through from President Trump,” said Lummis. “Thank you, take care, and congratulations.”

Excellent use of the pardon. https://t.co/VoZE5698zQ — TheFernX (@TheFern_X) November 9, 2025

The best use.

Support politicians who support you. https://t.co/vXw1dh9oP8 — TheFourthTroglodyte 🧊 (@4thTroglodyte) November 9, 2025

This story is a good reminder that Democrats and their deep state enforcers don’t limit lawfare to their political enemies. They also go after ordinary, decent people who refuse to conform to their fake orthodoxy, in this case a poor guy who ended up in jail for modifying… https://t.co/uVwE3bjqfS — Hans Mahncke (@HansMahncke) November 9, 2025

In case what happened during COVID didn't open your eyes, this story is a great reminder!

This is what I voted for https://t.co/XjrhLlzD7m — Trump BBQ Beer (@ChrisKing189681) November 8, 2025

Thank god for Trump. I cant believe the cruelty and how many lives Biden Admin destroyed.



Pure evil. https://t.co/VfFPFrjT3J — Thunder Kong (@Thunder_Kong) November 8, 2025

Great pardon by Trump.



In a speech I gave on Saturday, I urged President Trump to counter deep state weaponization with a liberal use of the pardon pen.



Seems he doesn’t need my advice as he’s already on top of it. https://t.co/0IrGdZbSgE — Douglass Mackey (@DougMackeyCase) November 9, 2025

God bless President Trump.

