Schumer's Shutdown Sideshow: Votes 'No' to Save Face While Forcing His Dem Lapdogs to Play Hero

The shutdown may be close to over, but not because Chuck Schumer voted to open the government. It seems he allowed other Democrats to vote yes, but he didn't want to vote yes himself. He's such a coward.

NEWS — SCHUMER comes out of the Dem meeting saying he’ll vote NO — Andrew Desiderio (@AndrewDesiderio) November 10, 2025

The memes are so good.

But Schumer green-lighted the other Senators breaking away…



… just as @SenJohnKennedy said would happen weeks ago. — IT Guy (@ITGuy1959) November 10, 2025

He let others do the dirty work.

Never forget.

Cowardice, meet self-preservation. — Sue (@SusanK1717) November 10, 2025

Schumer is afraid of AOC primaring him lol — Hugo Saucedo (@HSaucedo83) November 10, 2025

He is terrified of AOC. It's hilarious to watch.

It's performative and face saving. He's given his side the okay. — Mr.TightJeans (@MrJightJeans) November 10, 2025

The only way Schumer would have survived this was if republicans nuked the filibuster. This is a loss and will not survive — 1st CivDiv 🐊 (@philfinfan) November 10, 2025

Oh well, he was beaten fair and square. Thank goodness the Republicans didn't nuke the filibuster.

He only voted no cause he had enough yes votes from the other cowards. He would have voted yes if he had to. — Kevin (@KevinCaptiva) November 10, 2025

He’s got AOC’s machete swinging over his neck. 🤣 — MrSimmonsSr 🇺🇸 (@MrSimmonsSr) November 10, 2025

AOC and the gang have him by the short hairs and they're pulling with all their might. — PeteM1961 (@PeterMM61) November 10, 2025

AOC Is calling the shots.

Hes doing all of this to not get primaried by AOC, only to get primaried — The Highland Knight (@KnightHighland) November 10, 2025

So it IS the Schumer shutdown. — GenX John 🇺🇸🌵🌲🏋️‍♂️ (@soggydevil) November 10, 2025

It was always the Schumer Shutdown. Always.

Schumer is gonna vote no to save face while the rest of the people he caucuses with will cave and vote yes, get this guy out of leadership — Nope. (@JJ5066x5r) November 10, 2025

because 44 years in govt. isn't enough. — Lisa in the West (@lizza_vb) November 10, 2025

He's made a whole career and a half out of government.

Yessss they’re doing “vote no hope yes” yesssssssssss https://t.co/SqTFUSONAI — Michael Watson (@MichaelWatsonDC) November 10, 2025

Dude is terrified of AOC.



Absolutely terrified. https://t.co/bCGazYMLyB — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) November 10, 2025

Isn't it glorious!

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.



