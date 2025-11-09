JoJoFromJerz Blames GOP for 'Mass Starvation'—Dems Voted to Keep It Going, Hypocrite Hag
Shutdown Deal Reached and It Drives Defiant Dems Into Full Meltdown Mode
Trump’s Tariff Triumph: Two Thousand Dollar Rebates for Real Americans—Globalist Tears Fun...
Former NFL Commissioner Paul Tagliabue has died
Young Commies Rev Up to Maul the Old Dem Dogs—Mamdani Desperately Tries to...
First Elected Trans Lawmaker Pleads Guilty to Child Abuse Crimes: From Historic Milestone...
Officer Tells Obvious Man: 'You're Not a Woman' – Gets Investigated in Clown...
Sen. Jerry Moran: 'The Rise in Antisemitic Violence in the U.S. Is Deeply...
Sean Davis: 'Republicans Had Better Wake Up'
Erick Erickson on Senate Dems: 'They Could Have Done That 35 Days Ago'
Victory Bell: Six Year Old Florida Girl Beating the Odds and Cancer Is...
Jasmine Crockett Defending Psychopath Jay Jones' Violent Texts from Her Shoe Closet BACKFI...
John Harwood Learns the Hard Way NEVER Pick a Fight with a MAMA-BEAR...
Scott Bessent Low-Key BODIES 'George Slopodopolous' on the Schumer Shutdown and HOT DAMN...

Schumer's Shutdown Sideshow: Votes 'No' to Save Face While Forcing His Dem Lapdogs to Play Hero

justmindy
justmindy | 9:15 PM on November 09, 2025
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

The shutdown may be close to over, but not because Chuck Schumer voted to open the government. It seems he allowed other Democrats to vote yes, but he didn't want to vote yes himself. He's such a coward. 

Advertisement

The memes are so good. 

He let others do the dirty work. 

Never forget.

He is terrified of AOC. It's hilarious to watch. 

Oh well, he was beaten fair and square. Thank goodness the Republicans didn't nuke the filibuster. 

Recommended

Shutdown Deal Reached and It Drives Defiant Dems Into Full Meltdown Mode
FuzzyChimp
Advertisement

AOC Is calling the shots.

It was always the Schumer Shutdown. Always.

He's made a whole career and a half out of government. 

Isn't it glorious!

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.
 
Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your Twitchy VIP membership.

Tags:

ALEXANDRIA OCASIO-CORTEZ CHUCK SCHUMER DEMOCRAT PARTY FILIBUSTER GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Shutdown Deal Reached and It Drives Defiant Dems Into Full Meltdown Mode
FuzzyChimp
JoJoFromJerz Blames GOP for 'Mass Starvation'—Dems Voted to Keep It Going, Hypocrite Hag
justmindy
Trump’s Tariff Triumph: Two Thousand Dollar Rebates for Real Americans—Globalist Tears Fund Your Bonus
justmindy
John Harwood Learns the Hard Way NEVER Pick a Fight with a MAMA-BEAR Who Keeps Receipts in Heated Debate
Sam J.
Young Commies Rev Up to Maul the Old Dem Dogs—Mamdani Desperately Tries to Slam the Brakes
justmindy
Greg Gutfeld OWNS Jimmy Kimmel's Wife in BRUTALLY Honest Post About Lefties Ditching Family Over Trump
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Shutdown Deal Reached and It Drives Defiant Dems Into Full Meltdown Mode FuzzyChimp
Advertisement