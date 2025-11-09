Officer Tells Obvious Man: 'You're Not a Woman' – Gets Investigated in Clown World Georgia

A Dekalb County, Georgia police officer did the right thing and told a man to get out of a woman's restroom. Now, the officer is under investigation. What a messed up world we live in.

A police officer in DeKalb County, Georgia, is under investigation after asking a trans-identified male to stay out of the women's restrooms at a local library.



Sasha Rose Swinson says the officer told him: “You’re not a woman. That’s obvious."https://t.co/L907T0LbjL — REDUXX (@ReduxxMag) November 8, 2025

The incident occurred on October 20 at the Tucker-Reid H. Cofer Library in Tucker, Georgia. On that day, Sasha Swinson, a man who identifies as a woman, was using the library’s female restroom. After exiting, a male police officer approached him and asked him to use the men’s facilities instead. Speaking to local news, Swinson claims the officer then added: “You’re not a woman. That’s obvious,” speaking loudly enough for others nearby to hear. When Swinson asked whether he was speaking on behalf of the library, he says the officer replied: “This is a police matter. It’s a safety issue. There are women, little girls in there,” before threatening to arrest Swinson. After leaving the library, Swinson contacted his pastor, Matt O’Rear of St. Luke Lutheran Church, who encouraged him to report the incident to the library. A library employee apologized to Swinson in writing and forwarded the complaint to leadership, who then relayed it to the police department.

A pastor encouraged a man to complain because a police officer asked him to leave a woman's bathroom. That is a wolf in sheep's clothing.

If these men are going to claim to be women, can they at least get better wigs?

"Reduxx has located a Pintrest profile belonging to Swinson, who was born William L. Swinson, that reveals his interest in cross-dressing fetishism, and includes concerning themes such as an interest in young boys wearing female attire."



Yet it is the copper who is being… https://t.co/VR8Ipl6guC pic.twitter.com/i35FtmfRem — Serena (@Serena_Partrick) November 8, 2025

The police officer should be awarded a medal.

There needs to be a federal law mandating single sex restrooms, based on reality- not feelings. These disgusting men do not belong in the ladies loo. https://t.co/fzcjUEWdTN — Natasha Nivichi (@NatashaNivichi) November 9, 2025

Men do not belong in the intimate spaces of women. Period.

I remember back in the late 90s/early 00s, when cell phones first started offering built-in cameras, men would sneak into women's spaces to take pics and post on porn websites.

Now, thanks to "trans" ideology, these men don't have to sneak. They demand access, and it is given… https://t.co/YZIcN1Uozx — Melanie Malone 🇺🇲 (@Festivalkyrie) November 9, 2025

It's a terrible violation.

So obvious even Helen Keller could see it.



The officer did nothing wrong. https://t.co/zsAXbWqJjH — Bonnie Blue and Zoe (@BonnieBlueTK) November 9, 2025

To which the officer is 100% correct as they are not a woman but a man.



Still boggles my mind that people encourage mentally ill men to do this sort of garbage. https://t.co/p3oPztDYQw — DirtCat (@_DirtCat_) November 9, 2025

It's insanity.

