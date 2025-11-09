First Elected Trans Lawmaker Pleads Guilty to Child Abuse Crimes: From Historic Milestone...
Biden’s Brownshirts Jail Diesel Mechanic: Trump Pardons Hero from EPA Gulag

Officer Tells Obvious Man: 'You're Not a Woman' – Gets Investigated in Clown World Georgia

justmindy
justmindy | 3:30 PM on November 09, 2025
A Dekalb County, Georgia police officer did the right thing and told a man to get out of a woman's restroom. Now, the officer is under investigation. What a messed up world we live in. 

The incident occurred on October 20 at the Tucker-Reid H. Cofer Library in Tucker, Georgia. On that day, Sasha Swinson, a man who identifies as a woman, was using the library’s female restroom. After exiting, a male police officer approached him and asked him to use the men’s facilities instead.

Speaking to local news, Swinson claims the officer then added: “You’re not a woman. That’s obvious,” speaking loudly enough for others nearby to hear. When Swinson asked whether he was speaking on behalf of the library, he says the officer replied: “This is a police matter. It’s a safety issue. There are women, little girls in there,” before threatening to arrest Swinson.

After leaving the library, Swinson contacted his pastor, Matt O’Rear of St. Luke Lutheran Church, who encouraged him to report the incident to the library. A library employee apologized to Swinson in writing and forwarded the complaint to leadership, who then relayed it to the police department.

A pastor encouraged a man to complain because a police officer asked him to leave a woman's bathroom. That is a wolf in sheep's clothing. 

If these men are going to claim to be women, can they at least get better wigs?

The police officer should be awarded a medal.

Men do not belong in the intimate spaces of women. Period.

It's a terrible violation. 

It's insanity.

