Young Commies Rev Up to Maul the Old Dem Dogs—Mamdani Desperately Tries to Slam the Brakes

The far Left loonies are feeling quite emboldened after the Zohran Mamdani victory and now they are ready to take on the big dogs.

Lefty Gen-Z NYC Councilman Chi Osse gears up for primary challenge against Hakeem Jeffries: sources https://t.co/5ZxPcYCNPE pic.twitter.com/vLjP9ODkOD — New York Post (@nypost) November 9, 2025

Et tu, Osse? Lefty Gen-Z City Councilman Chi Osse is preparing to challenge Democratic House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries in the US House next year — against the explicit objections of mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani, The Post has learned. “He said he wants to strike when the iron is hot,” one insider said of the TikTok pol. The source said that Mamdani had told Osse that he didn’t want him to challenge Jeffries in the primary, believing it would disrupt the fragile peace between the far-left of the party and moderates.

Mamdani worked for months to woo the establishment of the party to unite ahead of his mayoralship. “Strike while the iron is hot?” another insider complained, adding, “How about listen to the next mayor, who is the hottest thing in politics right now.”

Mamdani might be the inspiration, but apparently he is against the youngster taking on Jeffries. He is pulling up the ladder after him. Only he wants to be the hot new young star and he doesn't want a challenge to that title.

The second source confirmed Osse has already started hiring his staff to challenge the Brooklyn Democrat. The falling-out between Osse and Mamdani — two social-media-savvy pols — even kept Osse from attending the victory party follow the mayor-elect’s historic win last Tuesday night.

Oh, so Mamdani is big mad!

Appeasement to the establishment have shown to been a failed strategy for progressives over and over again.



The 2010 Tea Party didn’t accommodate Boehner. They eventually forced him out.



Progressives Must Do the Same.



Major 🚩 if Mamdani doesn’t agree. https://t.co/idqKa1KcbP — Jersey Aswagandha (@TrailorSalt) November 9, 2025

Let them fight.

Eventually they will be eaten by their own.

A couple of years immigrants will fully run the Democrat party. https://t.co/KImNWjbuQq — All_Purpose_Hak📈 (@HakHinton) November 9, 2025

Serves them right.

Nepo child * gears up for race if you think they’re letting any of yall in there think again https://t.co/JlZ35DyLIY — Phe (@thepheshow) November 9, 2025

They are all nepo babies, actually.

He's hoping to be the next AOC. https://t.co/an3JQqhOML — NickFrank40 (@NickyFrank30) November 9, 2025

The infighting will be interesting to observe. https://t.co/NT9CNmlcGE — AX (@A_XENOP) November 9, 2025

Republicans can sit by, kick their feet and giggle at it all.

As expected, the DSA doesn’t care if a Democrat did or didn’t back Mamdani. They’ll go after anyone whose views don’t fully conform to their far-left ideology. https://t.co/8L9RtDYtfW — Arthur Rotshteyn (@rotshteynarthur) November 9, 2025

As New York’s death spiral speeds up even more… https://t.co/aaByH7c3bb — Al (@AlBeachGuy) November 9, 2025

Anyone arguing that DSA shouldn't back this because Daddy Zohran told them to has a severe head injury https://t.co/95bkY4Xs2S — Vulgar Materialist (@AndroidNeera) November 9, 2025

Stay tuned! It sounds like this is about to get really ugly.

