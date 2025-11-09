Trump’s Tariff Triumph: Two Thousand Dollar Rebates for Real Americans—Globalist Tears Fun...
Here's Why Chuckles Schumer REALLY Stormed Out After Getting Embarrassed Over His Crap...
Ya' Don't SAY?! X Has ZERO SYMPATHY for Journo Crying Over Zohran Mamdani...

Young Commies Rev Up to Maul the Old Dem Dogs—Mamdani Desperately Tries to Slam the Brakes

justmindy
justmindy | 5:10 PM on November 09, 2025
AP Photo/Heather Khalifa

The far Left loonies are feeling quite emboldened after the Zohran Mamdani victory and now they are ready to take on the big dogs. 

Et tu, Osse?

Lefty Gen-Z City Councilman Chi Osse is preparing to challenge Democratic House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries in the US House next year — against the explicit objections of mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani, The Post has learned.

“He said he wants to strike when the iron is hot,” one insider said of the TikTok pol. 

The source said that Mamdani had told Osse that he didn’t want him to challenge Jeffries in the primary, believing it would disrupt the fragile peace between the far-left of the party and moderates.


Mamdani worked for months to woo the establishment of the party to unite ahead of his mayoralship. 

“Strike while the iron is hot?” another insider complained, adding, “How about listen to the next mayor, who is the hottest thing in politics right now.”

Mamdani might be the inspiration, but apparently he is against the youngster taking on Jeffries. He is pulling up the ladder after him. Only he wants to be the hot new young star and he doesn't want a challenge to that title. 

The second source confirmed Osse has already started hiring his staff to challenge the Brooklyn Democrat.

The falling-out between Osse and Mamdani — two social-media-savvy pols — even kept Osse from attending the victory party follow the mayor-elect’s historic win last Tuesday night.

Oh, so Mamdani is big mad!

Let them fight.

Serves them right.

They are all nepo babies, actually. 

Republicans can sit by, kick their feet and giggle at it all. 

Stay tuned! It sounds like this is about to get really ugly.

